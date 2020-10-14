The ECFR Council

About the Council

The ECFR Council is the strongest and most visible expression of ECFR’s pan-European identity. It has grown from 50 founding members in 2007 to over 330 members from across Europe. Currently chaired by Carl Bildt, Lykke Friis and Norbert Röttgen, our unique strategic community brings together renowned European decision-makers, experts, thinkers and influencers who act as goodwill ambassadors for ECFR’s ideas.

Through their individual networks and collective engagement with ECFR policy and advocacy initiatives, Council Members contribute to foster and europeanise national debates on the EU’s foreign policy priorities and challenges. Working alongside ECFR’s senior staff, their expertise, insights and outreach ensure that ECFR has a truly pan-European perspective.

The Council meets once a year as a full body at ECFR’s Annual Council Meeting in a different European capital.

  • 12 Heads of state and govern­ment
  • 39 Prominent European officials
  • 48 Business leaders
  • 94 Civil society leaders
  • 15 Senior officials in international organisations
  • 20 Foreign ministers
  • 18 Government ministers
  • 25 Ambassadors
  • 53 Parliament­arians
  • 7 European commis­sioners
  • 38 Academics
  • 15 Journalists and influencers

Views from the Council

More articles

In the media

More media mentions

Council members

Albania

  • Majlinda Bregu – Commissioner for Pan-European Commission on Climate and Health, WHO Regional Office for Europe
  • Ditmir Bushati –  Fellow, Weatherhead Center for International Affairs, Harvard; former Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs
  • Remzi Lani – Director, Albanian Media Institute
  • Lea Ypi – Professor in Political Theory, London School of Economics

Austria

  • Karoline Edtstadler – Governor of Salzburg State; former Federal Minister for the EU and the Constitution
  • Steven Heinz – Managing Director, Lansdowne Partners 
  • Gerald Knaus – Founding Chair, European Stability Initiative
  • Alexander Marschik – Ambassador of Austria to Germany
  • Beate Meinl-Reisinger – Federal Minister for European and International Affairs
  • Hannes Swoboda – President, International Institute for Peace; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Andreas Treichl – Chair and CEO, ERSTE Foundation

Belgium

  • Claude Kandiyoti – CEO, Krest Real Estate Investments
  • Marc Otte – former EU Special Representative for the Middle East Peace Process
  • Kathleen van Brempt – Member of the European Parliament
  • Saskia van Uffelen – Manager, Future Workforce & BeTheChange Agoria; Digital Skills Leader Belgium

Bosnia and Herzegovina

  • Sabina Ćudić – Member of the House of Representatives of Parliament; Vice President, Naša Stranka
  • Dunja Mijatović – former Commissioner for Human Rights, Council of Europe

Bulgaria

  • Nikolai Denkov – Member of the National Assembly; former Prime Minister of Bulgaria
  • Dimitar Enchev – Co-founder & Director, CWP Global
  • Kristalina Georgieva – Managing Director, IMF
  • Petar Karaboev – Deputy Editor in Chief, Economedia
  • Ivan Krastev – Chair of the Board, Centre for Liberal Strategies
  • Eva Maydell – Member of the European Parliament
  • Nickolay Mladenov – Director General, Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy; former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
  • Julian Popov – Senior Fellow, Strategic Perspectives; Senior Fellow, European Climate Foundation; former Minister of Environment and Waters
  • Louisa Slavkova – Founder, Sofia Platform
  • Todor Tagarev – former Minister of Defence
  • Krum Zarkov – Chair, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)

Croatia

  • Davor Božinović – Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior
  • Zvonimir Frka-Petešić – Head of the Prime Minister’s Office
  • Tvrtko Jakovina – Professor of Modern History, University of Zagreb
  • Dario Mihelin – Ambassador of Croatia to China
  • Vesna Pusić – former First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Senada Šelo Šabić – Senior Scientific Associate, Institute for Development and International Relations Zagreb
  • Romana Vlahutin – Special Envoy Strategic Connectivity and Three Seas Initiative, Government of the Republic of Croatia

Czech Republic

  • Dita Charanzová – Vice-President, Aspen Institute Central Europe; former Vice President of the European Parliament
  • Aleš Chmelař – Permanent representative of the Czech Republic, OECD
  • Eva Decroix – Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Martin Ehl – Chief Foreign Policy Analyst, Hospodářské noviny
  • Tomáš Sedláček – Director, Václav Havel Library; Economist and Author

