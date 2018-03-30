Share this LinkedIn

Marwan Issa*

Marwan Issa (مروان عيسى) was the deputy leader of Hamas‘s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He was born in 1965 in Gaza’s Bureij’s refugee camp. His family was originally from near Ashkelon in present-day Israel. He is thought to have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in March 2024.

Prior to Hamas’ establishment, he was a member of the Muslim Brotherhood. Israel subsequently detained him for 5 years during the first intifada between 1987-1993. He was then detained by the Palestinian Authority in 1997 until the eruption of the second intifada in 2000. He was reportedly involved in organising suicide bombings against Israel.

Hamas social media account (cropped)