Ta’al

The Arab Movement for Change (also known as Ta’al or Taghyir) is a secular Arab party led by Ahmed Tibi, a prominent and long-time Arab lawmaker.

While lacking a specific ideology or identity within Palestinian politics, Ta’al focuses on achieving civil equality for Palestinian citizens of Israel as well as a two-state solution. Ta’al has run in every election on a common slate with another Arab party, most frequently with Ra’am (Islamic Movement), in order to pass Israel’s electoral threshold.

In 2015 Ta’al formed the Joint List together with Balad, Hadash, Ra’am. However it provoked the momentary dissolution of the list ahead of the May 2019 elections when it decided to contest these with Hadash as part of the joint Hadash-Ta’al list. While the Joint List was recreated in September 2019 it again collapsed in 2022 leaving Ta’al to once more run with Hadash in the forthcoming elections.