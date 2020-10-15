ECFR Berlin
2

Ukraine: The battle beyond war

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • The Neighbourhood

Jessica Hendrick welcomes Roman Petrov and Svitlana Zalishchuk to discuss Ukraine’s simultaneous fight for survival on the frontlines and battle for democracy at home

Emergency Room: The AfD’s victory in Saxony-Anhalt

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Jana Puglierin, senior policy fellow and head of ECFR’s Berlin office, to discuss the Alternative for Germany (AfD)’s election win in Saxony-Anhalt—and what it means for Germany and Europe

2

Bonus episode: The EU enlargement game

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • The Neighbourhood

In a special episode recorded live from Lisbon, Jessica Hendrick puts six EU candidate countries through an enlargement simulation to find out what happens when crisis, cash, disinformation and political pressure collide with the race to join the EU

Foto WPress podcast

Germany’s second China shock

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Janka Oertel and Andrew Small to discuss how China’s industrial rise is shaking Germany—and Europe’s—economic foundations

Foto WPress podcast

Political crisis in Germany

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Jörg Lau and Jana Puglierin to discuss Germany’s deepening political crisis, the rise of the AfD and how the country’s regional elections could impact Europe’s largest democracy

Publikationen

FiveDealsRecharge

The new climate battle: Five deals to recharge the green transition

  • Piotr Buras, Jeremy Cliffe, Susi Dennison
  • Policy Brief

As climate policy becomes increasingly contested, Europe must adapt its Green Deal to a new political era. The first policy brief in the New Politics project outlines five new deals to make the transition more durable, popular and politically resilient

European defence paper graphic

Making defence European again

  • Rafael Loss, Marta Prochwicz Jazowska, Jana Puglierin
  • Policy Brief

The Russian threat is not going away any time soon. To defend themselves without America’s help, Europeans need to pursue a new, distinctly European model of defence and deterrence

BeijingHoldem GandT

Beijing hold’em: European cards against Chinese coercion

  • Tobias Gehrke, mit Nina Schmelzer
  • Policy Brief

Europe has a China problem and pretending otherwise is making it worse. Chinese cheap exports and a monopoly on rare earths are not just economic irritants, but leverage wielded deliberately. Europeans can no longer just de-risk. They need a deterrence strategy with teeth

Artikel

Ein Foto zeigt einen Mann, auf dem Rücken liegend und ein Buch lesend, im schattigen Gras unter großen Bäumen in einem Park.

ECFR’s summer entertainment list 2026

  • Mireia Faro Sarrats
  • Commentary

Whether you’re heading off on holiday or staying home this summer, ECFR’s entertainment recommendations—spanning books, podcasts and tv series—will help you reconnect with your internal and external wellbeing

Policy alert
FRANCE: MARINE LE PEN AND JORDAN BARDELLA S FIRST CAMPAIGN APPEARANCE FOLLOWING THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF HER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDACY

How to think about a Le Pen presidency of France

  • Célia Belin, Jeremy Cliffe
  • Policy Alert

Le Pen is racing into the French presidential election, even with a fraud conviction hanging over her campaign. Europeans should begin preparing for the rupture her victory could bring

530945846

After Ukraine: The peace dividend Africa does not want

  • Will Brown, Lena Krause
  • Commentary

The end of the Ukraine war would flood the global market with surplus weapons, fighters and drone expertise—much of which may end up making African conflicts deadlier. Governments in Africa and Europe should prepare now

555605621

Trump in Beijing: Why the game stays the same for Europe

  • Andrew Small
  • Commentary

Donald Trump is in Beijing, but Europeans should not expect decisive guidance or a grand bargain with Xi Jinping. They should instead focus on managing their own exposure to Chinese risks

ECFR-Spezial

Globe's different angles show different countries. Part of the

Multilateral Matchmaker

  • Carla Hobbs, Rafael Loss, Jana Puglierin, Paweł Zerka
  • ECFR-Spezial

Multilateral coalitions are increasingly important for combatting global challenges. Europeans have many eligible – and untapped – potential partner countries, but to stand out they need to ensure their offer is as grounded in these partners’ interests as their own

