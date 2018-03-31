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General Congress

Fatah‘s General Congress elects the party’s top leadership bodies: the Revolutionary Council (FRC) and Central Committee (FCC). It is supposed to meet every five years.

The last Congress – Fatah’s seventh – was held in Ramallah in December 2016, electing a new FRC and FCC. This was largely seen as a move by Mahmoud Abbas to strengthen his grip on the party by ousting his rival Mohammed Dahlan and marginalising popular Fatah figure Marwan Barghouti.

Fatah’s eighth General Congress will take place on 14 May 2026. approximately 2,580 Fatah members have reportedly been invited to attend, including 401 active and retired members of the Palestinian Authority‘s security forces (amongst them senior officers in the Preventative Security Organisation, General Intelligence Service, Military Intelligence, National Security Forces and Presidential Guard. The chairman of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, Ali Shaath, was also invited.