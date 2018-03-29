Share this LinkedIn

Nizar Awadallah

Nizar Awadallah (نزار عوض الله), born in 1957 in Gaza City, has been a member of Hamas’s Politburo since 2009. Awadallah was a confidant to Hamas founder Sheikh Ahmad Yassin. He was nominated to run in the cancelled May 2021 legislative elections on the party’s ‘Jerusalem Is Our Promise’ list.

Awadallah was runner up to Yahya Sinwar in internal elections to decide the group’s leader in Gaza in 2021. He was previously Hamas’s leader in the Gaza Strip and helped negotiate the release of captured Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit in 2011 in exchange for 1,027 Palestinian prisoners.

He was a founding member of Hamas’ armed wing, Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, in charges of its military operations in Gaza. In 1989, he was imprisoned for six years by Israel. Awadallah was previously a member of the engineering trade union.