Denmark

  • Rebecca Adler-Nissen – Director, National Center for AI in Society (CAISA)
  • Stine Bosse – Member of the European Parliament
  • Sofie Carsten Nielsen – Executive Vice President for International Relations, Dansk Industri; former leader of the Danish Social Liberal Party
  • Jakob Ellemann-Jensen – Vice Director, Dansk Erhverv; former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence
  • Lykke Friis – Co-Chair, ECFR; Director, Taenketanken Europa; German correspondent, Berlingske Tidende
  • Connie Hedegaard – Chair, KR Foundation; former European Commissioner for Climate Action
  • Dan Jørgensen – European Commissioner for Energy and Housing
  • Casper Klynge – Vice President, Head of Government Affairs, EMEA, Zscaler
  • Søren Pind – Chair, Danish Cyber Defence; former Minister of Justice
  • André Rogaczewski – CEO and Co-Founder, Netcompany
  • Helle Thorning-Schmidt – Board Member, Vestas; former Prime Minister of Denmark; former CEO, Save the Children
  • Margrethe Vestager – Chair of the Board of Governors, Technical University of Denmark; World Leaders Fellow, Blavatnik School of Government

Estonia

  • Toomas Hendrik Ilves – Visiting Professor, University of Tartu; former President of Estonia
  • Riina Kionka – EU Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan
  • Marko Mihkelson – Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee, Parliament of Estonia
  • Kristi Raik – Director, International Centre for Defence and Security

Finland

  • Minna Ålander – Analyst, Stockholm Centre for Eastern European Studies; Non-Resident Fellow, CEPA
  • Anu Bradford – Henry L. Moses Professor of Law and International Organization & Director, European Legal Studies Center, Columbia Law School
  • Mikko Hautala – Chief Geopolitical and Government Relations Officer (NOKIA); former Ambassador to the United States
  • Jyrki Katainen – Head of Group Public Affairs, Nordea Bank; former Prime Minister of Finland
  • Piia-Noora Kauppi – Partner, Odgers Berndtson
  • Hanna Ojanen – Research Director, Tampere University; Adjunct Professor, Finnish National Defence University 
  • Kai Sauer – Ambassador of Finland to Germany
  • Alexander Stubb – President of Finland
  • Teija Tiilikainen – Director, European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats
  • Erkki Tuomioja – Vice-Chair, Foreign Affairs Committee; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Jutta Urpilainen – Chair of the Global Education Monitoring (GEM) Report Advisory Board, UNESCO; former European Commissioner for International Partnerships
  • Elina Valtonen – Minister of Foreign Affairs

France

  • Alexandre Adam – Deputy Head of Cabinet of the President, European Commission
  • Laurence Boone – Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Santander France
  • Anne Bouverot – Chairperson of the Board of École Normale Supérieure, Paris Sciences et Lettres
  • David Cvach – Permanent Representative of France to NATO
  • Thierry Déau – CEO, Meridiam
  • Nathalie Delapalme – Director, Mo Ibrahim Foundation
  • Anne-Marie Descôtes – Ambassador to Italy
  • Muriel Domenach – Senior Advisor in Extraordinary Service, Court of Auditors France; former Ambassador of France to NATO
  • Ismaël Emelien – Co-Founder & CEO, Zoī; former Special Advisor for Strategy and Communication to the President of France; Co-Founder, En Marche!
  • Nathalie Errard – Senior Vice President for European Affairs, Airbus
  • Camille Grand – Secretary General, European Aerospace, Security and Defence Industries Association ASD
  • Gilles Gressani – President, Group of Geopolitical Studies & Director, Le Grand Continent
  • Jean-Marie Guéhenno – Director, Kent Program on Conflict Resolution, Columbia SIPA
  • Elisabeth Guigou – President, Anna Lindh Foundation
  • Fabienne Hara – Deputy Director General, Paris Peace Forum; Director of the Europe Programme at International Crisis Group
  • Sylvie Kauffmann – Editorial Director, Le Monde
  • Aurore Lalucq – Member of the European Parliament; Chair of the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs, European Parliament; Co-President, Place publique
  • Pascal Lamy – Vice President, Paris Peace Forum; Vice-President of the Jacques Delors Friends of Europe Foundation; Coordinator of the Jacques Delors Think Tanks
  • Mathieu Lefèvre Marton – Co-founder and former CEO of More in Common
  • Anne-Claire Legendre – President, Institut du Monde Arabe
  • Jean-David Levitte – President of the Foundation Council, Geneva Centre for Security Policy; former Ambassador of France to the United States and the United Nations
  • Nathalie Loiseau – Member of the European Parliament
  • Hugo Micheron – Founder, Arlequin AI
  • Rym Momtaz – Editor in chief, Carnegie Europe’s blog Strategic Europe; former Elysée correspondent, Politico
  • Amélie de Montchalin – First President, Frecnh Court of Audit
  • Cédric O – Co-founder & CEO, Mallow; former Secretary of State for Digital Transition and Electronic Communications
  • Delphine O – Ambassador;  Secretary General, UN Women Global Forum, French Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Christine Ockrent – Journalist and Presenter of Affaires Etrangères, France Culture Radio
  • Garance Pineau – Head of International Affairs & Investment Banking Advisor, ODDO BHF 
  • Jean Pisani-Ferry – Senior Fellow, Bruegel; Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute; Professor of Economics, Sciences Po
  • Rémy Rioux – Chair and President, Finance in Common
  • Justin Vaïsse – Director General, Paris Peace Forum; former Director of Policy Planning, Ministry of Foreign Affairs 
  • Shahin Vallée – Head, Geo-Economics Program, German Council on Foreign Relations
  • Pierre Vimont – Senior Advisor, Rasmussen Global; Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe; former Secretary General, European External Action Service; former Ambassador of France to the United States

