Highlights
Latest
The Orbanisation of American media is here
- Chris Herrmann
Featured
The bear in the Baltics: Reassessing the Russian threat in Estonia
- Jennifer Kavanagh, Jeremy Shapiro
- Policy Brief
While Estonia’s geography makes it vulnerable to a Russian invasion, it is also protected due to weakened Russian capabilities, stronger European defence cooperation and its own preparedness. NATO’s European members should be reassured but not complacent
Accelerate the accessions: Why faster is better in EU enlargement policy
- Engjellushe Morina
- Policy Brief
The Ukraine war has revived EU enlargement for Albania, Moldova, Montenegro and Ukraine, but they face obstacles. Accelerating membership for these frontrunners would unlock the process before rivals can take advantage
Seven things to know about the EU’s €90bn loan to Ukraine
- Agathe Demarais
- Commentary
- 4 minute read
Ukraine receives a vital lifeline, but it is not coming from immobilised Russian reserves
Bromance in Belarus: What Europeans need to know about the Trump-Lukashenka team-up
- Vasil Navumau
- Commentary
- 4 minute read
Trump and Lukashenka’s new found dialogue leaves the EU in a bind. However, there is a middle ground to be found between passively waiting for regime change in Belarus and risking a fallout with Washington
Upcoming events
Recent events
Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes
Made in China: How Europe can tackle economic coercion
- Podcast
- Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes
Mark Leonard welcomes Tobias Gehrke and Andrew Small to discuss how Europeans can combat varieties of Chinese economic coercion
ECFR on air
Trust, anger and the limits of EU democracy promotion
- Podcast
- ECFR on air
- The Neighbourhood
Jessica Hendrick is joined by Morten Bøås to go inside RE-ENGAGE’s fieldwork across six EU candidate countries—revealing what citizens actually trust, why anger matters more than apathy and what Brussels keeps getting wrong about democracy promotion
Views from the Council
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump—but will it?
- Timothy Garton Ash
- Commentary
- View from the Council
- 4 minute read
Whether using frozen Russian assets, ramping up defence production or deepening the relationship with the EU, it is up to us to secure Ukraine’s future—and our own
Reading Trump’s National Security Strategy: Europe through a distorted lens
- Carl Bildt
- Commentary
- View from the Council
- 3 minute read
We Europeans certainly have our challenges. We need to revive our entrepreneurial spirit, beef up our defences, manage migration. But we are successful and confident societies. And we are certainly not going extinct
In the Media - Council
Timothy Garton Ash on how European leaders are responding to the latest crisis
Patrycja Sasnal on the Gaza peace deal
Interview with Carl Bildt on the UE, trade and transatlantic relations
Carl Bildt on Ukraine imposed sanctions on former president and opposition politician Petro Poroshenko
Featured and flagship projects
The Data Collection
Explore our open-access data platform for unparalleled access to ECFR’s public opinion polls—empowering research and insight on today’s key foreign policy issues.
Transatlantic twilight: European public opinion and the long shadow of Trump
- Jana Puglierin, Arturo Varvelli, Pawel Zerka
Re:Engage
This project helps the EU in refining its foreign policy, re-engaging neighbours post-Russia's invasion of Ukraine to bolster regional resilience and advance enlargement policies.
The interest of values: The EU’s democracy promotion in the Western Balkans and the eastern neighbourhood
- Piotr Buras, Marie Dumoulin, Tefta Kelmendi, Marlene Marx
Re:Order
Re:Order project explores emerging visions of the global order, as well as the interplay between economic might and geopolitical influence.
