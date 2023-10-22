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Essam al-Dalis*

Essam al-Dalis (عصام الدعاليس) was born in Jabalia in 1966 and lived in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp in central Gaza. He was elected to Hamas‘s Gaza leadership in March 2021. Then, in June 2021, he became the head of Hamas’s government administration in the Strip. He was killed in an Israeli airstrike in March 2025.

Al-Dalis was previously president of the Union of UNRWA Employees in Gaza. He was also an advisor to former Palestinian Authority prime minister and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

In November 2023, Israel claimed to have bombed a “Hamas structure” in which al-Dalis was present. While he survived, other Hamas leaders leaders such as Rawhi Mushtaha and Samih al-Saraj were killed.