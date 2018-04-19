Mapping
Palestinian
Politics
Mapping Palestinian Politics
Introduction
Elections
About Elections
Presidential Elections (1996)
Legislative Elections (1996)
Local Elections (2004-2005)
Presidential Elections (2005)
About Presidential Elections (2005)
Mahmoud Abbas (President)
Mustafa Barghouti
Taysir Khaled
Bassam al-Salhi
Legislative Elections (2006)
Local Elections (2012)
Local Elections (2017)
Legislative Elections (2021) – cancelled
About Legislative Elections (2021) – cancelled
Jerusalem Is Our Promise (Hamas)
About Jerusalem Is Our Promise (Hamas)
Khalil al-Hayya
Mohammed Abu Tair
Lama Khater
Nael al-Barghouti
Nizar Awadallah
Adnan Asfour
Asmaa Abu Musa
Jamal Abu al-Hayjaa
Tawfiq Abu Naim
Abdulkhaleq al-Natsheh
Fatah Movement (Fatah/Abbas)
About Fatah Movement (Fatah/Abbas)
Mahmoud Aloul
Souad Zaloum
Jibril Rajoub
Ahmad Hilles
Dalal Salameh
Rawhi Fattouh
Qadura Fares
Ashraf al-Awar (Minister for Jerusalem)
Amal Ajwar
Osama Silawi
Freedom (Fatah/Barghouti-Kidwa)
About Freedom (Fatah/Barghouti-Kidwa)
Nasser Kidwa
Fadwa Barghouti
Abdel Fatah Hamayel
Serhan Doueikat
Jawdi Abu Asninah
The Future (Fatah/Dahlan)
About The Future (Fatah/Dahlan)
Samir al-Mashharawy
Sari Nusseibeh
Nayrouz Qarmoot
Osama al-Fara
Majed Abu Shamaleh
Palestinian National Initiative “For Change and Ending the Division”(Mustafa Barghouti)
About Palestinian National Initiative “For Change and Ending the Division”(Mustafa Barghouti)
Mustafa Barghouti
Aed Yaghi
The People’s Pulse (PFLP)
About The People’s Pulse (PFLP)
Ahmad Sa’adat
Khalida Jarrar
Together We Can (Fayyad)
About Together We Can (Fayyad)
Salam Fayyad
Wael al-Hussaina
Naelah Ayesh
Democratic Change (DFLP)
About Democratic Change (DFLP)
Ibrahim Abu Hijleh
Areej al-Ashqar
Mohammed Dweikat
Ali Faisal
Ziad Jarghoun
Ramzi Rabah
United Left (PPP and FIDA)
About United Left (PPP and FIDA)
Fadwa Khoder
Freedom and Dignity (civil society)
About Freedom and Dignity (civil society)
Amjad Shehab
Nizar Banat
Fed Up (civil society/youth)
About Fed Up (civil society/youth)
*The Generation for Democratic Renewal (civil society/youth)
About *The Generation for Democratic Renewal (civil society/youth)
Presidential Elections (2021) – cancelled
Local Elections (2021-2022)
Local Elections (2026)
Geography
About Geography
Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)
About Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT)
Palestinian Authority (PA)
About Palestinian Authority (PA)
Mahmoud Abbas (President)
Office of the President
Council of Ministers
Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC)
Judicial System
Supreme Council of Judicial Bodies and Authorities
Supreme Judicial Council
Supreme Constitutional Court
Electoral Court
Legislative Framework
Elections
National Committee for the Administration of Gaza
About National Committee for the Administration of Gaza
Ali Shaath (Chairman; Transportation; Energy)
Ayed Abu Ramadan (Trade and Industry)
Adnan Abu Warda (Justice)
Abed Alkarim Ashour (Agriculture)
Ali Barhoum (Water and Municipalities)
Jabr al-Daour (Education)
Rami Tawfiq Helles (Religious Affairs) — TBC
