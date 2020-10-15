The ECFR Warsaw office opened on 1 September 2011. Konstanty Gebert was its first director and since Janaury 2013 the position is held by Piotr Buras.
The Warsaw Office of the ECFR aims to stimulate the Polish debate on the future of the European Union, its enlargement and foreign policy and to involve the Polish political and expert communities in the European discussion. The office disseminates analyses and reports prepared by the ECFR, around which it organises debates, seminars and conferences, and publishes its own analyses and commentaries.