Germany

  • Knut Abraham – Member of the Bundestag and Coordinator for German-Polish Cooperation of the Federal Government
  • Niels Annen – State Secretary, Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development
  • Thomas Bagger – Ambassador to the Italian Republic and to the Republic of San Marino; former State Secretary, Federal Foreign Office
  • Ottilie Bälz – Senior Vice President for Global Issues, Robert Bosch Stiftung
  • Franziska Brantner – Co-Chair, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen; Member of the Bundestag
  • Sandra Breka – Member of the International Advisory Council, International Crisis Group
  • Saskia Bruysten – Co-founder, Carbon Equity; Co-Founder, Yunus Social Business
  • Reinhard Bütikofer – Senior Fellow, CEPA; Senior Adviser, EPC; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Julia De Clerck-Sachsse – Academic Associate, Oxford University
  • Florian Eder – Chief Editor, Neue Zürcher Zeitung Deutschland
  • Joschka Fischer – Emeritus Chair, ECFR; former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former Vice-Chancellor of Germany
  • Benedikt Franke – CEO and Vice-Chairman, Munich Security Conference
  • Alexander Graf Lambsdorff – German Ambassador to Israel
  • Anna Herrhausen – Executive Board Member, Phineo
  • Christoph Heusgen – Former Chair, Munich Security Conference; former German Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Ina Heusgen – Federal Government Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid, Foreign Office
  • Wolfgang Ischinger – President, Munich Security Conference Foundation Council
  • Roderich Kiesewetter – Member of the Bundestag
  • Lars Klingbeil – Vice Chancellor and Federal Minister of Finance
  • Chantal Kopf – Member of the Bundestag
  • Stefan Kornelius – Federal Government Spokesperson; Head of the Press and Information Office of the Federal Government
  • Sergey Lagodinsky – Member of the European Parliament 
  • Mariam Lau – Political Correspondent and Commentator, Die Zeit
  • Nathanael Liminski – Minister for Federal, European, International Affairs and Media of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia
  • Stefan Mair – Director, German Institute for International and Security Affairs (SWP)
  • Johannes Meier – Chair of the Advisory Board, Stiftung Mercator
  • Almut Möller – Director for European and Global Affairs & Head of the Europe in the World programme, European Policy Centre
  • Hannah Neumann – Member of the European Parliament
  • Wolfgang Niedermark – Member of the Executive Board for Europe and International Affairs, Federation of German Industries (BDI)
  • Dietmar Nietan – Former Member of the Bundestag
  • Omid Nouripour – Vice President of the Bundestag
  • Cem Özdemir – Minister-President of Baden-Württemberg; former Federal Minister of Food and Agriculture
  • Sarah Pagung – Executive Director, International Affairs, Körber-Stiftung
  • Norbert Röttgen – Co-Chair, ECFR; Member of the Bundestag and Deputy Group Chairman for Foreign Affairs
  • Wolfgang Schmidt – Founder and Managing Director WWS Advisory; former Head of the Federal Chancellery and Federal Minister for Special Tasks
  • Caroline Schmutte – Independent Senior Advisor; Chairwoman of the Board, Save The Children Germany
  • Michael Schwarz – Managing Director, Baden-Baden Entrepreneur Talks
  • Daniela Schwarzer – Member of the Executive Board, Bertelsmann Stiftung
  • Florian Seibel – CEO, Quantum Systems
  • Christoph Steck – Director of Public Policy Spain and Portugal, Amazon
  • Sabine Stricker-Kellerer – Lawyer, SSK Asia
  • Eckart von Klaeden – Vice President, Mercedes-Benz Group AG; former Minister of State at the Federal Chancellery
  • Stella Voutta – Senior Vice President Education Department, Robert Bosch Stiftung
  • Johann Wadephul – Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs
  • Sabine Weyand – Adviser Hors Classe on European Strategic Partnerships, Secretariat-General, European Commission
  • André Wilkens – Director, European Cultural Foundation; Co-Founder, Die Offene Gesellschaft
  • Guntram Wolff – Professor of Economics, Université Libre de Bruxelles (ULB); Senior Fellow, Bruegel
  • Jeromin Zettelmeyer – Director, Bruegel