Husni al-Mughni (Tribal Affairs) — TBC
Sami Nasman (Interior)
Bashir al-Rais (Finance)
Osama al-Sa’dawi (Land and Housing)
Omar Shamali (Telecommunications)
Hana Tarzi (Social Affairs)
Aed Yaghi (Health)
Jerusalem
Refugee Camps
Palestinian Citizens of Israel
About Palestinian Citizens of Israel
Joint List
About Joint List
Ayman Odeh
Ahmad Tibi
Sami Abu Shehadeh
Aida Touma-Sliman
Osama Sa’adi
Ofer Cassif
Hadash
About Hadash
Ayman Odeh
Aida Touma-Sliman
Ofer Cassif
Youssef Atauna
Ta’al
About Ta’al
Ahmad Tibi
Ra’am (United Arab List)
About Ra’am (United Arab List)
Mansour Abbas
Walid Taha
Walid al-Huashla
Iman Khatib-Yasin
Yasser Hujirat
Balad
About Balad
Sami Abu Shehadeh
Islamic Movement (Northern Branch)
About Islamic Movement (Northern Branch)
Raed Salah
High Follow-Up Committee (HFC)
About High Follow-Up Committee (HFC)
Mohammad Barakeh
Institutions
About Institutions
Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)
About Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)
Palestinian National Council (PNC)
About Palestinian National Council (PNC)
PNC Members
Rawhi Fattouh (Speaker/Chairman)
Ali Faisal (Deputy Chairman)
Musa Hadid (Deputy Chairman)
Fahmi al-Za’arir (Secretary General)
Palestinian Central Council (PCC)
About Palestinian Central Council (PCC)
PCC Members
Rawhi Fattouh (Speaker/Chairman)
Ali Faisal (Deputy Chairman)
Musa Hadid (Deputy Chairman)
Fahmi al-Za’arir (Secretary General)
Executive Committee (EC)
About Executive Committee (EC)
Mahmoud Abbas (Chairman)
Hussein al-Sheikh (Deputy Chairman)
Azzam al-Ahmad
Ziad Abu Amr
Faisal Aranki
Ahmad Abu Houli
Adnan al-Husayni
Ramzi Khoury
Ahmad Majdalani
Mohammad Mustafa
Ramzi Rabah
Wasel Abu Yousef
Saleh Ra’fat
Bassam al-Salhi
Ahmad Bayyoud Tamimi
Ali Abu Zuhri
Palestinian Authority (PA)
About Palestinian Authority (PA)
Mahmoud Abbas (President)
Office of the President
About Office of the President
Mahmoud al-Habbash (Religious Affairs Advisor)
Hajj Ismail Jaber (Military and Governorate Affairs Adviser)
Majdi Khaldi (Diplomatic Advisor)
Wael Lafi (Legal Advisor)
Mohammad Mustafa (Economic Affairs Adviser)
Nabil Shaath (Foreign Policy Adviser)
Nabil Abu Rudeineh (Spokesperson)
Tayeb Abdel Rahim (Secretary General)
Council of Ministers
About Council of Ministers
Mohammad Mustafa (Prime Minister)
Varsen Aghabekian (Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates)
Mohammad al-Ahmad (Minister of Transport)
Mohammad Alamour (Minister for National Economy)
Arafat Asfour (Minister for Industry)
Enas Attari (Minister of Labour)
Ashraf al-Awar (Minister for Jerusalem)
Amjad Barham (Minister for Education)
Ahed Bseiso (Minister for Public Works and Housing)
Sameh Hamad (Minister for Social Development)
Emad Hamdan (Minister for Culture)
Hani al-Hayek (Minister for Heritage and Tourism)
Sami Hijjawi (Minister for Local Governance)
Mona al-Khalili (Minister for Women’s Affairs)
Mohammed Najm (Minister for Religious Endowments)
Maher Natsheh (Minister of Communication)
Maged Abu Ramadan (Minister of Health)
Ziad Hab al-Reeh (Minister of Interior)
Estephan Salameh (Minister for Planning and International Cooperation; Acting Minister of Finance)
Rezq Salimia (Minister for Agriculture)
Sharhabel al-Zaeem (Minister of Justice)
Amjad Ghanim (Secretary General)
Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC)
About Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC)
PLC Members
Aziz Duwaik (Speaker/Hamas)
Hasan Khreisheh (Deputy Speaker/Independent)
Salah al-Bardawil (Hamas)*
Ismail Haniyeh (Hamas)
Mahmoud al-Zahar (Hamas)
Azzam al-Ahmad (Fatah)
Mahmoud Aloul (Fatah)
Marwan Barghouti (Fatah)
Ahmad Abu Houli (Fatah)
Nabil Shaath (Fatah)
Mohammed Dahlan (Fatah – Democratic Reform Bloc)
Khalida Jarrar (PFLP)
Ahmad Sa’adat (PFLP)
Bassam al-Salhi (PPP)
Mustafa Barghouti (PNI)
Hanan Ashrawi (Third Way)
Ziad Abu Amr (Independent)
Judicial System
Supreme Council of Judicial Bodies and Authorities
Supreme Judicial Council
Supreme Constitutional Court
Electoral Court
Legislative Framework
Elections
About Elections
National Committee for the Administration of Gaza
About National Committee for the Administration of Gaza
Ali Shaath (Chairman; Transportation; Energy)
Ayed Abu Ramadan (Trade and Industry)
Adnan Abu Warda (Justice)
Abed Alkarim Ashour (Agriculture)
Ali Barhoum (Water and Municipalities)
Jabr al-Daour (Education)
Rami Tawfiq Helles (Religious Affairs) — TBC
Husni al-Mughni (Tribal Affairs) — TBC
Sami Nasman (Interior)
Bashir al-Rais (Finance)
Osama al-Sa’dawi (Land and Housing)
Omar Shamali (Telecommunications)
Hana Tarzi (Social Affairs)
Aed Yaghi (Health)
Government Follow-up Committee (Gaza)*
About Government Follow-up Committee (Gaza)*
Essam al-Dalis*
Governorates
About Governorates
Ghassan Daghlas (Governor of Nablus)
Mustafa al-Dirawi (Governor of Salfit)
Khalid Doudin (Governor of Hebron)
Adnan Ghaith (Governor of Jerusalem)
Laila Ghannam (Governor of Ramallah)
Hussein Hamayel (Governor of Jericho)
Muhammad Taha Hassan (Governor of Bethlehem)
Abdallah Kamil (Governor of Tulkarem)
Husam ‘Abd al-Rahim (Governor of Qalqilya)
Kamal Abu al-Rub (Governor of Jenin)
Ahmad Saleh (Governor of Tubas)
Municipalities and Local Authorities
Tribes and Clans
Unions
Political Parties
About Political Parties
PLO Groups
Fatah
About Fatah
General Congress
Revolutionary Council
About Revolutionary Council
Dalal Iriqat
Fadwa Barghouti
Hassan Faraj
Hussein Hamayel
Zakaria Musleh
Akram Rajoub
Bassam Zakarneh
Yousef al-Helou
Baha al-Baalosha
Central Committee
About Central Committee
Mahmoud Abbas (Chairman)
Marwan Barghouti
Majed Faraj
Jibril Rajoub (Secretary General)
Hussein al-Sheikh
Laila Ghannam
Mahmoud Aloul (Deputy Chairman)
Tawfiq Tirawi
Yasser Abbas
Zakaria Zubeidi
Taysir al-Bardini
Ahmad Abu Houli
Ahmad Hilles
Adnan Ghaith
Musa Abu Zaid
Dalal Salameh
Muhammad al-Madani
Mohammad Shtayyeh
Eyad Safi
— Fatah – Democratic Reform Bloc
About — Fatah – Democratic Reform Bloc
Mohammed Dahlan
Osama al-Fara
Samir al-Mashharawy
Majed Abu Shamaleh
— National Democratic Assembly
About — National Democratic Assembly
Nasser Kidwa
Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)
About Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)
Ahmad Sa’adat
Jamil Mazhar
Muhammad al-Ghoul
Abu Ahmad Fouad
Khalida Jarrar
Asaad Abd al-Rahman
Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP)
About Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP)
Nayef Hawatmeh
Qais Abd al-Karim
Areej al-Ashqar
Mohammed Dweikat
Ali Faisal
Mutasem Hamade
Ibrahim Abu Hijleh
Ziad Jarghoun
Taysir Khaled
Ramzi Rabah
Palestine Democratic Union (FIDA)
About Palestine Democratic Union (FIDA)
Yasser Abed Rabbo
Saleh Ra’fat
Riyad Atari
About Riyad Atari
Palestinian People’s Party (PPP)
About Palestinian People’s Party (PPP)
Bassam al-Salhi
Hanna Afif Amira
Ghassan Khatib
Nasri Abu Jaish
About Nasri Abu Jaish
Palestine Liberation Front (PLF)
About Palestine Liberation Front (PLF)
Wasel Abu Yousef
Ali Ishaq
Sufian Matar
Adnan Gharib
Palestine Popular Struggle Front (PPSF)
About Palestine Popular Struggle Front (PPSF)
Ahmad Majdalani
Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC)
About Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC)
Talal Naji
Khaled Jibril
Non PLO Groups
Hamas
About Hamas
Shura Council
About Shura Council
Muhammad Darwish
Politburo
About Politburo
Yahya Sinwar (Chairman)*
Ismail Haniyeh*
Saleh al-Arouri (Deputy Chairman)*
Nizar Awadallah
Husam Badran
Salah al-Bardawil*
Fathi Hamad
Khalil al-Hayya
Zaher Jabareen
Moussa Abu Marzouk
Khaled Mashal
Haroun Abu Muhammad
Mohammad Nazzal
Abu Khalil al-Quds
Izzat al-Risheq
Abu al-Abed Salah
Maher Jawad Salah
Samih al-Saraj*
Gaza Leadership
About Gaza Leadership
Yahya Sinwar (Chairman)*
Khalil al-Hayya
Salah al-Bardawil*
Ismail Barhoum*
Essam al-Dalis*
Ghazi Hamad
Suheil al-Hindi
Marwan Issa*
Zakaria Abu Maamar*
Rawhi Mushtaha*
Samih al-Saraj*
Jawad Abu Shamala*
Jamila al-Shanti*
Fatima Shurab
Mahmoud al-Zahar
Kamal Abu Awan
Islamic Jihad (PIJ)
About Islamic Jihad (PIJ)
Ziyad al-Nakhalah
Muhammad al-Hindi
Akram al-Ajouri
About Akram al-Ajouri
Ihsan Ataya
Nafiz Azzam
Khaled al-Batsh
Muhammad Hamid
Youssef al-Hassayna
Ahmed Al-Mudallal
Walid Al-Qutatti
Ali Abu Shaheen
Anwar Abu Taha
Popular Resistance Committees (PRC)
About Popular Resistance Committees (PRC)
Ayman al-Shishniyeh
Ahmed Sarhan*
Mujahideen Movement
About Mujahideen Movement
As’ad Abu Sharia*
Palestinian National Initiative (Al-Mubadara)
About Palestinian National Initiative (Al-Mubadara)
Mustafa Barghouti
Aed Yaghi
Third Way
About Third Way
Hanan Ashrawi
Salam Fayyad
Hizb ut-Tahrir
About Hizb ut-Tahrir
Palestinian Citizens of Israel
About Palestinian Citizens of Israel
Joint List
About Joint List
Ayman Odeh
Ahmad Tibi
Sami Abu Shehadeh
Aida Touma-Sliman
Osama Sa’adi
Ofer Cassif
Hadash
About Hadash
Ayman Odeh
Aida Touma-Sliman
Ofer Cassif
Youssef Atauna
Ta’al
About Ta’al
Ahmad Tibi
Ra’am (United Arab List)
About Ra’am (United Arab List)
Mansour Abbas
Walid Taha
Walid al-Huashla
Iman Khatib-Yasin
Yasser Hujirat
Balad
About Balad
Sami Abu Shehadeh
Islamic Movement (Northern Branch)
About Islamic Movement (Northern Branch)
Raed Salah
High Follow-Up Committee (HFC)
About High Follow-Up Committee (HFC)
Mohammad Barakeh
Security Forces
About Security Forces
General Intelligence Service (GIS) – PA
About General Intelligence Service (GIS) – PA
Majed Faraj
Preventive Security Organisation (PSO)
About Preventive Security Organisation (PSO)
Iyad al-Aqra’
National Security Forces (NSF) – PA/Hamas
About National Security Forces (NSF) – PA/Hamas
