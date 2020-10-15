ECFR London

After Doha: What’s next for the Arab world? 

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Ellie Geranmayeh and Hugh Lovatt, fresh from the Doha Forum, to unravel the geopolitical changes and diplomatic efforts shaping Middle Eastern politics

The death of the West

  • Nick Witney
  • Commentary

America’s new National Security Strategy has shaken Europe’s leaders awake to the end of the transatlantic alliance as they know it. But Europeans have the means to stand up for themselves—if they choose to seize them

Trump’s new National Security Strategy

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Gladden Pappin and Majda Ruge to explore what America’s new National Security Strategy means for Europe

9 Dec
Asia

Implications for the UK of Europe’s approach to China and economic security

· ECFR London

China now poses a deindustrialisation-level shock to Europe’s economic future. The external impact of Chinese overcapacity, involution, and Beijing’s technological leadership and supply-chain dominance in critical future technologies is presenting an existential threat to Europe’s industrial base. The EU is weighing new measures in response, including stricter investment screening, European preference in procurement, a new…

China’s technological dominance 

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Dan Wang to explore China’s evolving technological dominance and how its rivalry with the US and Europe will look in the future

10 Dec
Africa

Navigating multipolarity: Angola’s middle power ambitions

Online

In 2025, Angola has gained increased visibility on the global stage through its presidency of the African Union and hosting the US-Africa Business Summit as well as the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda last month. Despite internal challenges, such as inequality and weak institutional capacity, the country has managed to position itself as an aspiring middle power with…

Photo-illustration depicting Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu | By Portia Kentish for ECFR

Averting West Bank collapse: How to revive Palestinian politics

  • Hugh Lovatt, Tahani Mustafa
  • Policy Brief

Hollowed out by violent Israeli control and Mahmoud Abbas’s personal rule, the Palestinian Authority is losing its grip on the West Bank. European and Arab states must intervene to rebuild legitimate governance and keep Palestinian self-determination alive

People walk past poster paintings of U.S. President Donald Trump in Mumbai, India, on August 7, 2025. The artworks criticize a proposed 50% tariff on Indian imports by the United States, reflecting local discontent over the growing trade rift between the two nations.

Pivot to Europe: India’s back-up plan in Trump’s world

  • James Crabtree
  • Policy Brief

Tensions with Trump will prompt India to seek rapprochement with Beijing, but the underlying competitive dynamics in China-India relations are unlikely to change. Against this backdrop, Europe offers a promising alternative to balance risks

Moldovan citizens living in Moscow are seen queuing to vote at a polling station during the 2024 Moldovan elections in Moscow, Russia on October 20, 2024.

The bear behind the ballot: Moldova’s election in the shadow of war

  • Andrew Wilson
  • Policy Brief

After a string of votes marred by Russian interference, Moldova is gearing up to elect its new parliament in September. As the election approaches, the Kremlin seems to be intensifying its efforts to thwart the president’s pro-European party, PAS, threatening the country’s EU accession

Trump’s European revolution

  • Ivan Krastev, Mark Leonard
  • Policy Brief

A major new ECFR poll shows how, six months in, the US president is reshaping European politics and the continent’s geopolitical identity

The death of the West

The death of the West

  • Nick Witney
  • Commentary

America’s new National Security Strategy has shaken Europe’s leaders awake to the end of the transatlantic alliance as they know it. But Europeans have the means to stand up for themselves—if they choose to seize them

DENMARK Government hosts international migration conference

How progressives can win on immigration

  • Mark Leonard
  • Commentary

For rudderless centre-left parties, the debate around asylum and immigration should be seen not as a necessary evil, but as a political opportunity. By anchoring tougher enforcement in an authentic social-democratic agenda, the left can show that it has better solutions than the far right

U.S. President Trump Meets Chinese President Xi

What Chinese leaders really think of Trump

  • Mark Leonard
  • Commentary

According to Chinese academics, economists and retired military officers, the country’s leaders are not losing any sleep over Donald Trump’s America First agenda. In fact, as they see it, the US president is ushering in a world that Chinese strategists have long been preparing for

Trump’s Gaza plan: How Europe can help make it happen

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey, Hugh Lovatt
  • Policy Alert

European states should offer support for the broad principles of the plan conditioned on a clear Israeli commitment to a full withdrawal from Gaza

European Sovereignty Index

  • Jana Puglierin, Pawel Zerka (eds.)
  • Special

The EU can overcome the new challenges it faces and can shape the global order. To achieve this, Europeans will need to improve their joint capacity to act

The Power Atlas

  • Mark Leonard (ed.)
  • Special

Power is now defined by control over flows of people, goods, money, and data, and via the connections they establish. Only states that see the new map of geopolitical power clearly will be able to control the modern world

Deep sea rivals: Europe, Turkey, and new eastern Mediterranean conflict lines

  • Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, Julien Barnes-Dacey, Cinzia Bianco, John V. Bowlus, Hugh Lovatt, Tarek Megerisi, Michaël Tanchum
  • Special

The eastern Mediterranean is becoming ever more perilous as geopolitical fault lines steadily enmesh the region. These rifts emerge from the Cyprus ‘frozen conflict’, competition for valuable gas fields, and the increasingly entangled wars in Libya and Syria

Mapping European leverage in the MENA region

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey, Anthony Dworkin, Ellie Geranmayeh, Hugh Lovatt, Tarek Megerisi, René Wildangel
  • Special

Turmoil in the Middle East and north Africa directly affects Europeans. Yet their influence in the region has never been weaker. This project maps Europe’s role across the Middle East and north Africa, making the case that Europeans can do more to leverage their influence in pursuit of core interests

