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Ahmed Nasser

Ahmed Nasser (أحمد نصر) is secretary of the Fatah‘s leadership committee in the Gaza Strip and a former member of the party’s Revolutionary Council. He was Palestinian Authority governor of Rafah between 2014 and 2023. Due to the Gaza-West Bank split, Hamas refused to recognise his appointment.

Nasser spent 15 years in Israeli prison before being released in 1985 in a prisoner swap. After his liberation, he co-founded Fatah’s Shabiba youth movement alongside Mohammed Dahlan. In 1987, he was deported by Israel to Jordan where he worked in the PLO’s Foundation for the Families of Martyrs and Prisoners. He returned to Gaza upon the signing of the Oslo Accords and won a parliamentary seat in the 1996 elections for the Palestinian Legislative Council. He was also a member of the Fatah Higher Council during the 1990s.