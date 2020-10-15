Council
ECFR has brought together a distinguished Council of over 300 Members – politicians, decision makers, thinkers and business people from the EU’s member states and candidate countries – which meets once a year as a full body. Through geographical and thematic task forces, members provide ECFR staff with advice and feedback on policy ideas and help with ECFR’s activities within their own countries. The Council is chaired by Carl Bildt, Lykke Friis and Norbert Röttgen.
Polish members of ECFR Council:
- Edwin Bendyk – President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation; journalist, Polityka
- Mikołaj Dowgielewicz – Director General and Deputy Secretary General, European Investment Bank
- Danuta Hübner – former Member of the European Parliament; former European Commissioner for Regional Policy
- Leszek Jażdżewski – Editor-in-chief, LIBERTÉ!
- Ewa Łabno-Falęcka – Advisor, Mercedes-Benz VANS Project Jawor
- Joanna Maćkowiak-Pandera – Founder and President of Forum Energii
- Henryka Mościcka-Dendys – Undersecretary of State, Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Katarzyna Pełczyńska-Nałęcz – Minister of Funds and Regional Policy, Poland
- Marek Prawda – Undersecretary of State, Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs
- Patrycja Sasnal – Visiting Professor, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, UCLA
- Jacek Siewiera – former Head of the National Security Bureau, Poland
- Radosław Sikorski – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland
- Wawrzyniec Smoczyński – Founder of Polityka Insight
- Aleksander Smolar – Former President of the Board, Stefan Batory Foundation
- Katarzyna Smyk – Head, European Commission Representation in Poland
- Michał Szułdrzyński – Editor-in-chief, Rzeczpospolita
- Rafał Trzaskowski – Mayor of Warsaw; former Secretary of State for European Affairs
- Karolina Wigura – Head of the political section, Kultura Liberalna
- Maciej Witucki – President of the Lewiatan Confederation