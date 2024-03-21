ECFR Washington

Trump’s new National Security Strategy

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Gladden Pappin and Majda Ruge to explore what America’s new National Security Strategy means for Europe

Podcasts

Events

12 Dec
Wider Europe

Taking stock of the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue process

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, 4645 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington, DC, 20007 USA · ECFR Washington

On 12 December, the German Embassy in Washington DC and the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) will host a public discussion which will take stock of the dialogue process to date and will examine the future prospect for a swift solution to the dispute in order to contribute to the peace and stability of…

12 Jun
United States

The Crossroads of Democracy: Foreign Policy Implications of the 2024 US Presidential Election

Online · ECFR Washington

Foreign policy seldom plays much of a role in American presidential elections, but the consequences of those contests can be profound for America’s allies in Europe and for the world. The 2024 election will have significant implications for American foreign policy, whatever the outcome. To discuss how the election results are likely to influence America’s…

26 Mar
United States

Transatlantic Public Opinion on the War in Ukraine

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace 1779 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC 20036 · ECFR Washington

In celebration of the opening of the ECFR Washington office, this public panel will look at the state of public opinion on the war in Ukraine from both sides of the Atlantic in the run up to the US presidential and European parliamentary elections. As the war in Ukraine has passed its second anniversary, two…

