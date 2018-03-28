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Munir al-Zuabi

Major General Munir al-Zuabi (منير الزعبي) led the Palestinian Authority’s Presidential Guard between 2008-2024. He was replaced by Mohammad Daajna.

According to a WINEP profile: “Originally from the al-Arroub refugee camp near Hebron, Zuabi…moved to Jordan after 1967, subsequently joining the PLO security forces and Fatah military wing in 1974. He is believed around this time to have graduated from a Syrian university. In 1979, Zuabi was recruited into Force 17, Arafat’s personal guard and the PG precursor, in which he served until the Oslo Accords and his return to the Palestinian territories.”