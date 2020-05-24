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Hazem Atallah

Major General Hazem Atallah (حازم عطا الله) was the general director of the Palestinian Authority‘s Civil Police in the West Bank between March 2008 and October 2021 — when he was replaced by Yousef al-Helou. He was also previously a member of Fatah‘s Revolutionary Council.

Atallah was born in 1959 and attended military training in Bulgaria during the 1980s and is also a graduate of the Prince Nayef University for military sciences in Riyadh. He previously worked in Preventive Security Force, including as head of its Jenin branch, and at the Ministry of Interior under President Yasser Arafat. In the 1980s, he reportedly served in Force 17, Arafat’s personal guard.