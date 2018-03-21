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Ayman Odeh

Ayman Odeh, born in 1975, was the head of the Joint List and chairman of the Arab-Jewish Hadash party until 2026. He was succeeded by Yousef Jabareen.

Odeh was a member of the Haifa Municipality between 1998-2003. In 2006, he was involved Future Vision Document drawn up under the auspices of the High Follow-Up Committee. He also signed the 2007 Haifa Declaration drafted by Mada al-Carmel, the Arab Center for Applied Social Research, and was party to the 2007 democratic constitution for Israel proposed by Adalah.