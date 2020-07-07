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Ahmed al-Shaibi

Dr. Ahmed al-Abd Mohammed al-Shaibi (أحمد العبد محمد الشيبي), born in 1945, is from Bani Suhaila village near Khan Younis. He served as Palestinian Authority governor of Khan Younis between 2014 and 2023. Due to the Gaza-West Bank split, Hamas refused to recognise his appointment.

Al-Shaibi began his career as a doctor in pediatrics. In January 1996, he was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council as a Fatah member for Khan Younis. He then worked as health consultant for the Health Ministry and subsequently appointed Minister of Health in October 2002, serving in that post until a cabinet reshuffle in April 2003. In 2007, he became special advisor for health to president Mahmoud Abbas.