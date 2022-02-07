Share this LinkedIn

Bluesky

Tweet

Instagram

WhatsApp ×

Hajj Ismail Jaber

Hajj Ismail Jaber (الحج إسماعيل جبر), born in Deir al-Balah (Gaza) in 1943, was a member of Fatah’s Central Committee between 2016-2026.

Jaber served as the head of the National Security Forces in the West Bank from 1994 to 2005. He resigned due to rising intra-Fatah violence in the West Bank. Jaber then became deputy head of the General Intelligence Service — under Tawfiq Tirawi. In 2009, he was appointed by Mahmoud Abbas as a senior adviser on military and governorate affairs.

He stood as a candidate for deputy chairman of the Fatah Central Committee in 2017, losing to Mahmoud Aloul.

According to a WINEP profile, Jaber “joined Fatah in Syria after 1967, traveling to China for training and then returning to Jordan to help establish guerrilla bases. Jabr was subsequently a senior PLA officer in southern Lebanon in the 1970s and early 1980s—rising to command all forces in the region—and in Iraq between 1984 and 1994.”