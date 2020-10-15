ECFR Warsaw
Ship with containers

Wielka, piękna europejska strategia wobec Trumponomiki

  • Agathe Demarais
  • Policy Brief

Prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych stawia przed Unią Europejską szereg nieoczekiwanych wyzwań gospodarczych. Bruksela nie powinna pozwolić, by odwracały one jej uwagę – zamiast tego powinna zintensyfikować działania na rzecz wdrażania rozwiązań, które przyniosą Wspólnocie korzyści długo po tym, jak Donald Trump opuści Biały Dom

29 wrz
European Power

Is Russia Winning or Collapsing? The State of Country and its Society

· ECFR Warsaw

Despite unprecedented Western sanctions, Russia’s economy has shown surprising resilience, though recent data suggests this war-fueled growth may be reaching its limits—a crucial factor since analysts have long identified the economy as key to Russia’s ability to sustain its military campaign. Simultaneously, we’re witnessing escalating Russian hybrid activities against Western nations, from drone incursions into…

29 wrz
Africa

Mining the future: Clean tech competition and Africa’s place in global power play

Online · ECFR Warsaw

As the global race for clean technologies accelerates—spanning energy, defense, and digital sectors—Africa’s critical mineral reserves have become central to a new era of geopolitical and geoeconomic competition, where climate goals, industrial policy, and strategic influence increasingly converge. Global powers are repositioning themselves across the continent, not only to secure supply chains but to shape…

27 cze

Annual Council Meeting 2025

· ECFR Warsaw

The Annual Council Meeting 2025 will take place on 27-28 June 2025 in Warsaw

2 cze
European Power

A pivotal choice: Poland’s presidential election and the future of Europe’s foreign policy and defence agenda

Online · ECFR Warsaw

The final round of the Polish presidential election of 1 June 2025 is a milestone for Poland and for Europe. The close race between pro-European Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, and Karol Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, crystallizes two of the biggest challenges facing the European Union (EU) at the…

14 mar
European Power

Warsaw European Conversation

Online · ECFR Warsaw

Polityka Insight and ECFR invite you to join us for the livestream of this year’s Warsaw European Conversation. At Polityka Insight and ECFR, we believe there is an urgent need to engage in a critical conversation about the risks and trends shaping the European project.  For this reason, we invite you to join forces, and participate in the…

12 lut
European Power

European views on a second Trump presidency: Time for pragmatism  

Online ECFR Warsaw · ECFR Warsaw

The re-election of President Trump sent shockwaves across Europe and around the world. From a global perspective, Europeans are seemingly alone in their pessimism about a second Trump mandate compared to people in other countries around the world. But what does the picture look like if we zoom-in on Europe? This…

4 gru
European Power

Bridging expectations: The EU’s vision for 2025 and the role of the Polish presidency

Online Permanent Representation of the Republic of Poland to the European Union in Brussels Window Polska, Av. de Cortenbergh 16, 1000 Brussels, Belgium · ECFR Warsaw

On 4 December 2024 Polityka Insight and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) organised an event in Brussels focused on the priorities of the Polish EU Presidency. The event aimed to present and discuss Poland’s key objectives and plans for its EU Presidency term. It also served as a prelude to our annual conference,…

Publikacje

Ship with containers

Wielka, piękna europejska strategia wobec Trumponomiki

  • Agathe Demarais
  • Policy Brief

Prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych stawia przed Unią Europejską szereg nieoczekiwanych wyzwań gospodarczych. Bruksela nie powinna pozwolić, by odwracały one jej uwagę – zamiast tego powinna zintensyfikować działania na rzecz wdrażania rozwiązań, które przyniosą Wspólnocie korzyści długo po tym, jak Donald Trump opuści Biały Dom

Chińskie marzenie cyfrowe: Technologia w epoce Xi Jinpinga

  • Katja Drinhausen, François Godement, Elsa B Kania, Adam Knight, Marcin Przychodniak, Angela Stanzel
  • Policy Brief

Przebiegająca obecnie w Chinach rewolucja cyfrowa ma na celu uczynienie tego kraju „cyberpotęgą pierwszego rzędu”, czyli czołowym mocarstwem świata

Świat według Chin: reforma ONZ i wzrost potęgi Chin

  • François Godement, Marc Julienne, Moritz Rudolf, Marie-Hélène Schwoob, Kata Isenring-Szabó
  • Policy Brief

Chiny już przyniosły światu „socjalizm o chińskiej specyfice”. Czy następnym celem będzie „Organizacja Narodów Zjednoczonych o chińskiej specyfice”?

