Middle East & North Africa

3 Dec
Photo-illustration depicting Palestinian Authority president Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu | By Portia Kentish for ECFR

Averting West Bank collapse: How to revive Palestinian politics

  • Hugh Lovatt, Tahani Mustafa
  • Policy Brief

Hollowed out by violent Israeli control and Mahmoud Abbas’s personal rule, the Palestinian Authority is losing its grip on the West Bank. European and Arab states must intervene to rebuild legitimate governance and keep Palestinian self-determination alive

May 23, 2024, Tehran, Iran: A Saudi delegation, including Saudi Foreign Minister Prince FAISAL BIN FARHAN (R), greeting acting Iranian foreign minister Ali Bagheri during a funeral ceremony following the death of the Iranian president and his foreign minister in Tehran.

Mending fences: Europe’s stake in the Saudi-Iran detente

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey, Cinzia Bianco
  • Policy Brief

Saudi-Iran diplomacy offers a rare path to prevent deepening conflict in the Middle East and support regional stability. Europeans should see this diplomacy as a chance to address their core interests, and not just as Iran’s attempt to bypass Western pressure

Policy alert

Trump’s Gaza plan: How Europe can help make it happen

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey, Hugh Lovatt
  • Policy Alert

European states should offer support for the broad principles of the plan conditioned on a clear Israeli commitment to a full withdrawal from Gaza

Women of Middle East network for peacebuilding

  • Special

The conversation around achieving peace and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa needs to become more inclusive and diverse, through an injection of fresh ideas and perspectives from regional voices

Deep sea rivals: Europe, Turkey, and new eastern Mediterranean conflict lines

  • Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, Julien Barnes-Dacey, Cinzia Bianco, John V. Bowlus, Hugh Lovatt, Tarek Megerisi, Michaël Tanchum
  • Special

The eastern Mediterranean is becoming ever more perilous as geopolitical fault lines steadily enmesh the region. These rifts emerge from the Cyprus ‘frozen conflict’, competition for valuable gas fields, and the increasingly entangled wars in Libya and Syria

Mapping European leverage in the MENA region

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey, Anthony Dworkin, Ellie Geranmayeh, Hugh Lovatt, Tarek Megerisi, René Wildangel
  • Special

Turmoil in the Middle East and north Africa directly affects Europeans. Yet their influence in the region has never been weaker. This project maps Europe’s role across the Middle East and north Africa, making the case that Europeans can do more to leverage their influence in pursuit of core interests

Differentiation Tracker

  • Hugh Lovatt
  • Special

ECFR’s Differentiation Tracker provides a snapshot of third state relations with Israel – and the extent to which these contain a clearly defined territorial definition that explicitly excludes Israeli settlements constructed on occupied territory in line with UNSCR 2334

Mapping armed groups in Mali and the Sahel

  • Andrew Lebovich
  • Special

Violence is tearing Mali and the Sahel apart. But who are the armed groups behind the bloodshed? Where are international actors stationed in the region? And what motivates them all?

The Middle East’s new battle lines

  • Julien Barnes-Dacey, Ellie Geranmayeh, Hugh Lovatt
  • Special

An ECFR guide to the key disputes threatening to spark a wider Middle Eastern war

After Doha: What’s next for the Arab world? 

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Ellie Geranmayeh and Hugh Lovatt, fresh from the Doha Forum, to unravel the geopolitical changes and diplomatic efforts shaping Middle Eastern politics

Gaza ceasefire

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Eran Etzion and Jamal Nusseibeh to unpack the fragile Gaza ceasefire and Trump’s ambitious 20-point peace plan

Trump’s Gaza plan

  • Podcast

Mark Leonard welcomes Hugh Lovatt to unpack Donald Trump’s peace plan for Gaza and what it means for Israel, Hamas, and Europe

3 Dec
Middle East and North Africa

Tra Bruxelles e Roma: una nuova strategia per il Mediterraneo

· ECFR Rome

Roma, 3 dicembre 2025 Via del Quirinale 26, 00187 Roma La Commissione europea ha recentemente presentato il nuovo Patto per il Mediterraneo, con l’obiettivo di rilanciare la cooperazione politica, economica e di sicurezza con i Paesi partner del Mediterraneo meridionale, e ha rinnovato il suo impegno nella promozione di partenariati strategici in geografie chiave attraverso…

