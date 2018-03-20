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Azzam al-Ahmad

Azzam al-Ahmad (عزام الأحمد), born in 1948 near Jenin, has served as secretary general of the PLO‘s Executive Committee since May 2018. He was also formerly secretary general Fatah‘s Central Committee.

Ahmad is considered a close ally of Mahmoud Abbas, although he publicly criticised the president’s order to arrest Bassam Zakarneh, the head of the Palestinian Civil Servants Union in November 2015.

Ahmad was the chairman of the General Union of Palestinian Students from 1971 to 1974.; and then PLO representative to Iraq from 1979 to 1994. In 1989, he was elected to the Fatah Revolutionary Council.

Upon returning to the West Bank after the Oslo Accords, Ahmad served as an elected member of the Palestinian Legislative Council between 1996-2018, eventually leading Fatah’s parliamentary bloc. In 2009, he was elected to Fatah’s Central Committee, becoming its secretary general in 2016.

Ahmad has held various senior government positions, including Minister of Public Works (1996-2002), Minister of Telecommunication and Technology (2003-2005), and Deputy Prime Minister in the short lived 2007 government of national unity led by Hamas.