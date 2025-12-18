Publications

BearInBaltics update

The bear in the Baltics: Reassessing the Russian threat in Estonia

  • Jennifer Kavanagh, Jeremy Shapiro
  • Policy Brief

While Estonia’s geography makes it vulnerable to a Russian invasion, it is also protected due to weakened Russian capabilities, stronger European defence cooperation and its own preparedness. NATO’s European members should be reassured but not complacent

Taiwan National Day

The Taiwan test: Why Europe should help deter China

  • Estelle Huang
  • Policy Brief

China’s military capabilities are growing and its actions in Europe are becoming more disruptive. The EU should support Taiwan with dual-use technologies and defence cooperation to send a clear signal to Beijing

Photo-illustration depicting Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu | By Portia Kentish for ECFR

Averting West Bank collapse: How to revive Palestinian politics

  • Hugh Lovatt, Tahani Mustafa
  • Policy Brief

Hollowed out by violent Israeli control and Mahmoud Abbas’s personal rule, the Palestinian Authority is losing its grip on the West Bank. European and Arab states must intervene to rebuild legitimate governance and keep Palestinian self-determination alive

Filter by area

Explore all topics