Greece

  • Kostas Bakoyannis – Former Mayor of Athens
  • Anna Diamantopoulou – President, DIKTIO – Network for Reform in Greece and Europe
  • Alexandros Diakopoulos – Executive Chairman, Hellenic Aerospace Industry; Former National Security Adviser
  • Kalypso Nicolaïdis – Chair and Professor of International Affairs, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute; Professor, University of Oxford
  • George Pagoulatos – Ambassador of Greece to the OECD; Professor of European Politics and Economy, Athens University of Economics and Business
  • Alexis Papahelas – Executive Director, Kathimerini
  • George Papandreou – Member of the Hellenic Parliament; former Prime Minister of Greece
  • Alexander Rondos – Senior Advisor CMI Martti Ahtisaari Peace Foundation; former EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa
  • Loukas Tsoukalis – Professor, University of Athens; President, ELIAMEP
  • Alexandros Yannis – Head of Policy Planning and Strategic Foresight, European External Action Service

Hungary

  • Gordon Bajnai – Chair, Global Advisory Board & Head of Global Infrastructure, Campbell Lutyens; former Prime Minister of Hungary
  • Tibor Dessewffy – Director, Digital Sociology Research Center ELTE TAtK; President, DEMOS Hungary
  • Klára Dobrev – Member of the European Parliament
  • Peter Kalotai – Director, EU Affairs and Strategic Relationships at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
  • Dávid Korányi​ – President, Action for Democracy; Senior Adviser, Office of the Mayor of Budapest
  • Tamás Meszerics – Assistant Professor, Central European University; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Alexander Soros (Hungary/USA) – Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
  • George Soros (Hungary/USA) – Founder, Open Society Foundations

Iceland

  • Þórdís Kolbrún Gylfadóttir – Ambassador to the UK; former Minister for Foreign Affairs

Ireland

  • Lucinda Creighton – CEO, Vulcan Consulting; former Minister for European Affairs 
  • Henry Farrell – Stavros Niarchos Foundation Agora Professor of International Affairs, Johns Hopkins School of Advanced Studies
  • Brigid Laffan – Chancellor and Chairperson, University of Limerick; Emeritus Professor, EUI Schuman Center
  • David McNair – Executive Director for Global Policy, ONE Campaign; Nonresident scholar, Africa programme, Carnegie
  • Louise Richardson – President, Andrew Carnegie Foundation

Italy

  • Giorgia Abeltino – Head Of Government Affairs & Public Policy, Google Cloud Europe
  • Giuliano Amato – Former President of the Council of Ministers; former President of the Italian Constitutional Court; former Prime Minister
  • Vincenzo Amendola – Member of the Committee on Foreign and European Community Affairs, Italian Chamber of Deputies; Former Minister for European Affairs
  • Enrico Maria Bagnasco – CEO, Sparkle; President, Confindustria Assafrica & Mediterraneo
  • Armando Barucco – Secretary General, European University Institute
  • Deborah Bergamini – Vice President of the Italian Delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Italian Chamber of Deputies; former Undersecretary of State to the Prime Minister
  • Marta Dassù – Senior Director European Affairs, The Aspen Institute; Editor-in-Chief, Aspenia
  • Massimo Deandreis  General Manager, S.R.M. Economic Research Center related to Intesa Sanpaolo Group
  • Emanuela C. Del Re – Deputy Head of Foreign Affairs Department of Forza Italia; former EU Special Representative for the Sahel, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Luigi Di Maio – European Union Special Representative for the Gulf region; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Flavia Giacobbe – Director, Formiche magazine and Airpress
  • Alba Lamberti – Head of the European City Leadership Programme, The London School of Economics and Political Sciences (LSE); Chair of the Board of Trustees, Breaking Barriers (Italy/UK)
  • Enrico Letta – Dean, IE School of Politics, Economics & Global Affairs; President, Jacques Delors Institute; former Prime Minister of Italy and Member of the Chamber of Deputies
  • Paolo Magri – Managing Director and Chair of the Advisory Board, Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI)
  • Fabio Marchetti – Group Head of International Public Affairs and Regulatory Advocacy, Generali
  • Giampiero Massolo – Vice Chairman Non executive, Mundys Spa
  • Paolo Messa – Senior Advisor, National Italian American Foundation (NIAF); Nonresident Senior Fellow, Atlantic Council
  • Simone Nisi – Executive Vice President Institutional and Regulatory Affairs, Edison
  • Paola Papanicolaou – Head of the International Banks Division, Intesa Sanpaolo Group
  • Lapo Pistelli – Director Energy Transition Minerals Solutions, ENI; former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Lia Quartapelle – Vice President of the Committee on Foreign and European Community Affairs, Italian Chamber of Deputies
  • Nicolò Russo Perez – Director, Fondazione CSF
  • Giorgio Rutelli – Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Adnkronos
  • Stefano Sannino – Former Director-General, Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Gulf, European Commission
  • Alessandro Speciale – Principal Press Officer, European Central Bank
  • Fabrizio Tassinari – Executive Director, School of Transnational Governance, European University Institute
  • Loredana Teodorescu – Head of European and International Affairs, Luigi Sturzo Institute; President, WIIS Italy
  • Nathalie Tocci – Professor of the Practice, John Hopkins SAIS Europe; Senior Fellow; Institute for European Policymaking@Bocconi University (IEP@BU); Former Director, IAI; Former Special Advisor to EU High Representative/Vice President of European Commission
  • Valentino Valentini – Deputy Minister for Enterprise and Made in Italy
  • Renato Vichi – Group Head Institutional Affairs and External Communication, International Subsidiary Banks, Intesa Sanpaolo

