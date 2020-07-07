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Ibrahim Abu al-Naja

Ibrahim Abu al-Naja (ابراهيم ابو النجا), was born in Khan Yunis in July 1943. He was one of the founders of Fatah and a former secretary of the movement in the Gaza Strip. He served as governor of Gaza from December 2017 until his dismissal by president Mahmoud Abbas in August 2023. Due to the Gaza-West Bank split, Hamas refused to recognise his appointment.

Al-Naja is a former military general and minister in the Palestinian Authority. He served as vice-chairman of the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC) from 1996 until 2005 and Chairman of the Higher Monitoring Committee for the National and Islamic Forces during the Second Intifada.