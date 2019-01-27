Share this LinkedIn

Hadash

The Democratic Front for Peace and Equality (also known as ‘Hadash’ or ‘Jabha’) is an Arab-Jewish communist party, currently led by Ayman Odeh.

Hadash’s antecedents were the Maki and Rakah communist parties, which were historically the political home of most Palestinian voters in Israel during the early years of the state. Hadash’s platform focuses on promoting social justice issues, building a shared society between Jews and Arabs, and ending the occupation to achieve a two-state solution. (It was one of the first parties in Israel to promote the idea).

Hadash was part of the Joint List since its founding in 2015; although it ran together with Ta’al in the May 2019 elections as the joint Hadash-Ta’al list. Following the break-up of the Joint List ahead of the the November 2022 elections it once again joined with Ta’al.