Central Committee (FCC)

The Central Committee is Fatah’s executive arm. It is made up of 21 members including the chairman, 18 members elected by the General Congress, and 2 members appointed by Fatah’s chairman. Candidates must be older than 38 in order to run for the FCC.

The current FCC was elected in December 2016 during Fatah’s seventh General Congress. Since then, it has lost two members. Saeb Erekat died in November 2020 from Covid-19. And then, in March 2021, the FCC expelled Nasser Kidwa after he declared his intention of fielding a rival list of candidates during elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC).