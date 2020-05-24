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Nidal Abu Dukhan

Major General Nidal Abu Dukhan (نضال أبو دخان) led the Palestinian Authority’s National Security Forces between December 2011 and March 2025. He is a former member of Fatah‘s Revolutionary Council.

Abu Dukhan was born in 1968 in Algeria; where he received his initial military training. In addition, he has attended military courses in the USA, France, and Switzerland. He previously served in Preventive Security (PS), as head of the special forces in the Presidential Guard, and general director of Military Intelligence.