Latvia

  • Zanda Kalniņa-Lukaševica – First Deputy Speaker of the Saeima
  • Ingmārs Pūķis – Vice President and Member of the Management Board, Latvian Mobile Telephone
  • Andris Strazds – Deputy Governor, Latvijas Banka

Lithuania

  • Mantas Adomėnas – Secretary General, Community of Democracies; former Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Rasa Juknevičienė – Member of the European Parliament; former Minister of Defence
  • Gabrielius Landsbergis – Bernard and Susan Liautaud Visiting Fellow, Stanford University; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Linas Linkevičius – Ambassador of Lithuania to Sweden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Rokas Masiulis – Former Minister of Energy and Transport
  • Jovita Neliupšienė – Ambassador of the European Union to the United States
  • Vygaudas Ušackas – Founder and CEO, V.U. Business Linking LTD; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Ramūnas Vilpišauskas – Professor of International Relations and Political Science, Vilnius University

Malta

  • Matthew Caruana Galizia – Co-founder, Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation

Moldova

  • Radu Cîșleanu – Head of Military Intelligence, Ministry of Defence
  • Natalia Gavrilița – Director, Partnership for the New Economy (PNE) and Member of the Supervisory Board of the National Bank of Moldova; former Prime Minister
  • Dorin Recean – former Prime Minister of Moldova
  • Ana Revenco – Director, Centre for Strategic Communication and Countering Disinformation; former Minister of Internal Affairs
  • Ion Sturza – Founder and Chair, Fribourg Capital; former Prime Minister

Montenegro

  • Dritan Abazović – President United Reform Action (URA); former Prime Minister
  • Srđan Darmanović​ – Professor at the Faculty of Political Science, University of Montenegro; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Ivan Vuković – Member of Parliament; Associate Professor at the Faculty of Political Science, University of Montenegro

The Netherlands

  • Yoeri Albrecht – Director, De Balie
  • Kalin Anev Janse – Chief Financial Officer, European Stability Mechanism
  • Caroline de Gruyter – Correspondent for European Affairs, NRC Handelsblatt; Columnist, Foreign Policy
  • Steven Everts – Director, EU Institute for Security Studies
  • Sigrid Kaag – Former Deputy Prime Minister of the Netherlands; former Under Secretary General, United Nations
  • Bert Koenders – Professor for Peace, Justice and Security, University of Leiden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Rem Koolhaas – Architect and Urbanist; Professor, Graduate School of Design, Harvard University
  • Dick Oosting – Chair of the Board, Asylos; former CEO, ECFR; former Europe Director, Amnesty International
  • Kati Piri – Member of Parliament; Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Asylum
  • Lilianne Ploumen – Former Leader of the Dutch Labour Party; Founder, SheDecides
  • Marietje Schaake – International Director of Policy, Cyber Policy Centre & International Policy Fellow, Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, Stanford University; President, CyberPeace Institute
  • Han ten Broeke – Chief of Staff to European Commissioner for Climate, Net-Zero and Clean Growth, European Commission
  • Karien van Gennip – Member of Supervisory Board ASML; former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Social Affairs and Employment of the Netherlands
  • Gauri van Gulik – Co-founder and Chair, Better Politics Fundation
  • Coen van Oostrom – President, VNO-NCW; Executive Chairman, EDGE
  • Mabel van Oranje – Global Champion, Girls Not Brides – The Global Partnership to End Child Marriage
  • Constantijn van Oranje-Nassau – Member of the Investment Committee, Dutch National Growth Fund

North Macedonia

  • Goran Buldioski – Senior Fellow, Hertie School of Governance
  • Nikola Dimitrov – President, Balkan Center for Constructive Policies – Solution; former Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs 
  • Bujar Osmani – former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Radmila Šekerinska – NATO Deputy Secretary General

Norway

  • Ine Eriksen Søreide – Member of Parliament; Leader of the Conservative Party; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Jonas Gahr Støre – Prime Minister of Norway; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Anniken Huitfeldt – Ambassador of Norway to the United States; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Martin Sandbu – European Economics Commentator, Financial Times
  • Erna Solberg – Member of Parliament; former Prime Minister of Norway
  • Ulf Sverdrup – Professor, BI Norwegian Business School 
  • Henrik Thune – Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and State Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Poland

  • Edwin Bendyk – President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation; Journalist, Polityka
  • Andrzej Bobiński – Managing Director, Polityka Insight
  • Mikołaj Dowgielewicz – Director General and Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank
  • Danuta Hübner – Distinguished Fellow, Atlantic Council; former Member of the European Parliament; former European Commissioner for Regional Policy
  • Leszek Jażdżewski – Editor-in-chief, LIBERTÉ!
  • Ewa Łabno-Falęcka – Advisor to Mercedes-Benz VANS Project Jawor
  • Joanna Maćkowiak-Pandera – President, Forum Energii
  • Henryka Mościcka-Dendys – Head of the Foreign Service and Director General, Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz – Minister of Funds and Regional Policy
  • Katarzyna Pisarska – Chair, Warsaw Security Forum; Founder, Casimir Pulaski Foundation
  • Marek Prawda – Head of Mission, Embassy of Poland in Switzerland
  • Patrycja Sasnal – Visiting Professor, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA; Senior Professorial Fellow in the European Neighbourhood Chair, College of Europe
  • Jacek Siewiera – Nonresident Senior Fellow, Europe Center, Atlantic Council; former Head of the National Security Bureau
  • Radosław Sikorski – Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Wawrzyniec Smoczyński – President New Community Foundation; Founder, Polityka Insight
  • Aleksander Smolar – former President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation
  • Katarzyna Smyk – Head, European Commission Representation in Poland
  • Michał Szułdrzyński – Editor-in-chief, Rzeczpospolita
  • Konrad Szymański – former Minister for European Affairs
  • Katarzyna Szymielewicz – Co-Founder, President of the Board and Advocacy & Strategy Director, Panoptykon Foundation
  • Rafał Trzaskowski – Mayor of Warsaw; former Secretary of State for European Affairs
  • Karolina Wigura – Associate, Oxford School of Global and Area Studies; Senior Fellow, Center for Liberal Modernity
  • Maciej Witucki – President, Business Europe; Chairman, Konfederacja Lewiatan

Portugal

  • Luís Amado – former Minister of Defence; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Fernando Andresen Guimarães – Director for International Ocean Governance and Sustainable Fisheries, DG MARE European Commission; former Diplomatic Adviser to the President of the European Commission
  • Claudia Azevedo – CEO, Sonae
  • António Feijó – President, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
  • Carlos Gaspar – Member of the Board of Directors, Portuguese Institute of International Relations 
  • João Gomes Cravinho – Rector, College of Europe; former Minister of Foreign Affairs; former Minister of Defence
  • Teresa Gouveia – former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Bruno Maçães – Author; former Secretary of State for European Affairs 
  • Miguel Maduro – Dean of the Global School of Law at the Universidade Católica Portuguesa; Adjucnt Professor, European University Institute
  • Carlos Moedas – Mayor of Lisbon; former European Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation
  • Isabel Mota – former President of the Board of Trustees, Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation
  • Diana Soller – Researcher, Portuguese Institute for International Relations
  • António Vitorino – former Director General, International Organization for Migration; former European Commissioner for Justice and Home Affairs

Romania

  • Bogdan Aurescu – Judge, International Court of Justice; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Sorin Ducaru – Senior Advisor for Emerging & Disruptive Technologies at the European External Action Service (EEAS)
  • Răzvan Nicolescu – Member of the Governing Board, European Institute for Innovation and Technology
  • Luminiţa Odobescu – Presidential Adviser to the President of Romania; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Dragoș Pîslaru – Minister of European Investments and Projects; former Member of the European Parliament
  • Dragoș Tudorache – Diplomatic Advisor to Executive Vice-President Stéphane Séjourné, European Commission; former Member of the European Parliament

Serbia

  • Igor Bandović – Director, Belgrade Centre for Security Policy; Organiser, Belgrade Security Conference
  • Milica Delević – Secretary General, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
  • Željko Jovanović – President, Roma Foundation for Europe
  • Sonja Licht – President, Belgrade Fund for Political Excellence Foundation for a Responsible Society (BFPE)
  • Hedvig Morvai – Executive Director, Europe and Democracy, ERSTE Foundation
  • Ivan Vejvoda – Permanent Fellow & Head of Europe’s Futures Programmes, Institute for Human Sciences

Slovakia

  • Ivan Korčok – Vice Chairperson of Progressive Slovakia; former Minister of Foreign and European Affairs
  • Norbert Kurilla – Vice Chair, OECD Green Action Task Force
  • Katarína Mathernová – Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine
  • Tomáš Valášek – Member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic
  • Róbert Vass – Founder and President, GLOBSEC

Slovenia

  • Alja Brglez – Head of Cabinet, Office of the President of Slovenia
  • Peter Grk – Secretary General, Bled Strategic Forum; National Coordinator for the Western Balkans
  • Igor Mally – Consultant Analyst, Governor’s office and Communications, Bank of Slovenia; former State Secretary for European Affairs, Office of the Prime Minister
  • Samuel Žbogar – Representative of Slovenia to the UN Security Council; former Minister of Foreign Affairs 

