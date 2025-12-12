Join us for a timely webinar exploring insights from ECFR’s policy brief, “Long walk to realism: Climate cooperation to reset EU-South Africa relations.” The discussion will reflect on South Africa’s G20 presidency and recent global gatherings—including the AU-EU Summit in Angola and COP30 in Brazil—to assess how the EU and South Africa can…
In 2025, Angola has gained increased visibility on the global stage through its presidency of the African Union and hosting the US-Africa Business Summit as well as the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda last month. Despite internal challenges, such as inequality and weak institutional capacity, the country has managed to position itself as an aspiring middle power with…
China now poses a deindustrialisation-level shock to Europe’s economic future. The external impact of Chinese overcapacity, involution, and Beijing’s technological leadership and supply-chain dominance in critical future technologies is presenting an existential threat to Europe’s industrial base. The EU is weighing new measures in response, including stricter investment screening, European preference in procurement, a new…
Since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January, European policymakers have been struggling to sketch a sensible response to Trumponomics – an unpredictable, fast-changing and often baffling mix of U.S. trade, investment and finance policies that have a direct impact on Europe’s interests. In her latest ECFR policy brief, Agathe Demarais…
Europe today finds itself facing unprecedented global challenges and surrounded by transactional powers. Donald Trump is poised to redefine the global role of the US – revisiting alliances, challenging NATO, and treating security and trade alike as bargaining chips. China is pressing its advantage in technology, infrastructure, and diplomacy, asking Europeans to choose between principles and…
This event will again bring together a diverse group of high-level policymakers and experts from all over Europe to discuss responses to the challenges posed by China’s economic, technology, foreign and security policies. In 2025, these discussions take place at a moment of unprecedented stress and uncertainty. With China and the US locked in a…
30 years ago, Austria, Finland and Sweden became members of the EU. What has been theeconomic, political and societal impact of their EU membership? What drivesEU enlargement today? And what may the EU’s next 30 years look like? We will delve into these questions with our experts, looking first at the scenarios for EU reforms…
At the seventh Berlin Climate and Security Conference, hosted by the German Federal Foreign Office in cooperation with adelphi, ECFR Africa chaired a breakout session on the strategic importance of minerals and Africa’s role amid geopolitical turmoil. As the global race for clean technologies intensifies – spanning energy, defense and digital sectors – Africa’s…
Europe has explicitly committed to supporting more mineral processing and value addition taking place in African mineral-rich countries, including as part of the mineral strategic partnerships that the EU has signed with Namibia, Zambia, the DRC, and Rwanda. African governments aim to leverage growing interest in critical minerals to unlock more domestic value addition, which…
Despite unprecedented Western sanctions, Russia’s economy has shown surprising resilience, though recent data suggests this war-fueled growth may be reaching its limits—a crucial factor since analysts have long identified the economy as key to Russia’s ability to sustain its military campaign. Simultaneously, we’re witnessing escalating Russian hybrid activities against Western nations, from drone incursions into…