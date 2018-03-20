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Sabri Saidam

Sabri Saidam (صبري صيدم), born in Damascus in 1972, was deputy secretary general of Fatah’s Central Committee (FCC) between December 2016 and May 2026.

Saidam is the son of one of Fatah’s first leaders, Mamdouh Saidam.

He served as Palestinian Authority minister of education from July 2015 until April 2019, and was previously minister of communications and information technology between 2005-2006. Saidam founded various initiatives including the Palestine Telecom Regulatory Authority, e-Government Initiative, and the Palestine Education Initiative.

He has served as an adviser to Mahmoud Abbas in various fields related to education and information technology.