Al-Abed Ibrahim Khalil (PA)
Jihad Muheisen (Hamas)*
Military Intelligence
About Military Intelligence
Muhammad al-Khatib
Military Liaison
About Military Liaison
Naser Omran al-Burini
Presidential Guard (PG) – PA
About Presidential Guard (PG) – PA
Mohammad Daajna
Security and Protection Unit – Hamas
About Security and Protection Unit – Hamas
Internal Security Force (ISF) – Hamas
About Internal Security Force (ISF) – Hamas
Nasir Maslah
Sami Oudeh*
Sami Nofal
Internal Security Agency (ISA)
About Internal Security Agency (ISA)
Sami Oudeh*
General Intelligence
About General Intelligence
Sami Nofal
Civil Police – PA/Hamas
About Civil Police – PA/Hamas
Alam al-Saqqa (PA)
Mahmoud Salah (Hamas)*
Armed Groups
About Armed Groups
Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (IQB) – Hamas
About Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (IQB) – Hamas
Mohammed Deif*
Marwan Issa*
Ezz al-Din al-Hadad*
Mohammed Sinwar*
Ahmed al-Ghandour*
Ayman Nofal*
Rafa Salama*
Raed Saad*
Mohammed Shabana*
Mohammed Odeh*
Fayez Baroud
Imad Aqel
Ghazi Abu Tama’a*
Raad Thabet*
Mahmoud Issa
Al-Quds Brigades – Islamic Jihad
About Al-Quds Brigades – Islamic Jihad
Akram al-Ajouri
About Akram al-Ajouri
Jihad Shaker al-Ghanam*
Khalil al-Bahtini*
About Khalil al-Bahtini*
Iyad al-Husni*
Bassem al-Saadi
Tariq Muhammad Ezzedine*
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (AMB) – Fatah
Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades – PRC
About Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades – PRC
Ayman al-Shishniyeh
Ahmed Sarhan*
Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades – PFLP
National Resistance Brigades – DFLP
Lions’ Den
Mujahideen Brigades
About Mujahideen Brigades
As’ad Abu Sharia*
Salafi-jihadis
About Salafi-jihadis
Jaysh al-Umma (Gaza)
Jaysh al-Islam (Gaza)
About Jaysh al-Islam (Gaza)
Mumtaz Dughmush
Ghassan al-Dahini
Issam Nabahin
Jund Ansar Allah (Gaza)
The Shura Council of the Mujahideen of Greater Jerusalem (Gaza)*
About The Shura Council of the Mujahideen of Greater Jerusalem (Gaza)*
Hisham Ali Saidani*
Al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (Gaza)*
About Al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (Gaza)*
Hisham Ali Saidani*
Suyuf al-Haq (Gaza)*
Sheikh Omar Hadid Brigade (Gaza)*
Jaljalat (Gaza)*
Fatah al-Islam (Lebanon)
Israeli-backed groups (Gaza)
Yasser Abu Shabab (Popular Forces)
About Yasser Abu Shabab (Popular Forces)
Yasser Abu Shabab*
Ghassan al-Dahini
Issam Nabahin
Ashraf al-Mansi (Popular Army Northern Forces)
About Ashraf al-Mansi (Popular Army Northern Forces)
Hussam al-Astal (Strike Force Against Terror)
About Hussam al-Astal (Strike Force Against Terror)
Hussam al-Astal
Shawqi Abu Nasira (Popular Army)
About Shawqi Abu Nasira (Popular Army)
Rami Hilles (Popular Defence Forces)
About Rami Hilles (Popular Defence Forces)
Civil Society
Index
Individuals
Abbas Zaki
Ahmad Sa’adat (PFLP)
Akram Rajoub
Alam Moussa
Ali Abu Diak
Ali Ishaq
Asaad Abd al-Rahman
Ayman Odeh
Aziz Duwaik (Speaker/Hamas)
Azzam al-Ahmad (Fatah)
Bassam al-Salhi (PPP)
About Bassam al-Salhi (PPP)
Bassam Zakarneh
Constantine Kormosh
About Constantine Kormosh
Dalal Salameh
Ehab Bseiso
Fadwa Barghouti
Farouk Qaddumi*
