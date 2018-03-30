Share this LinkedIn

Jaysh al-Islam (Gaza)

Jaysh al-Islam (جيش الإسلام) is a Salafi-jihadi group founded between 2005-2006 in Gaza, and is thought to have splintered from Hamas. As of 2015 the group was lead by Mumtaz Dughmush – who figures on the U.S.’ terrorist list.

As part of its efforts to remove Hamas from Gaza during the 2023-2025 war, Israel began courting the Dughmush clan. In March 2024, the IDF even suggested arming it to challenge Hamas rule.

The group has carried out rocket attacks against Israel, and is accused of kidnapping two Fox News journalists, and carrying out attacks in Cairo. Analysts have also linked the group to the abduction of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2006 and BBC reporter Alan Johnston in 2007. In 2015, Jaysh al-Islam shifted its allegiance from al-Qaeda to the Islamic state group. It has criticised Hamas “for oppressing Muslims and working for the “interests of the Jews”.” At least one member of the group is reported to have died fighting in Syria.