Rawhi Mushtaha*

Rawhi Mushtaha (روحي مشتهى) is a member of Hamas’s Gaza politburo and in charge of its financial affairs. He was previously a member of the group’s main Politburo (first elected in 2012). He reportedly helped co-found Hamas’s armed wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (IQB). Mushtaha was arrested by Israel in 1988 and was part of the group of Palestinian prisoners released in 2011 in exchange for the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit held by Hamas. In September 2015 he was listed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the US Department of State.

Hamas social media channel (cropped)