Differentiation Tracker

08/09/2023 Answer given by Mr Reynders on behalf of the European Commission General Data Protection Regulation “As indicated by the Honourable Member and as required by the General Data Protection Regulation[1], the adequacy decision for Israel is currently being reviewed as part of a periodic review of the 11 adequacy decisions adopted under the previous Data Protection Directive. […] “With respect to the territorial scope of application of the decision, Article 2 of the decision provides that it should be applied in accordance with international law. “Therefore, the decision does not apply to the geographic areas that came under the administration of the State of Israel after 5 June 1967. As a consequence, it cannot be relied upon for transfers of personal data between the EU and the Occupied Territories. Moreover, Recital 14 of the decision further clarifies that ‘onward transfers to a recipient outside the State of Israel, as defined in accordance with international law, should be considered as transfers of personal data to a third country’. “Moreover, Recital 14 of the decision further clarifies that ‘onward transfers to a recipient outside the State of Israel, as defined in accordance with international law, should be considered as transfers of personal data to a third country’.”

25/04/2024 Answer given by Mr Gentiloni on behalf of the European Commission on settlement trade “The information requested by the Honourable Member, concerning products originating in the Israeli settlements in the occupied territories, is not available. Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2020/1470 of 12 October 2020 on the nomenclature of countries and territories for the European statistics on international trade in goods and on the geographical breakdown for other business statistics, provides a single geographical code ‘PS’ (Occupied Palestinian Territory), that applies to both the imports referred to in the question and those coming from other parts of the West Bank (including East Jerusalem) and the Gaza Strip.”

07/08/2023 Answer given by Ylva Johansson on behalf of the European Commission on Europol “Since their launch in 2021, considerable progress has been made in the negotiations between the EU and Israel for an agreement on the exchange of personal information between European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) and Israel. “Like for the similar agreement with New Zealand, which was welcomed by the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) as a ‘model’ for future agreements, one of the main objectives is to ensure that such exchanges of personal data are accompanied by sufficient data protection safeguards, taking into account all relevant domestic aspects. “In the case of Israel, it is mandatory to ensure that the agreement respects the EU’s consolidated position on territorial application by not applying to the geographic areas that came under the administration of the State of Israel after 5 June 1967. “In this respect, as explained by the Commission in the meeting of the Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs of the European Parliament on 5 December 2022, the provisions on the territorial application in the draft text remains under discussion and the negotiations with Israel continue to find a mutually acceptable agreement.”

10/05/2023 European Parliament resolution: Discharge 2021: EU general budget

“Expressing its commitment to ensure that all agreements between Israel and the Union must unequivocally and explicitly indicate the inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel since 1967, as well as to continue the effective implementation of existing Union law and bilateral arrangements applicable to settlement products”

28/07/2022 Answer given by High Representative/Vice-President Borrell i Fontelles on behalf of the European Commission on natural gas MoU “The EU is committed to ensure that all agreements between the State of Israel and the EU must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967. This is in line with United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution 2334, which calls on all United Nations states to distinguish, in their relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967. “The Memorandum of Understanding [on cooperation related to trade, transport and export of natural gas to the European Union] that was signed on 15 June 2022 is of non-binding nature, for which, because of this non-binding nature, in general no territorial clause on the applicability is deemed necessary. “Nevertheless, the EU is strictly prohibited, also in the implementation of a non-binding instrument, from acting in a way, which would amount to recognise the illegal Israeli occupation. “Therefore, the implementation of such Memorandum of Understanding will not apply in any form to the occupied Palestinian territory, which entails that Israeli supplies of natural gas as per the implementation of the memorandum of understanding may not originate from resources appropriated from Palestinian territories occupied by Israel.”

13/04/2021 Answer given by Mr Várhelyi on behalf of the European Commission on Twinning projects “Financing agreements for Twinning projects with Israel include a territorial clause that indicates their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967. They are also subject to the guidelines on the eligibility of Israeli entities and their activities in the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967 for grants, prizes and financial instruments funded by the EU.”

10/03/2021 Answer given by Mr Reynders on behalf of the European Commission on adequacy decision “As noted by the Honourable Members, the adequacy decision regarding Israel provides, at Article 2, that it should be applied in accordance with international law. “This article shall be read in light of Recital 14 that further clarifies that ‘the adequacy findings pertaining to this decision refer to the State of Israel, as defined in accordance with international law’ and that ‘onward transfers to a recipient outside the State of Israel, as defined in accordance with international law, should be considered as transfers of personal data to a third country’. “This means that the territorial scope of application of this decision is limited to the internationally recognised, pre-1967 borders of the State of Israel. It also means that this decision cannot be relied upon for transfers of personal data between the EU and the Occupied Territories. “Under Article 58 of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), national data protection authorities have notably the power to suspend data flows to a recipient in a third State if not in line with the requirements of EU data protection law. “As regards the ongoing review of the adequacy decision, such a review, as required by the article 45 and Article 97 of the GDPR, will evaluate all relevant aspects of the functioning of the adequacy decision. “It will in particular draw on the relevant case-law of the Court of Justice of the EU and the guidance provided by the European Data Protection Board.”

07/07/2020 Answer given by High Representative/Vice-President Borrell

on behalf of the European Commission on rules of origin “The control and enforcement of the correct implementation of EU rules regarding indication of origin is the primary responsibility of the Member States. “The Commission is not in possession of detailed statistics on goods imported from Israeli settlements to the EU, as requested by the Honourable Member. “The Commission monitors the implementation of EC law by the Member States with a variety of tools in line with its communication on ‘EC law: Better Results through Better Application’(3). Infringement procedures are measures of last resort in the event of, inter alia, systematic breaches of EC law.”

