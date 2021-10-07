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Yousef al-Helou

Brigadier Yousef al-Helou (يوسف الحلو) served as general director of the Palestinian Authority‘s Civil Police in the West Bank between October 2021-September 2024. He is a member of the PLO‘s Palestinian National Council and a former member of Fatah‘s Revolutionary Council.

Since 2012, Al-Helou had led the Military Training Authority for security forces at al-Istiqlal University in Jericho. He previously commanded a counter-terrorism unit in the Presidential Guard. He reportedly received his military training in Iraq, Bulgaria and East Germany. He succeeded Hazem Attalah as head of the PA’s civil police.

He is originally from Beita, near Nablus.