Spain

  • Joaquín Almunia – Former Vice-President of the European Commission and former European Commissioner for Competition and for Economic and Monetary Affairs; Chairman of the Board, Centre for European Policy Studies (CEPS)
  • Marta Blanco Quesada – Chair of the International Relations Commission, CEOE
  • Josep Borrell – President, CIDOB; Distinguished Senior Fellow, Elcano Royal Institute; former High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission
  • Ildefonso Castro – Secretary for International Policy, People’s Party
  • José M. de Areilza Carvajal – Secretary General, Aspen Institute Spain; Professor at ESADE
  • Miguel Ferrer – Co-founder of Dinamo; Senior Adviser to Adigital
  • Lina Gálvez Muñoz – Chair of the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
  • Cristina Gallach – Journalist; Secretary of the Board of Global Women Leaders – Voices for Change; former Special Commissioner for the Alliance for the New Economy of Language, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation
  • Pablo García-Berdoy – Public Affairs Lead for Europe / Principal Adviser on European Affairs, LLYC; former Ambassador of Spain to Germany; former Permanent Representative of Spain to the European Union
  • Arancha González Laya – Dean of the Paris School of International Affairs (PSIA); former Minister of Foreign Affairs, the European Union and Cooperation of the Government of Spain
  • Diego Hidalgo – Co-founder, European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) Madrid; co-founder, El País; founder, Club of Madrid, CITpax and FRIDE
  • Diego Hidalgo Demeusois – President of the OFF Foundation; author and public speaker; impact entrepreneur and investor; Counsellor, Embassy of the Sovereign Order of Malta in Morocco.
  • Hana Jalloul – First Vice-Chair of the Committee on Foreign Affairs; Secretary for International Policy and Development Cooperation, Federal Executive Commission, Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
  • Alejandra Kindelán Oteyza – President, Spanish Banking Association
  • Enrique Lizaso Olmos – International CEO, Multiverse Computing
  • Javi López – Vice-President, European Parliament; Member of the European Parliament (S&D)
  • Adriana Maldonado López – Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain (PSOE)
  • Cristina Manzano – Director of External Relations, Ibero-American General Secretariat (SEGIB)
  • Valentina Martínez Ferro – Director and Board Member, OIKOS Politics and Environment; former MP and Spokesperson for the Committee on Foreign Affairs, People’s Party
  • Rocío Martínez-Sampere – Director, Felipe González Foundation; Independent Non-Executive Director, CIRSA; former Member of the Parliament of Catalonia, PSC-PSOE
  • Enrique Mora – Ambassador of Spain to Switzerland, MAEUEC (Spain); former Deputy Secretary-General for Political Affairs and former Political Director, European External Action Service (EEAS); former Director-General for Foreign and Security Policy, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (Spain)
  • Juan Moscoso del Prado – Senior Fellow, EsadeGeo; Head of the International Relations and Technical Assistance Department, Economic and Social Council of Spain; Director, Indra Sistemas; former Member of the Congress of Deputies of Spain (PSOE)
  • Manuel Muñiz – Rector, IE University Madrid; former Secretary of State for Global Spain
  • Ana Palacio – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, MAEUEC; former Vice-President, World Bank; Lawyer and founder, Palacio y Asociados
  • Nicolás Pascual de la Parte – Member of the European Parliament (People’s Party)
  • Andrea Rizzi – Global Affairs Correspondent; member of the editorial board, El País
  • Alejandro Romero – Founder and CEO, Alto Intelligence
  • María Sicilia de Bruyelle – Head of the Electricity Systems and Markets Division, International Energy Agency; former Director of the Infrastructure Investment Office, Enagás
  • Javier Solana – Former High Representative for the Common Foreign and Security Policy of the European Union; Former Secretary General of NATO; affiliated with EsadeGeo
  • Anna Terrón Cusí – Former Secretary of State for Immigration and Emigration, Ministry of Labour and Immigration; Senior Fellow, Migration Policy Institute
  • Ilke Toygür (Spain/Türkiye) – Director, Global Policy Centre; Professor of Practice of European Politics, IE University

Sweden

  • Urban Ahlin – Ambassador of Sweden to the United States
  • Paul Alarcón Alanes – Executive Director, Daniel Sachs Foundation
  • Mattias Åström – Founder, Evroc
  • Erik Berglof – Chief Economist, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Director, Institute of Global Affairs, London School of Economics
  • Carl Bildt – Co-Chair, ECFR; Vice-Chair, KREAB; former Prime Minister of Sweden; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Gunilla Carlsson – Board Member, The Global Fund
  • Michael Claesson – Chief of Defence, Swedish Armed Forces
  • Nicola Clase – Permanent Representative of Sweden to the UN
  • Björn Fägersten – Senior Research Fellow, Swedish Institute of International Affairs; CEO, Politea
  • Karin Forseke – Chair of the Board, Greater Than AB
  • Jytte Guteland – Member of the Swedish Riksdag
  • Carin Jämtin – Governor of Västernorrland County, Swedish Government
  • Diana Janse – State Secretary for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, Ministry of Foreign Affairs
  • Pål Jonson – Minister of Defence
  • Ann Linde – Special Advisor on Foreign Affairs, FEPS; former Minister of Foreign Affairs
  • Gustav Lindström – Director General, Council of the Baltic Sea States
  • Cecilia Malmström – Nonresident Senior Fellow, Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE)
  • Camilla Mellander – Director General for Trade Policy, Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs
  • Elisabeth Ringqvist – Member of the Swedish Riksdag
  • Jessika Roswall – European Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience and a Competitive Circular Economy
  • Daniel Sachs – Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
  • Peter Semneby – Special Envoy for the Conflict in Yemen; former EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus
  • Torbjörn Sohlström – Director General and Head of Euro-Atlantic and Security Policy Department

