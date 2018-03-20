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Revolutionary Council

The Revolutionary Council (FRC) is Fatah’s parliamentary body. It consists of approximately 80 members elected by the party’s General Congress, and sets policies through various committees. The FRC is made up of 80 members. Candidates must be older than 33.

Fatah held its seventh Congress in Ramallah in December 2016 which elected Fatah’s current Revolutionary Council and Central Committee. A full 2016 membership list can be found here. In January 2017, the 9 most senior leaders of the Palestinian Authority‘s security forces also reportedly became members.

Prominent members are posted below.