European Sovereignty Index

  • Jana Puglierin, Paweł Zerka (Hrsg.)
  • ECFR-Spezial

The EU can overcome the new challenges it faces and can shape the global order. To achieve this, Europeans will need to improve their joint capacity to act

Moving closer: European views of the Indo-Pacific

  • Frédéric Grare, Manisha Reuter
  • ECFR-Spezial

It will take more than just strong support from France, Germany, and the Netherlands to ensure that the new EU strategy for the Indo-Pacific is effective in the long term

EU Cohesion Monitor

  • Claire Busse, Ulrike Franke, Rafael Loss, Jana Puglierin, Paweł Zerka
  • ECFR-Spezial

European cohesion is bouncing back after crisis years. The EU Cohesion Monitor presents new insights on cohesion as an underestimated source of strength and collective action in the EU

EU Coalition Explorer

  • Claire Busse, Ulrike Franke, Rafael Loss, Jana Puglierin, Marlene Riedel, Paweł Zerka
  • ECFR-Spezial

The Coalition Explorer illustrates the expert opinions of more than 800 respondents who work on European policy and creates a visual understanding of the views held by Europe’s professional political class

European Solidarity Tracker

  • Claire Busse, Ulrike Franke, Rafael Loss, Jana Puglierin, Marlene Riedel, Paweł Zerka
  • ECFR-Spezial

The European Solidarity Tracker collects and displays instances of pan-European solidarity throughout the coronavirus crisis

Podcasts

2

Ukraine: The battle beyond war

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • The Neighbourhood

Jessica Hendrick welcomes Roman Petrov and Svitlana Zalishchuk to discuss Ukraine’s simultaneous fight for survival on the frontlines and battle for democracy at home

Emergency Room: The AfD’s victory in Saxony-Anhalt

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Jana Puglierin, senior policy fellow and head of ECFR’s Berlin office, to discuss the Alternative for Germany (AfD)’s election win in Saxony-Anhalt—and what it means for Germany and Europe

2

Bonus episode: The EU enlargement game

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • The Neighbourhood

In a special episode recorded live from Lisbon, Jessica Hendrick puts six EU candidate countries through an enlargement simulation to find out what happens when crisis, cash, disinformation and political pressure collide with the race to join the EU

Foto WPress podcast

Germany’s second China shock

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Janka Oertel and Andrew Small to discuss how China’s industrial rise is shaking Germany—and Europe’s—economic foundations

Foto WPress podcast

Political crisis in Germany

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Jörg Lau and Jana Puglierin to discuss Germany’s deepening political crisis, the rise of the AfD and how the country’s regional elections could impact Europe’s largest democracy

Marine Le Pen’s comeback

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Célia Belin and Jeremy Cliffe to discuss Marine Le Pen’s return to the French presidential race

Photo 2025 12 trust anger and the limits of eu democracy promotion

Moldova: The EU frontrunner outrunning Russia

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • The Neighbourhood

Jessica Hendrick welcomes Dumitru Alaiba and Maia Machavariani to discuss how tiny Moldova became Europe’s toughest target for Russian interference—and why Russia keeps failing

Photo 2025 12 trust anger and the limits of eu democracy promotion

Eastern Europe: Where the region will stand in a decade

  • Podcast
  • ECFR on air
  • The Neighbourhood

Jessica Hendrick welcomes Sophie Gueudet and Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze to discuss whether Ukraine and its Eastern European neighbours will move closer to the EU—or fall further into Russia’s orbit—by 2035

Europe, Trump and the war in Iran

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

Mark Leonard welcomes Piotr Buras, Carla Hobbs, Camille Lons, Jana Puglierin and Arturo Varvelli to discuss how Europe is responding to the war in Iran