5 Jun
Africa

Shifting Powers: the evolving US-China presence amid the growing role of Russia in Africa

· ECFR Rome

As Africa becomes an increasingly central arena for Russia’s interests, the role of the United States and China is undergoing significant transformation. With Trump’s return to the White House, a broader US economic-military repositioning in Africa to contain external influences seems to occur, while Beijing continues to deepen its structural economic presence across the continent,…

5 Jun
European Power

Rome Foreign Policy Club 2025 – Come Undone: Europa e Italia tra frammentazione globale e vulnerabilità del vicinato

· ECFR Rome

Nella sua edizione 2025, la quarta da quando il progetto è stato lanciato, il Rome Foreign Policy Club riunisce giovani think tanker italiani under-40 per elaborare ipotesi di scenario rilevanti per la politica estera e multilaterale italiana ed europea. Tale esercizio si pone come obiettivo la formulazione di raccomandazioni a supporto delle attività di policy…

10 Dec
Africa

Il Circolo dell’ECFR: L’asse Emirati Arabi Uniti-Africa: orientarsi nel nuovo scenario multipolare

· ECFR Rome

Il tema di questa edizione de Il Circolo dell’ECFR sarà focalizzato sul ruolo degli Emirati Arabi Uniti in Africa. Mentre i leader europei riflettono sul futuro strategico dell’Unione Europea in un contesto di crescenti tensioni geopolitiche, un gruppo influente di potenze medie, che include paesi come India, Turchia e le monarchie del Golfo, sta assumendo…

2 Oct
Africa

LA RUSSIA OLTRE IL MEDITERRANEO – La presenza di Mosca in Africa e le implicazioni per gli interessi europei

· ECFR Rome

Negli ultimi anni, la presenza della Russia in Africa è cresciuta significativamente, sia nel Nord Africa che nell’Africa Subsahariana, presentando una sfida strategica per l’Europa e, in particolare, per l’Italia. Mosca ha rafforzato la sua presenza nel continente attraverso una serie di accordi bilaterali, cooperazioni militari, e investimenti economici e nel settore energetico. Questo incremento di influenza è stato percepito come una mossa strategica per aumentare il suo peso globale e per contrastare l’influenza occidentale

23 Jul
Middle East and North Africa

ECFR Discussion with HR/VP Josep Borrell: How can the EU support a sustained ceasefire in Gaza and a renewed Israeli-Palestinian political track?

Schuman area, Brussels. Address will be shared after registration.

Josep Borrell Fontelles is the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission. He was President of the European Parliament from 2004-2007 and Spain’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation from 2018-2019. Abraham “Avrum” Burg is a former Knesset Speaker, author, peace activist and founder of…

23 Jul
Africa

UAE-Africa nexus: Navigating a new multipolar landscape

Online

As European leaders navigate the EU’s strategic future amid rising geopolitical tensions, a critical mass of middle powers, from India and Turkey to the Gulf monarchies, is increasingly affecting Europe’s engagement across Africa. The United Arab Emirates has emerged as an exceptionally active player in Africa over the last few years, focusing particularly on Africa’s…

12 Jun
Africa

Corridoio India-Medio Oriente-Europa: tra sfide attuali e potenziale strategico

Online · ECFR Rome

La discussione “Corridoio India-Medio Oriente-Europa: tra sfide attuali e potenziale strategico”, organizzata dall’ufficio di Roma dello European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) ed ELEC – European League for Economic Cooperation, avrà luogo, in forma virtuale, mercoledì 12 giugno 2024 dalle ore 16:30 alle ore 18:00 sulla piattaforma Zoom

28 May
Asia

Connessioni infinite: Italia, Europa e progetto IMEC

Via del Quirinale, 26, Rome · ECFR Rome

L’IMEC è un progetto a lungo termine che richiede investimenti considerevoli e presenta notevoli ostacoli interni ed esterni. Ma il potenziale del corridoio di rafforzare i legami tra potenze diverse potrebbe rivelarsi prezioso in questo mondo frammentato e turbolento, con benefici geopolitici e geoeconomici per Europa ed i suoi partner