Subscribe to our newsletters
Be the first to know about our latest publications, podcasts, events, and job opportunities. Join our community and stay connected!Discover our newsletters
Latest
The next ‘big bang’: How the EU can fast-track enlargement amid geopolitical tensions
- Vladimir Shopov
- Commentary
- 3 minute read
Quickly bringing in the Western Balkan candidates, Ukraine and Moldova to counter Russia or China poses many dilemmas for the EU
The Orbanisation of American media is here
- Chris Herrmann
- Commentary
- 4 minute read
Hungary’s media landscape exists in a grey zone, where journalism’s boundaries are set by the whims of regulatory power. Under Trump, America is heading in the same direction
Clumsy ships, big risks: China’s evolving maritime playbook
- Estelle Huang
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
China’s maritime grey-zone activities threaten Taiwan’s and Europe’s security. Europeans need to work with Indo-Pacific partners to expose and counter China’s evolving tactics
Ukrainian border, Balkan future: How Trump’s peace deal could impact Kosovo and Serbia
- Engjellushe Morina
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
A Russia-Ukraine peace deal that capitulates to Putin risks destabilising the Western Balkans, emboldening Serbian territorial claims and undermining EU credibility
The year in review: ECFR readers’ top choices of 2025
- Mireia Faro Sarrats
- Commentary
- 6 minute read
Donald Trump has been back in the White House for a whole year, Russia is still waging war in Ukraine and Europeans are trying to reassert their influence in a multipolar world. ECFR’s most popular reads of 2025 reflect these stark and changing dynamics
Caught in the Corridor: Angola, Europe and America
- Alex Vines
- Commentary
- 4 minute read
The EU must recalibrate to the new strategic environment driving the Lobito Corridor project specifically, and relations in southern Africa more generally
Our experts are available for media requests. Our work involves many issues relating to Europe and foreign policy, and our programmes focus on Africa, Asia, the Middle East & North Africa, and Wider Europe.
Agathe Demarais on the assessment of the EU-US relations in 2025 and possible strategies for 2026
Jana Puglierin on the EU’s dependency on the US and the hostility of the Trump administration towards the EU
Piotr Buras on the anti-Ukrainian sentiment rising in Poland fueled by online disinformation and domestic political shift to the right
Piotr Buras on the growing hostility towards Ukrainian immigrants in Polish society
Jana Kobzova on EUCO on the 18th and 19th December
Kelly Petillo on migration management at the EU level
More on Africa
Middle power dreaming: The geopolitics of Angola’s emergence
- Alex Vines
- Policy Brief
Angola is increasingly active in the world. Here is how Europeans can cooperate with this rising middle power
When the army comes knocking: Benin’s failed coup and West African instability
- Suzanne Tisserand
- Policy Alert
- 2 minute read
Zeros and wins: How Europe can support Africa’s digital growth
- Alberto Rizzi
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
More on Asia
The Taiwan test: Why Europe should help deter China
- Estelle Huang
- Policy Brief
China’s military capabilities are growing and its actions in Europe are becoming more disruptive. The EU should support Taiwan with dual-use technologies and defence cooperation to send a clear signal to Beijing
Managing a rivalry: The latest Japan-China escalation and what Europe can do
- Elli-Katharina Pohlkamp
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
What Chinese leaders really think of Trump
- Mark Leonard
- Commentary
- 3 minute read
More on European Power
Get over your X: A European plan to escape American technology
- Giorgos Verdi
- Policy Brief
Foreign technology companies cannot be entrusted with meeting Europe’s growing digital needs. This includes American big tech firms. Here’s what Europeans should do
Why Trump’s National Security Strategy is a geoeconomic trap for Europe
- Célia Belin, Majda Ruge
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
Invest in electric: Why Germany’s combustion engine win risks EU industrial loss
- Nina Schmelzer
- Policy Alert
- 2 minute read
More on European Security
Occupational therapy: Frozen conflicts, Russian aggression and EU enlargement
- Tefta Kelmendi, Sergi Kapanadze
- Policy Brief
As Russia accelerates its annexation of “frozen conflict” regions, the EU must enhance its policy to counter Moscow’s influence
The death of the West
- Nick Witney
- Commentary
- 3 minute read
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump—but will it?
- Timothy Garton Ash
- Commentary
- View from the Council
- 4 minute read
More on Middle East and North Africa
Averting West Bank collapse: How to revive Palestinian politics
- Hugh Lovatt, Tahani Mustafa
- Policy Brief
Hollowed out by violent Israeli control and Mahmoud Abbas’s personal rule, the Palestinian Authority is losing its grip on the West Bank. European and Arab states must intervene to rebuild legitimate governance and keep Palestinian self-determination alive
Taming Trump’s Gaza plan: A European-Arab initiative for lasting peace
- Beth Oppenheim
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
Trump’s AI thaw: How Europe and the Gulf can protect against American and Chinese tech pressure
- Cinzia Bianco, Herman Quarles van Ufford
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
More on United States
MAGA goes global: Trump’s plan for Europe
- Célia Belin
- Policy Brief
Form exists in the frenzy of Donald Trump’s first months back in power. His foreign policy is his domestic agenda exported—and that is bad news for Europe
Why Trump’s National Security Strategy is a geoeconomic trap for Europe
- Célia Belin, Majda Ruge
- Commentary
- 5 minute read
Europeans can’t let Trump define what it means to be European
- Pawel Zerka
- Policy Alert
- 2 minute read