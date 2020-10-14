The ECFR Council
About the Council
The ECFR Council is the strongest and most visible expression of ECFR’s pan-European identity. It has grown from 50 founding members in 2007 to over 330 members from across Europe. Currently chaired by Carl Bildt, Lykke Friis and Norbert Röttgen, our unique strategic community brings together renowned European decision-makers, experts, thinkers and influencers who act as goodwill ambassadors for ECFR’s ideas.
Through their individual networks and collective engagement with ECFR policy and advocacy initiatives, Council Members contribute to foster and europeanise national debates on the EU’s foreign policy priorities and challenges. Working alongside ECFR’s senior staff, their expertise, insights and outreach ensure that ECFR has a truly pan-European perspective.
The Council meets once a year as a full body at ECFR’s Annual Council Meeting in a different European capital.
- 12 Heads of state and government
- 39 Prominent European officials
- 48 Business leaders
- 94 Civil society leaders
- 15 Senior officials in international organisations
- 20 Foreign ministers
- 18 Government ministers
- 25 Ambassadors
- 53 Parliamentarians
- 7 European commissioners
- 38 Academics
- 15 Journalists and influencers