United States

Trump attacks Venezuela

  • Podcast
  • Emergency room
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Jeremy Shapiro and Nacho Torreblanca to discuss what Donald Trump’s capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro means for the world

Trump Meeting With Zelensky and European Leaders

Decision time for Europe

  • Mark Leonard
  • Commentary

Given the Trump administration’s recent statements and policy pronouncements, European leaders no longer have any excuse for failing to map out their own long-term security strategy. If they can get their act together on ending the Ukraine war, they will gain a much stronger position on other key fronts, too

Donald Trump receives Viktor Orban

The Orbanisation of American media is here

  • Chris Herrmann
  • Commentary

Hungary’s media landscape exists in a grey zone, where journalism’s boundaries are set by the whims of regulatory power. Under Trump, America is heading in the same direction

BearInBaltics update

The bear in the Baltics: Reassessing the Russian threat in Estonia

  • Jennifer Kavanagh, Jeremy Shapiro
  • Policy Brief

While Estonia’s geography makes it vulnerable to a Russian invasion, it is also protected due to weakened Russian capabilities, stronger European defence cooperation and its own preparedness. NATO’s European members should be reassured but not complacent

Trump’s new National Security Strategy

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Gladden Pappin and Majda Ruge to explore what America’s new National Security Strategy means for Europe

Policy alert
Trump Meets President Zelenskyy of Ukraine and European Leaders

Europeans can’t let Trump define what it means to be European

  • Pawel Zerka
  • Policy Alert

The US National Security Strategy 2025 is little more than a guide to Trump’s culture war with Europe. EU member states and institutions, and its political parties and populations, need to resist America’s pernicious influence

Muenchener Konferenz Abschluss der Verhandlungen im 'Führerbau' in Müchen; Mussolini unterzeichnet das Abkommen

A tale of two buildings: Munich and Vietnam at war in Ukraine

  • Jeremy Shapiro
  • Commentary

The West’s response to Trump’s Ukraine peace plan is caught between the 1938 Munich warning against appeasing aggression and the 1960s Vietnam lesson against overextension. The answer lies in tempering the two extremes

U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS Gerald R. Ford Ordered To The Caribbean

MAGA goes south: Trump’s plan for Venezuela

  • Majda Ruge
  • Commentary

Speculation is swirling that the US could use military force to pursue regime change in Venezuela. The country’s fate may depend on which faction in the Trump administration convinces the president they can serve him up the biggest “win”

U.S. President Trump Meets Chinese President Xi

What Chinese leaders really think of Trump

  • Mark Leonard
  • Commentary

According to Chinese academics, economists and retired military officers, the country’s leaders are not losing any sleep over Donald Trump’s America First agenda. In fact, as they see it, the US president is ushering in a world that Chinese strategists have long been preparing for

548389772

The imported martyr: Echoes of Charlie Kirk in Europe

  • Pawel Zerka
  • Commentary

By presenting Kirk as a martyr killed by “leftist hate”, conservative leaders across the Atlantic can reaffirm their core narrative: that they are victims, persecuted and silenced by liberal elites

100 days of Trump

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Trump’s first 100 days in office have brought chaos to US foreign and domestic policy. From imperial gestures to institutional erosion, Mark Leonard welcomes Jeremy Shapiro to unpack what this means for American democracy—and for Europe

2 Dec
European Power

A big, beautiful European strategy for Trumponomics

ECFR Berlin · ECFR Berlin

Since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January, European policymakers have been struggling to sketch a sensible response to Trumponomics – an unpredictable, fast-changing and often baffling mix of U.S. trade, investment and finance policies that have a direct impact on Europe’s interests.  In her latest ECFR policy brief, Agathe Demarais…

18 Jun
United States

The New Age of American Foreign Policy

· ECFR London

The NATO summit on 24-26 June 2025 is likely to be a flashpoint in the transatlantic relationship and another example of how the US, under President Trump 2.0, has changed the way it exerts power. From sweeping and volatile tariffs, a reduced military engagement in Europe, to an alliance with the most powerful US tech companies, the panel will try and decipher the long-term impact of the new US ways to conduct foreign policy

23 Jun
European Power

Defence without America? What Europeans are (and aren’t) ready for 

Online

Days before a high-stakes NATO summit, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) hosts to a timely webinar on European public attitudes towards Europe’s defence, the first turbulent months of President Trump’s new term, and the capacity of Europe to respond to a changing transatlantic reality. This webinar will launch our brand-new public opinion report,…

29 Apr
Asia

The US-China trade war and implications for Europe and the UK

· ECFR London

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are engaged in a high-stakes game of chicken in the emerging trade war. With more than 150% tariffs on Chinese goods and a reciprocal response from Beijing on US imports, economic relations between the two sides have essentially come to a halt. Lack of clarity around the US endgame creates…

6 May
European Power

No brain, no brawn: How Trump 2.0 makes an EU Economic Security Network essential

Online

The EU lacks cohesive governance to deploy economic statecraft tools, such as sanctions and export controls, undermining their impact and the bloc’s global credibility. In this webinar, Agathe Demarais and Abraham Newman will discuss their recent policy brief, outlining how the creation of an EU network focused on the design and implementation of these…

14 Apr
United States

Transatlantic Forum, 8th Edition – La competizione USA-Cina per la sicurezza tecnologica

Online · ECFR Rome

Questa edizione del Transatlantic Forum vedrà il contributo di voci dal mondo accademico, dei think tank e del settore strategico, per discutere delle tensioni tra Stati Uniti e Cina, dalla competizione tecnologica all’evoluzione delle minacce ibride, dal cyberspazio alle infrastrutture critiche. Al centro del dibattito anche il ruolo dell’Europa tra interdipendenza e autonomia strategica, e…

28 Mar
European Power

Il Circolo dell’ECFR – L’Europa in scena: attore non protagonista del nuovo scenario internazionale?

· ECFR Rome

Questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà focalizzata sulla risposta dell’Europa alla seconda presidenza Trump. Le tensioni tra gli Stati Uniti di Donald Trump e l’UE si intensificano, segnando probabilmente la fine dell’alleanza transatlantica così come l’abbiamo conosciuta negli ultimi 80 anni. Secondo l’ultimo report-sondaggio di ECFR, la maggioranza degli europei non vede più gli…

18 Mar
United States

Riders on the storm: Trump, Europe and the future of Ukraine

Palazzo Ripetta, Via di Ripetta 231, 00186 - Roma · ECFR Rome

Il dinner, in forma riservata e organizzato con il gentile sostegno della Fondazione Compagnia di San Paolo, avrà luogo in inglese (no traduzione simultanea), secondo le regole Chatham House.  La Conferenza sulla Sicurezza di Monaco e i dialoghi in Arabia Saudita tra americani e russi hanno messo in luce il tentativo di creare un nuovo…

4 Mar
Asia

CHINA-EU RELATIONS IN A TRUMPIAN WORLD

· ECFR Rome

Si tratta del sesto appuntamento di una serie di working lunch realizzati congiuntamente da ECFR Roma, SDA Bocconi e l’Institute for European Policymaking @ Bocconi University. L’arrivo di Donald Trump e la svolta protezionistica degli Stati Uniti costringe Unione europea e Cina a ridefinire i loro rapporti. L’approccio aggressivo sul commercio dell’amministrazione americana può favorire…

10 Feb
European Power

The return of President Trump and its implications for the UK and for Europe

· ECFR London

Most people in the broader world think President Trump will not just be good for America but that he will bring peace to Ukraine and the Middle East and reduce tensions in US-China relations. Are they right? What do his first few days in office tell us about his vision of the world and foreign policy…

