Marwan Issa*
Marwan Issa (مروان عيسى) was the deputy leader of Hamas‘s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He was born in 1965 in Gaza’s Bureij’s refugee camp. His family was originally from near Ashkelon in present-day Israel. He is thought to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in March 2024.
Prior to Hamas’ establishment, he was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. Israel subsequently detained him for 5 years during the first intifada between 1987-1993. He was then detained by the Palestinian Authority in 1997 until the eruption of the second intifada in 2000. He was reportedly involved in organising suicide bombings against Israel.