Events

29 Apr.

Global Strategy Lab: the UK’s geopolitical choices and trade-offs on clean tech

· ECFR London

As the UK pursues its ambition to become a “clean energy superpower”, it will have to navigate working with major geopolitical partners, like China and the EU, and the strategic trade-offs involved with aligning closer with one over the other. China has become an increasingly important supplier, investor, and manufacturer across key clean technologies,…

10 Feb.

The New Right: Understanding its legitimacy and policy agenda

· ECFR London

As the rise of the new right and “MAGA-ization” of politics is having a greater impact on the UK and Europe, this event will aim to discuss these new movements – looking at their critique of the status-quo, their electoral base, policy agenda and organising and communication methods. Having spent the past year talking to…

3 Juni
Asia

2026 Republic of Korea (ROK)–G7 cooperation forum

Maison de la Chimie, 28 rue Saint-Dominique, Paris, France · ECFR Paris

The G7 and its close partners, particularly the Republic of Korea (ROK), face a rapidly evolving geopolitical landscape marked by growing economic competition, technological fragmentation, and mounting security challenges. From supply chain vulnerabilities to shifting alliances and rising geopolitical tensions, these developments are testing the resilience of existing frameworks for international cooperation

19 Mai
Africa

After the Mali attacks: What way forward for the Sahel and West Africa?

Online

Recent coordinated attacks by jihadist and separatist groups in Mali, unprecedented in their scale and coordination, have placed the state’s security apparatus under strain and reinforced concerns over instability across the wider region, despite the reconfiguration of Bamako’s external partnerships. More broadly, the Sahel and West Africa are facing a complex set of…

21 Apr.
European Power

From rupture to re-ordering: Middle powers and Europe’s choices 

Online

The international system is no longer held together by a single dominant vision of order. While the US is retreating from its dominant role, China and Russia are advancing competing models of order. In this context, middle powers are actively pursuing new strategies to secure their autonomy and expand their influence. They are challenging established hierarchies, reshaping economic and connectivity networks, and building alternative forms of cooperation that…

23 März
European Power

The New Right: Anatomy of a Global Revolution

Fernsehturm Room (First Floor), Volkswagen Group Forum, Unter den Linden 21a, 10117 Berlin · ECFR Berlin

As European and German politics are being reshaped by electoral volatility, fragmented party systems, and the continued rise of populist forces, we are delighted to invite you to a public debate on “The New Right: Anatomy of a Global Revolution.”  In the aftermath of the important regional elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate,…

17 Juni

Annual Council Meeting 2026

· ECFR Berlin

The Annual Council Meeting 2026 will take place on 17-18 June 2026 in Vienna

16 Jan.
European Power

Europe Debates | Russia won’t attack NATO

Online · ECFR Berlin

Russia’s hybrid warfare targeting NATO states has intensified since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. Attacks on digital and energy infrastructure as well as drone incursions into NATO airspace occur almost daily now and put the alliance on alert about the potential of Russian aggression in the not-too-distant future. Between US president Trump…

9 Dez.
Asia

Implications for the UK of Europe’s approach to China and economic security

· ECFR London

China now poses a deindustrialisation-level shock to Europe’s economic future. The external impact of Chinese overcapacity, involution, and Beijing’s technological leadership and supply-chain dominance in critical future technologies is presenting an existential threat to Europe’s industrial base. The EU is weighing new measures in response, including stricter investment screening, European preference in procurement, a…

2 Dez.
European Power

A big, beautiful European strategy for Trumponomics

ECFR Berlin · ECFR Berlin

Since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January, European policymakers have been struggling to sketch a sensible response to Trumponomics – an unpredictable, fast-changing and often baffling mix of U.S. trade, investment and finance policies that have a direct impact on Europe’s interests.  In her latest ECFR policy brief,…

Subscribe to our newsletters

Be the first to know about our latest publications, podcasts, events, and job opportunities. Join our community and stay connected!

Pressespiegel