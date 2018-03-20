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Dalal Salameh

Dalal Salameh, born in 1966 in the Balata refugee camp, is a member of Fatah‘s Central Committee where she heads Fatah’s Civil Society and NGOs Commission. In 1996 she became one of the first Palestinian women to be elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council, where she served for ten years.

A member of Fatah since 1977, Dalal Salameh was placed under house arrest by Israel for her student activism at al-Najah University, where she had been in charge of the Student Council’s public relations. She has been involved in a number women and community leadership roles; she headed the General Union for Palestinian Women in Nablus, and is a board member of the Association of Women Committees for Social Work.