Artykuły

Wybory z Europą w tle

  • Piotr Buras, Pawel Zerka
  • Artykuł

Piotr Buras i Paweł Zerka analizują badania dotyczące stosunku Polaków do spraw europejskich i Wspólnoty

Podcasty

The European pulse: the election and beyond 

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Célia Belin, Piotr Buras, Jana Puglierin, Maria Simeonova, José Ignacio Torreblanca, and Arturo Varvelli to discuss the European Parliament elections and the future of European politics

Events

29 wrz
European Power

Is Russia Winning or Collapsing? The State of Country and its Society

· ECFR Warsaw

Despite unprecedented Western sanctions, Russia’s economy has shown surprising resilience, though recent data suggests this war-fueled growth may be reaching its limits—a crucial factor since analysts have long identified the economy as key to Russia’s ability to sustain its military campaign. Simultaneously, we’re witnessing escalating Russian hybrid activities against Western nations, from drone incursions into…

29 wrz
Africa

Mining the future: Clean tech competition and Africa’s place in global power play

Online · ECFR Warsaw

As the global race for clean technologies accelerates—spanning energy, defense, and digital sectors—Africa’s critical mineral reserves have become central to a new era of geopolitical and geoeconomic competition, where climate goals, industrial policy, and strategic influence increasingly converge. Global powers are repositioning themselves across the continent, not only to secure supply chains but to shape…

27 cze

Annual Council Meeting 2025

· ECFR Warsaw

The Annual Council Meeting 2025 will take place on 27-28 June 2025 in Warsaw

2 cze
European Power

A pivotal choice: Poland’s presidential election and the future of Europe’s foreign policy and defence agenda

Online · ECFR Warsaw

The final round of the Polish presidential election of 1 June 2025 is a milestone for Poland and for Europe. The close race between pro-European Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, and Karol Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, crystallizes two of the biggest challenges facing the European Union (EU) at the…

14 mar
European Power

Warsaw European Conversation

Online · ECFR Warsaw

Polityka Insight and ECFR invite you to join us for the livestream of this year’s Warsaw European Conversation. At Polityka Insight and ECFR, we believe there is an urgent need to engage in a critical conversation about the risks and trends shaping the European project.  For this reason, we invite you to join forces, and participate in the…

12 lut
European Power

European views on a second Trump presidency: Time for pragmatism  

Online ECFR Warsaw · ECFR Warsaw

The re-election of President Trump sent shockwaves across Europe and around the world. From a global perspective, Europeans are seemingly alone in their pessimism about a second Trump mandate compared to people in other countries around the world. But what does the picture look like if we zoom-in on Europe? This…

4 gru
European Power

Bridging expectations: The EU’s vision for 2025 and the role of the Polish presidency

Online Permanent Representation of the Republic of Poland to the European Union in Brussels Window Polska, Av. de Cortenbergh 16, 1000 Brussels, Belgium · ECFR Warsaw

On 4 December 2024 Polityka Insight and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) organised an event in Brussels focused on the priorities of the Polish EU Presidency. The event aimed to present and discuss Poland’s key objectives and plans for its EU Presidency term. It also served as a prelude to our annual conference,…

15 mar

Warsaw European Conversation 2024

Online Sheraton Grand Warsaw, ul. Bolesława Prusa 2 · ECFR Warsaw

At Polityka Insight and ECFR, we believe there is an urgent need to engage in a critical conversation about the risks and trends shaping the European project.  For this reason, we invite you to join forces, and participate in the Conversation on issues preoccupying the community today, and awaiting it tomorrow

18 paź

Warsaw Election Conversation: What do the Polish Elections Mean for Europe

Online Polityka Insight, ul. Słupecka 6 (entrance B) · ECFR Warsaw

On behalf of Polityka Insight and the European Council on Foreign Relations, it is our pleasure to invite you join us in our post-election debate “Warsaw Election Conversation: What do the Polish Elections Mean for Europe”.  The parliamentary election on October 15 is often framed as the country’s most important election since 1989. Not only…

2 paź

Suwerenność energetyczna Polski a UE: czas na nowe podejście

Hotel Mercure Warszawa Grand, ul. Krucza 28, 00-522 Warszawa · ECFR Warsaw

Zrywanie przez Unię Europejską więzi energetycznych z Rosją sprawiło, że suwerenność energetyczna UE i jej państw członkowskich stała się kategorią o strategicznym znaczeniu zarówno w działaniach decydentów, jak i w debacie publicznej. Pojęcie to stało się szczególnie ważne dla takich państw jak Polska. Dominujące dotąd w przestrzeni publicznej podejście do suwerenności energetycznej, rozumiane najczęściej…

W mediach