Fathi Hamad
Ghassan Khatib
Ghassan Walid Shakaa**
Haifa al-Agha
Hanan Ashrawi (Third Way)
Hanna Afif Amira
Hasan Khreisheh (Deputy Speaker/Independent)
Hassan al-Ouri*
Hazem Attalah
Hisham Ali Saidani*
Husam Badran
Husam Zomlot
Hussein al-Araj
Ibrahim al-Shaer
Ismail Haniyeh (Hamas)
Hajj Ismail Jaber (Military and Governorate Affairs Adviser)
Izzat al-Risheq
Jamal al-Muhisin**
Jibril Rajoub (Secretary General)
About Jibril Rajoub (Secretary General)
Jihad Jayyousi
Jund Ansar Allah (Gaza)
Karim Younis
Khaled al-Batsh
Khaled Mashal
About Khaled Mashal
Khalida Jarrar (PFLP)
Khalil al-Hayya
Ma’moun Abu Shahla
Maher Obeid
Mahmoud Abbas (President)
Mahmoud al-Habbash (Religious Affairs Advisor)
Mahmoud al-Zahar (Hamas)
Mahmoud Aloul (Fatah)
Mahmoud Ismail Ali
Majdi Khaldi (Diplomatic Advisor)
Majed al-Fetyani
Majed Faraj
Marwan Barghouti (Fatah)
Marwan Issa*
Mofeed al-Hasayneh
Mohammad Barakeh
Mohammad Nazzal
Mohammad Sbieh
Mohammad Shtayyeh
Mohammad Zuhdi al-Nashashibi
Mohammed Dahlan
Mohammed Deif*
Moussa Abu Marzouk
Muhammad al-Madani
Mumtaz Dughmush
Munir al-Zuabi
Mustafa Barghouti
Nabil Abu Rudeineh (Spokesperson)
Nabil Shaath (Fatah)
Naim al-Ghoul*
Nasser Kidwa
Nayef Hawatmeh
Nizar Awadallah
Qadri Abu Baker
About Qadri Abu Baker
Qais Abd al-Karim
Raed Salah
Ramadan Shalah
Rami Hamdallah
About Rami Hamdallah
Rawhi Mushtaha*
Rawhi Fattouh
Riyad al-Maliki
Riyad Hassan al-Khoudary
Rula Maayah
Salah Alayan
About Salah Alayan
Salam Fayyad
Saleh al-Arouri (Deputy Chairman)*
Saleh Ra’fat
Salim Zanoun*
Sami Khater
Sami Nofal
Sami Oudeh*
Samih Tbeileh
Samir Rifai
Shukri Bishara
Sufian Sultan
Tawfiq Abu Naim
Tawfiq Tirawi
Tayeb Abdel Rahim (Secretary General)
Tayseer al-Batch
About Tayseer al-Batch
Tayseer Quba’a
Taysir Khaled
Wasel Abu Yousef
Yahya Sinwar (Chairman)*
Yasser Abed Rabbo
Youssef Ed’iss
Zakaria al-Agha
Zakaria Musleh
Ziad Abu Amr (Independent)
Organisations
Abu Ali Mustafa Brigades – PFLP
Ahmad Sa’adat (PFLP)
Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades (AMB) – Fatah
Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades – PRC
About Al-Nasser Salah al-Deen Brigades – PRC
Ayman al-Shishniyeh
Ahmed Sarhan*
Al-Quds Brigades – Islamic Jihad
About Al-Quds Brigades – Islamic Jihad
Akram al-Ajouri
Jihad Shaker al-Ghanam*
Khalil al-Bahtini*
Iyad al-Husni*
Bassem al-Saadi
Tariq Muhammad Ezzedine*
Al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (Gaza)*
About Al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (Gaza)*
Hisham Ali Saidani*
Central Committee
About Central Committee
Mahmoud Abbas (Chairman)
Marwan Barghouti
Majed Faraj
Jibril Rajoub (Secretary General)
Hussein al-Sheikh
Laila Ghannam
Mahmoud Aloul (Deputy Chairman)
Tawfiq Tirawi
Yasser Abbas
Zakaria Zubeidi
Taysir al-Bardini
Ahmad Abu Houli
Ahmad Hilles
Adnan Ghaith
Musa Abu Zaid
Dalal Salameh
Muhammad al-Madani
Mohammad Shtayyeh
Eyad Safi
Civil Police – PA/Hamas
About Civil Police – PA/Hamas
Alam al-Saqqa (PA)
Mahmoud Salah (Hamas)*
Supreme Constitutional Court
Council of Ministers
About Council of Ministers
Mohammad Mustafa (Prime Minister)
Varsen Aghabekian (Minister for Foreign Affairs and Expatriates)
Mohammad al-Ahmad (Minister of Transport)
