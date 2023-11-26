Ahmed al-Ghandour*
Ahmed al-Ghandour (أحمد الغندور) was a senior member of Hamas‘s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He had been in charge of military operations for Gaza’s ‘northern sector’ since 2005. He was killed by Israel in November 2023.
Ahmed al-Ghandour (أحمد الغندور) was a senior member of Hamas‘s Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades. He had been in charge of military operations for Gaza’s ‘northern sector’ since 2005. He was killed by Israel in November 2023.
You are currently viewing a placeholder content from Facebook. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.More Information
You are currently viewing a placeholder content from Instagram. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.More Information
You are currently viewing a placeholder content from OpenStreetMap. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers.More Information