Differentiation Tracker

  • Hugh Lovatt
  • Special

ECFR’s Differentiation Tracker provides a snapshot of third state relations with Israel – and the extent to which these contain a clearly defined territorial definition that explicitly excludes Israeli settlements constructed on occupied territory in line with UNSCR 2334

What Europeans really want: Five myths debunked

  • Susi Dennison, Ivan Krastev, Mark Leonard
  • Special

New ECFR/YouGov research reveals huge fluidity in current voting intentions: 70 percent of Europeans certain to vote are yet to make their choice. Nearly 100m swing voters are up for grabs

Eyes tight shut: European attitudes towards nuclear deterrence

  • Manuel Lafont Rapnouil, Tara Varma, Nick Witney
  • Flash Scorecard

Europeans remain unwilling to renew their thinking on nuclear deterrence, despite growing strategic instability. Their stated goal of “strategic autonomy” will remain an empty phrase until they engage seriously on this matter

The Middle East’s new battle lines

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey, Ellie Geranmayeh, Hugh Lovatt
  • Special

An ECFR guide to the key disputes threatening to spark a wider Middle Eastern war

ECFR at 18: Has European foreign policy come of age?

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard brings together Carl Bildt, Lykke Friis, and Norbert Röttgen to to unpack how Europe has changed since 2007, when ECFR was founded, and what challenges lie ahead

Trump’s 28-point plan for Ukraine

  • Podcast
  • Emergency room
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Jana Kobzova and Jim O’Brien to unpack the leaked 28-point US-Russia plan for Ukraine and its implications for European security

The future of European air defence

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Ulrike Franke to unpack the crisis around Europe’s Future Combat Air System

The politics of migration and integration

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Sunder Katwala and Lawen Redar to explore how Sweden and Britain are redefining their national identities amid mass migration

Russia’s hybrid war in Africa

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Will Brown and Beverly Ochieng to discuss what Russia’s growing influence in the Sahel means for Europe

9 Dec
Asia

Implications for the UK of Europe’s approach to China and economic security

· ECFR London

China now poses a deindustrialisation-level shock to Europe’s economic future. The external impact of Chinese overcapacity, involution, and Beijing’s technological leadership and supply-chain dominance in critical future technologies is presenting an existential threat to Europe’s industrial base. The EU is weighing new measures in response, including stricter investment screening, European preference in procurement, a new…

10 Dec
Africa

Navigating multipolarity: Angola’s middle power ambitions

Online

In 2025, Angola has gained increased visibility on the global stage through its presidency of the African Union and hosting the US-Africa Business Summit as well as the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda last month. Despite internal challenges, such as inequality and weak institutional capacity, the country has managed to position itself as an aspiring middle power with…

12 Dec
Africa

Climate realism: Rethinking EU–South Africa engagement after COP30 and the G20 Summit

Online

Join us for a timely webinar exploring insights from ECFR’s policy brief, “Long walk to realism: Climate cooperation to reset EU-South Africa relations.” The discussion will reflect on South Africa’s G20 presidency and recent global gatherings—including the AU-EU Summit in Angola and COP30 in Brazil—to assess how the EU and South Africa can…

1 Jul
European Power

Unpacking the EU’s Global Digital Strategy

Online · ECFR Madrid

As technological innovation continues to reshape the global economy and intensify geopolitical competition, the recently published International Digital Strategy reaffirms the EU’s commitment to external digital action. This strategy sets out to deepen international partnerships by enhancing digital competitiveness and security, both within the EU and among its international allies. It…

18 Jun
United States

The New Age of American Foreign Policy

· ECFR London

The NATO summit on 24-26 June 2025 is likely to be a flashpoint in the transatlantic relationship and another example of how the US, under President Trump 2.0, has changed the way it exerts power. From sweeping and volatile tariffs, a reduced military engagement in Europe, to an alliance with the most powerful US tech companies, the panel will try and decipher the long-term impact of the new US ways to conduct foreign policy

12 May
European Power

The EU-UK summit in the context of Trump 2.0

· ECFR London

The much-anticipated EU-UK summit on 19 May, expected to include a defense pact, will be an important step in the reset between London and Brussels, with the conflict in Ukraine having been a powerful vehicule for a rapprochment. At the same time, the UK is desperate to maintain its ‘special relationship’ with the US, to also best…

29 Apr
Asia

The US-China trade war and implications for Europe and the UK

· ECFR London

Donald Trump and Xi Jinping are engaged in a high-stakes game of chicken in the emerging trade war. With more than 150% tariffs on Chinese goods and a reciprocal response from Beijing on US imports, economic relations between the two sides have essentially come to a halt. Lack of clarity around the US endgame creates…

3 Jun
European Power

AI and the Rise of Great Powers

Online

Europeans want to be part of the AI leadership conversation that has been dominated by the innovation breakthroughs of the US and China. In his new book, Jeffrey Ding challenges conventional wisdom on how technological revolutions affect geopolitical competition. Drawing from the history of past industrial revolutions, he argues that what matters is not where…

10 Feb
European Power

The return of President Trump and its implications for the UK and for Europe

· ECFR London

Most people in the broader world think President Trump will not just be good for America but that he will bring peace to Ukraine and the Middle East and reduce tensions in US-China relations. Are they right? What do his first few days in office tell us about his vision of the world and foreign policy…

5 Feb
Africa

The Sudan crisis: Realistic options for Europeans

· ECFR London

The catastrophe in Sudan is now accelerating into dizzying levels of complexity and violence. Millions could die of famine this year, but there seems to be no end in sight. Peace initiatives have floundered, and the new US administration will likely be even less willing to expend political capital on the conflict than the last. The discussion explored realistic, tangible policy options for…