Mohammad Alamour (Minister for National Economy)
Arafat Asfour (Minister for Industry)
Enas Attari (Minister of Labour)
Ashraf al-Awar (Minister for Jerusalem)
Amjad Barham (Minister for Education)
Ahed Bseiso (Minister for Public Works and Housing)
Sameh Hamad (Minister for Social Development)
Emad Hamdan (Minister for Culture)
Hani al-Hayek (Minister for Heritage and Tourism)
Sami Hijjawi (Minister for Local Governance)
Mona al-Khalili (Minister for Women’s Affairs)
Mohammed Najm (Minister for Religious Endowments)
Maher Natsheh (Minister of Communication)
Maged Abu Ramadan (Minister of Health)
Ziad Hab al-Reeh (Minister of Interior)
Estephan Salameh (Minister for Planning and International Cooperation; Acting Minister of Finance)
Rezq Salimia (Minister for Agriculture)
Sharhabel al-Zaeem (Minister of Justice)
Amjad Ghanim (Secretary General)
Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP)
About Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP)
Nayef Hawatmeh
Qais Abd al-Karim
Areej al-Ashqar
Mohammed Dweikat
Ali Faisal
Mutasem Hamade
Ibrahim Abu Hijleh
Ziad Jarghoun
Taysir Khaled
Ramzi Rabah
General Intelligence Service (GIS) – PA
About General Intelligence Service (GIS) – PA
Majed Faraj
Harakat al-Sabireen
High Follow-Up Committee (HFC)
About High Follow-Up Committee (HFC)
Mohammad Barakeh
Hizb ut-Tahrir
About Hizb ut-Tahrir
Internal Security Force (ISF) – Hamas
About Internal Security Force (ISF) – Hamas
Nasir Maslah
Sami Oudeh*
Sami Nofal
Internal Security Agency (ISA)
About Internal Security Agency (ISA)
Sami Oudeh*
Islamic Jihad (PIJ)
About Islamic Jihad (PIJ)
Ziyad al-Nakhalah
Muhammad al-Hindi
Akram al-Ajouri
Ihsan Ataya
Nafiz Azzam
Khaled al-Batsh
Muhammad Hamid
Youssef al-Hassayna
Ahmed Al-Mudallal
Walid Al-Qutatti
Ali Abu Shaheen
Anwar Abu Taha
Islamic Movement (Northern Branch)
About Islamic Movement (Northern Branch)
Raed Salah
Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (IQB) – Hamas
About Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades (IQB) – Hamas
Mohammed Deif*
Marwan Issa*
Ezz al-Din al-Hadad*
Mohammed Sinwar*
Ahmed al-Ghandour*
Ayman Nofal*
Rafa Salama*
Raed Saad*
Mohammed Shabana*
Mohammed Odeh*
Fayez Baroud
Imad Aqel
Ghazi Abu Tama’a*
Raad Thabet*
Mahmoud Issa
Jaysh al-Islam (Gaza)
About Jaysh al-Islam (Gaza)
Mumtaz Dughmush
Ghassan al-Dahini
Issam Nabahin
Jaysh al-Umma (Gaza)
Joint List
About Joint List
Ayman Odeh
Ahmad Tibi
Sami Abu Shehadeh
Aida Touma-Sliman
Osama Sa’adi
Ofer Cassif
Jund Ansar Allah (Gaza)
Military Intelligence
About Military Intelligence
Muhammad al-Khatib
Military Liaison
About Military Liaison
Naser Omran al-Burini
National Resistance Brigades – DFLP
National Security Forces (NSF) – PA/Hamas
About National Security Forces (NSF) – PA/Hamas
Al-Abed Ibrahim Khalil (PA)
Jihad Muheisen (Hamas)*
Palestine Democratic Union (FIDA)
About Palestine Democratic Union (FIDA)
Yasser Abed Rabbo
Saleh Ra’fat
Riyad Atari
Palestine Liberation Front (PLF)
About Palestine Liberation Front (PLF)
Wasel Abu Yousef
Ali Ishaq
Sufian Matar
Adnan Gharib
Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)
About Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO)
Palestinian National Council (PNC)
