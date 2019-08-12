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Sami Abu Shehadeh

Sami Abu Shehadeh (سامي ابو شحادة), born in 1975, is a member of the Joint List representing the Arab nationalist Balad. In January 2021, he was elected chairman during the party’s primaries, succeeding Mtanes Shehadeh.

Abu Shehadeh was first elected to the Knesset in October 2019. He was previously Director of the Yaffa Youth Movement and, before that, a member of the Tel Aviv-Jaffa City Council. He is a historian.

In November 2023, Sami Abu Shehadeh was detained by Israeli authorities over his opposition to the war in Gaza.

In October 2026, Israel’s High Court forced him to withdraw his candidacy in the upcoming elections. This followed his disqualification by the Knesset’s Central Elections Committee over an article he wrote after the Hamas-led attacks against Israel on 7 October 2023. In it, he allegedly expressed support for armed struggle against Israel, writing that “what happened and is happening, up to this moment, is entirely consistent with the law of physics that we all know: excessive pressure [caused by the occupation leads to an explosion”.

Abu Shehadeh’s disqualification was supported by the ruling coalition of prime minister Benyamin Netanyahu as well as Jewish opposition parties, including the centre-left Democrats led by Yair Golan, and Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg who chairs the Central Elections Committee, and Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. He has described the move as an effort “undermine the representation and political voice of Arab society” in the Knesset.