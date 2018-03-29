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Saleh al-Arouri*

Saleh al-Arouri (صالح العروري), born in 1966 in the West Bank town of Aroura, had been a member of Hamas’s Politburo since 2010, and its deputy chairman since October 2017. Although based in Lebanon, he was considered the group’s leader in the West Bank and close to Hamas’s military wing — the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He was assassinated by Israel in January 2024 in the southern Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh.

Al-Arouri headed Hamas’s delegation in successive reconciliation talks with Fatah. He helped negotiate the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, in 2011, in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails (including Yahya Sinwar and Rawhi Mushtaha). In September 2020, he reached a deal with Fatah’s secretary general Jibril Rajoub in Istanbul paving the way for Palestinian legislative and presidential elections the following year. These were eventually cancelled by President Mahmoud Abbas.

In October 2017, al-Arouri headed a Hamas delegation to Iran, meeting with Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council. Two months later, in November, he held a public meeting with Hizbullah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Both meetings marked the resumption of relations following involvement by Iran and Hizbullah in the Syrian civil war in support of the al-Assad regime.

A member of Hamas since 1987, he led the Islamic student movement and helped establish Hamas’s military wing in the West Bank. He has been repeatedly detained by Israel, including for long periods between 1985-1992, and 1992-2007. In 2010 he was deported by Israel to Syria where he lived for three years before moving to Turkey, and then from there to Lebanon.