Palestinian Central Council (PCC)
Executive Committee (EC)
Palestine Popular Struggle Front (PPSF)
About Palestine Popular Struggle Front (PPSF)
Ahmad Majdalani
Palestinian Authority (PA)
About Palestinian Authority (PA)
Mahmoud Abbas (President)
Office of the President
Council of Ministers
Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC)
Judicial System
Supreme Council of Judicial Bodies and Authorities
Supreme Judicial Council
Supreme Constitutional Court
Electoral Court
Legislative Framework
Elections
Palestinian Central Council (PCC)
About Palestinian Central Council (PCC)
PCC Members
Rawhi Fattouh (Speaker/Chairman)
Ali Faisal (Deputy Chairman)
Musa Hadid (Deputy Chairman)
Fahmi al-Za’arir (Secretary General)
Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC)
About Palestinian Legislative Council (PLC)
PLC Members
Aziz Duwaik (Speaker/Hamas)
Hasan Khreisheh (Deputy Speaker/Independent)
Salah al-Bardawil (Hamas)*
Ismail Haniyeh (Hamas)
Mahmoud al-Zahar (Hamas)
Azzam al-Ahmad (Fatah)
Mahmoud Aloul (Fatah)
Marwan Barghouti (Fatah)
Ahmad Abu Houli (Fatah)
Nabil Shaath (Fatah)
Mohammed Dahlan (Fatah – Democratic Reform Bloc)
Khalida Jarrar (PFLP)
Ahmad Sa’adat (PFLP)
Bassam al-Salhi (PPP)
Mustafa Barghouti (PNI)
Hanan Ashrawi (Third Way)
Ziad Abu Amr (Independent)
Palestinian National Council (PNC)
About Palestinian National Council (PNC)
PNC Members
Rawhi Fattouh (Speaker/Chairman)
Ali Faisal (Deputy Chairman)
Musa Hadid (Deputy Chairman)
Fahmi al-Za’arir (Secretary General)
Palestinian National Initiative (Al-Mubadara)
About Palestinian National Initiative (Al-Mubadara)
Mustafa Barghouti
Aed Yaghi
Palestinian People’s Party (PPP)
About Palestinian People’s Party (PPP)
Bassam al-Salhi
Hanna Afif Amira
Ghassan Khatib
Nasri Abu Jaish
Politburo
About Politburo
Yahya Sinwar (Chairman)*
Ismail Haniyeh*
Saleh al-Arouri (Deputy Chairman)*
Nizar Awadallah
Husam Badran
Salah al-Bardawil*
Fathi Hamad
Khalil al-Hayya
Zaher Jabareen
Moussa Abu Marzouk
Khaled Mashal
Haroun Abu Muhammad
Mohammad Nazzal
Abu Khalil al-Quds
Izzat al-Risheq
Abu al-Abed Salah
Maher Jawad Salah
Samih al-Saraj*
Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)
About Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP)
Ahmad Sa’adat
Jamil Mazhar
Muhammad al-Ghoul
Abu Ahmad Fouad
Khalida Jarrar
Asaad Abd al-Rahman
Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC)
About Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command (PFLP-GC)
Talal Naji
Khaled Jibril
Popular Resistance Committees (PRC)
About Popular Resistance Committees (PRC)
Ayman al-Shishniyeh
Ahmed Sarhan*
Presidential Guard (PG) – PA
About Presidential Guard (PG) – PA
Mohammad Daajna
Preventive Security Organisation (PSO)
About Preventive Security Organisation (PSO)
Iyad al-Aqra’
Revolutionary Council
About Revolutionary Council
Dalal Iriqat
Fadwa Barghouti
Hassan Faraj
Hussein Hamayel
Zakaria Musleh
Akram Rajoub
Bassam Zakarneh
Yousef al-Helou
Baha al-Baalosha
Security and Protection Unit – Hamas
About Security and Protection Unit – Hamas
Third Way
About Third Way
Hanan Ashrawi
Salam Fayyad
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Mapping Palestinian Politics