Switzerland

  • Flavia Kleiner – Co-Founder and Member of the Managing Board, alliance F – Federation of Swiss Women’s Organizations
  • Martina Larkin – CEO, The Trustees; CEO Project Liberty
  • Maria Livanos Cattaui – Member of the Global Board, OSF; former Secretary General, International Chamber of Commerce
  • Joseph de Weck – Europe Director, Greenmantle,  Columnist, Internationale Politik Quarterly, Contributor, The Guardian

Turkey

  • Senem Aydin-Düzgit – Professor of International Relations, Sabanci University; Academic Affairs Coordinator, Istanbul Policy Centre 
  • Aslı Aydıntaşbaş – Fellow, Brookings Institution; Senior Associate Fellow, European Council on Foreign Relations
  • Umit Boyner – Board Member, Boynergrup
  • Hanzade Doğan Boyner – Chair, Doğan Online; Founder and Chair, Hepsiburada
  • Bahadır Kaleağası – President, Paris Bosphorus Institute 
  • Ibrahim Kalin – Director, National Intelligence Organization of Turkey (MIT)
  • Suat Kınıklıoğlu – CEO, MetroPOLL Center for Strategic and Social Research
  • Soli Özel – Professor of International Relations and Political Science, Istanbul Kadir Has University
  • Yavuz Türkgenci – Retired Lieutenant General, Turkish Armed Forces
  • Sinan Ülgen – Director, EdamORG; Senior Fellow, Carnegie Europe
  • Can Yücaoğlu – Director, MAP Yatırım; Board Member, Turkish Industry and Business Association (TÜSIAD)

Ukraine

  • Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze – Member of Parliament; Chair, Parliamentary Committee on Integration of Ukraine to the European Union
  • Olga Stefanishyna – former Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States; former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine
  • Volodymyr Yermolenko – Editor-in-chief, UkraineWorld; President, PEN Ukraine
  • Svitlana Zalishchuk – Ambassador of Ukraine to Sweden

United Kingdom

  • Reuben Abraham – CEO, Artha Global
  • Valerie Amos – Master of University College, University of Oxford; former UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs
  • John Bew – Professor in History and Foreign Policy, Department of War Studies, King’s College London 
  • Grace Cassy – Co-Founder, CyLon; Associate Fellow, Chatham House
  • Ian Clarkson – Founder, Celerant Consulting
  • Robert Cooper – Diplomat; former Special Adviser, European External Action Service
  • Timothy Garton Ash – Professor of European Studies, University of Oxford
  • Anthony Giddens – Member of the House of Lords; Life Fellow, University of Cambridge
  • Heather Grabbe – Senior Fellow, Bruegel; Visiting Professor, University College London
  • Charles Grant – Director, Centre for European Reform
  • Claire Hajaj – Executive Director, Inter Mediate
  • Paul Hilder – CEO and Co-Founder, Datapraxis
  • Jo Johnson – Member of the House of Lords; Chairman of Future Learn
  • Mary Kaldor – Director of the Conflict Research Programme, London School of Economics
  • Julian King – Distinguished Fellow, Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI); former EU Commissioner for the Security Union
  • Mark Leonard – Director, European Council on Foreign Relations
  • Daniel Levy – President, US Middle East Project
  • Adam Lury – CEO, Menemsha Ltd
  • Mark Malloch-Brown – Chair of the Board of Trustees, ODI Global; Visiting Professor in Practice at the London School of EconomicsVisiting Professor, London School of Economics
  • Anand Menon – Director, UK in a Changing Europe; Professor of European Studies, King’s College London
  • David Miliband – President and CEO, International Rescue Committee; former Foreign Secretary
  • Rana Mitter – ST Lee Chair in US-Asia Relations, Harvard Kennedy School
  • Andrew Puddephatt – Chair, Internet Matters Foundation; Deputy Chair and Co-Director, Sigrid Rausing Trust
  • Tony Radakin – Former Chief of the Defence Staff,  British Armed Forces
  • Mujtaba Rahman – Managing Director for Europe, Eurasia Group
  • Nicola Reindorp – CEO, Crisis Action
  • Ivan Rogers – former Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union
  • Janet Royall – Member of the House of Lords
  • John Sawers – Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory; former UK Ambassador to the United Nations
  • Adam Tooze – Shelby Cullom Davis Chair of History & Director of the European Institute, Columbia University