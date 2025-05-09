Specials

Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance, Industrial and Digital Sovereignty of France gives an interview at the construction site of the Villetaneuse geothermal power plant in Villetaneuse, France on April 12, 2024.

Energy Sovereignty Index: Gains, gaps, and the road ahead

  • Szymon Kardaś
  • Special

ECFR’s 2024 Energy Sovereignty Index shows both progress and persistent pitfalls on the EU’s path to energy independence, efficiency, and cleanness. While gains in renewable energy and efficiency are notable, the bloc’s heavy reliance on energy imports is a critical vulnerability

Globe's different angles show different countries. Part of the

Multilateral Matchmaker

  • Carla Hobbs, Rafael Loss, Jana Puglierin, Pawel Zerka
  • Special

Multilateral coalitions are increasingly important for combatting global challenges. Europeans have many eligible – and untapped – potential partner countries, but to stand out they need to ensure their offer is as grounded in these partners’ interests as their own

EU Energy Deals Tracker

  • Susi Dennison, Szymon Kardaś, Gosia Piaskowska, Pawel Zerka
  • Special

The energy deals the EU and its member states are now making with third countries will shape Europeans’ ability to protect their energy security in the long term. The EU Energy Deals Tracker provides a comprehensive overview of these agreements, including their implications for the sustainable transition

Women of Middle East network for peacebuilding

  • Special

The conversation around achieving peace and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa needs to become more inclusive and diverse, through an injection of fresh ideas and perspectives from regional voices

European Sovereignty Index

  • Jana Puglierin, Pawel Zerka (eds.)
  • Special

The EU can overcome the new challenges it faces and can shape the global order. To achieve this, Europeans will need to improve their joint capacity to act

The European Sentiment Compass 2022

  • Pawel Zerka
  • Special

In the wake of pandemic and war, the Sentiment Compass assesses the changing expectations of the EU across its member states. It finds that EU should harness the power of culture and the free media to nurture a stronger European sentiment – helping it to address the major challenges facing the continent

Mapping China’s rise in the Western Balkans

  • Vladimir Shopov
  • Special

China is building up its influence in the Western Balkans through projects focused on everything from energy and infrastructure to culture, education, and media. If the European Union is to achieve its geopolitical goals in the region, it will need to understand the nature of competition with Beijing in all these areas

