Share this LinkedIn

Bluesky

Tweet

Instagram

WhatsApp ×

Al-Quds Brigades – Islamic Jihad

The al-Quds Brigades constitute the armed wing of Islamic Jihad (PIJ). It is the second-largest armed group in Gaza after Hamas‘ Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. Islamic Jihad also has a growing presence in the West Bank where often its cooperates with Fatah‘s al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and Hamas‘s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

The al-Quds Brigades are particularly active in the northern West Bank towns of Nablus, and Jenin where it operates under the umbrella of the so-called ‘Jenin Battalion’. The group also participated in the 7 October 2023 attacks against Israel alongside Hamas and several other Palestinian armed groups.

The group emerged from Islamic Jihad’s Saif al-Islam Brigades which were active during the first intifada. Following Israel’s assassination of the organisation’s founder Fathi al-Shikaki in 1995, the al-Quds Brigades carried out numerous attacks against Israeli civilians, including suicide bombings. It has fought in several wars in Gaza against Israel.