· ECFR Warsaw

Madagascar’s recent regime change is being described as a coup—but its young people should take the credit. The EU needs to support the Malagasy population and lend its technical expertise to the island’s new government
Prezydent Stanów Zjednoczonych stawia przed Unią Europejską szereg nieoczekiwanych wyzwań gospodarczych. Bruksela nie powinna pozwolić, by odwracały one jej uwagę – zamiast tego powinna zintensyfikować działania na rzecz wdrażania rozwiązań, które przyniosą Wspólnocie korzyści długo po tym, jak Donald Trump opuści Biały Dom
Despite unprecedented Western sanctions, Russia’s economy has shown surprising resilience, though recent data suggests this war-fueled growth may be reaching its limits—a crucial factor since analysts have long identified the economy as key to Russia’s ability to sustain its military campaign. Simultaneously, we’re witnessing escalating Russian hybrid activities against Western nations, from drone incursions into…
As the global race for clean technologies accelerates—spanning energy, defense, and digital sectors—Africa’s critical mineral reserves have become central to a new era of geopolitical and geoeconomic competition, where climate goals, industrial policy, and strategic influence increasingly converge. Global powers are repositioning themselves across the continent, not only to secure supply chains but to shape…
The final round of the Polish presidential election of 1 June 2025 is a milestone for Poland and for Europe. The close race between pro-European Mayor of Warsaw, Rafał Trzaskowski, and Karol Nawrocki, backed by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, crystallizes two of the biggest challenges facing the European Union (EU) at the…
Polityka Insight and ECFR invite you to join us for the livestream of this year’s Warsaw European Conversation. At Polityka Insight and ECFR, we believe there is an urgent need to engage in a critical conversation about the risks and trends shaping the European project. For this reason, we invite you to join forces, and participate in the…
The re-election of President Trump sent shockwaves across Europe and around the world. From a global perspective, Europeans are seemingly alone in their pessimism about a second Trump mandate compared to people in other countries around the world. But what does the picture look like if we zoom-in on Europe? This…
On 4 December 2024 Polityka Insight and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) organised an event in Brussels focused on the priorities of the Polish EU Presidency. The event aimed to present and discuss Poland’s key objectives and plans for its EU Presidency term. It also served as a prelude to our annual conference,…
Paneuropejski think tank European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) przedstawia interaktywny European Solidarity Tracker, który umożliwia wizualizację danych o solidarności w czasie pandemii Covid-19
Mark Leonard welcomes Célia Belin, Piotr Buras, Jana Puglierin, Maria Simeonova, José Ignacio Torreblanca, and Arturo Varvelli to discuss the European Parliament elections and the future of European politics
At Polityka Insight and ECFR, we believe there is an urgent need to engage in a critical conversation about the risks and trends shaping the European project. For this reason, we invite you to join forces, and participate in the Conversation on issues preoccupying the community today, and awaiting it tomorrow
On behalf of Polityka Insight and the European Council on Foreign Relations, it is our pleasure to invite you join us in our post-election debate “Warsaw Election Conversation: What do the Polish Elections Mean for Europe”. The parliamentary election on October 15 is often framed as the country’s most important election since 1989. Not only…
Zrywanie przez Unię Europejską więzi energetycznych z Rosją sprawiło, że suwerenność energetyczna UE i jej państw członkowskich stała się kategorią o strategicznym znaczeniu zarówno w działaniach decydentów, jak i w debacie publicznej. Pojęcie to stało się szczególnie ważne dla takich państw jak Polska. Dominujące dotąd w przestrzeni publicznej podejście do suwerenności energetycznej, rozumiane najczęściej…