30/06/2020 Answer given by High Representative/Vice-President Borrell

on behalf of the European Commission on labelling “The European Court of Justice ruling provides for authoritative interpretation, which is binding for the referring court, and which must be followed by the EU institutions as well as by authorities and courts in all the Member States. “The control and enforcement of the correct implementation of EU rules regarding indication of origin is the primary responsibility of the Member States. The Commission monitors the implementation of EU law by the Member States with a variety of tools in line with its Communication on “EU Law: Better Results through Better Application””

05/03/2020 Answer given by Ms Gabriel

on behalf of the Commission relating to the implementation of Horizon 2020 “Article 19 of the Horizon 2020 Framework Regulation provides that all the research and innovation activities carried out under Horizon 2020 must comply with ethical principles and relevant national, Union and international legislation, including the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the EU and the European Convention on Human Rights and its Supplementary Protocols. Research and innovation activities carried out under Horizon 2020 must have an exclusive focus on civil applications . “Horizon 2020 projects are being closely monitored by the Commission services. This includes a rigorous ethical evaluation through the Horizon 2020 ethics appraisal scheme. This practice is expected to continue under Horizon Europe and further measures could be considered at implementation level once legislation becomes stable. “In the GEO-CRADLE proposal there was no indication that the Tel Aviv University, one of the partners, intended to take soil samples in occupied territories or cooperate with stakeholders in these areas. Once the violation was detected, the Commission immediately took action recalling the rules to the coordinator who instructed Tel Aviv University to stop cooperation with Ariel University and Golan Heights Winery. “The project excluded all soil samples in question and did not recognise any related activity for collecting them in the occupied territories. Costs claimed for these activities and the subsequent rectification were considered not eligible and therefore not covered by EU funding.”

12/11/2019 Judgment of the Court, Case C‑363/18, Organisation juive européenne, Vignoble Psagot Ltd v the French Minister for Economy and Finances “Article 9(1)(i) of Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2011 on the provision of food information to consumers, amending Regulations (EC) No 1924/2006 and (EC) No 1925/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, and repealing Commission Directive 87/250/EEC, Council Directive 90/496/EEC, Commission Directive 1999/10/EC, Directive 2000/13/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council, Commission Directives 2002/67/EC and 2008/5/EC and Commission Regulation (EC) No 608/2004, read in conjunction with Article 26(2)(a) of that regulation, must be interpreted as meaning that foodstuffs originating in a territory occupied by the State of Israel must bear not only the indication of that territory but also, where those foodstuffs come from a locality or a group of localities constituting an Israeli settlement within that territory, the indication of that provenance.”

13/06/2019 Opinion of the Advocate General Hogan, Case C‑363/18, Organisation juive européenne, Vignoble Psagot Ltd v the French Minister for Economy and Finances “In my view, the reference to ‘ethical considerations’ in the context of country of origin labelling is plainly a reference to those wider ethical considerations which may inform the thinking of certain consumers prior to purchase. Just as many European consumers objected to the purchase of South African goods in the pre-1994 apartheid era, present day consumers may object on similar grounds to the purchase of goods from a particular country because, for example, it is not a democracy or because it pursues particular political or social policies which that consumer happens to find objectionable or even repugnant. (…) “Indeed, adherence to the requirements of international law is regarded by many — and not just by a limited cadre of experts specialising in the field of international law and diplomacy — as playing a vital role in the maintenance of international peace and security and as a harbinger of justice in an otherwise unjust world. This is perhaps especially true in the context of the citizens of the Union who, even within the lifetime of some, witnessed the destructive impact of brute force in an era where some countries had come to believe that international law was simply an empty promise to the oppressed and vulnerable of the world and that it could be disregarded with impunity. (…) “Accordingly, I propose that the Court should answer to the first question referred by the Conseil d’État (Council of State, France) as follows: “Article 9(1)(i) and Article 26(2) of Regulation (EU) No 1169/2011 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2011 on the provision of food information to consumers, amending Regulations (EC) No 1924/2006 and (EC) No 1925/2006 of the European Parliament and of the Council, and repealing Commission Directive 87/250/EEC, Council Directive 90/496/EEC, Commission Directive 1999/10/EC, Directive 2000/13/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council, Commission Directives 2002/67/EC and 2008/5/EC and Commission Regulation (EC) No 608/2004, require, for a product originating in a territory occupied by Israel since 1967, the indication of the geographical name of this territory and the indication that the product comes from an Israeli settlement if that is indeed the case. (…)”

05/07/2018 Letter by HR/VP Federica Mogherini to Israel’s Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan (via Haaretz) “The European Union has not changed its position regarding the so-called ‘Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions’ (‘BDS’) movement. While it upholds its policy of clearly distinguishing between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied by it since 1967, the EU rejects any attempts to isolate Israel and does not support calls for boycott.”

11/06/2018 Answer given by Mr Avramopoulos on behalf of the Commission relating to Israel’s participation in Europol “Paragraph (6) of the annex to the recommendation for a Council decision authorising the opening of negotiations for an agreement between the European Union and the State of Israel on the exchange of personal data between the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) and the Israeli competent authorities for fighting serious crime and terrorism clearly states that the agreement shall not apply to the geographic areas that came under the administration of the State of Israel after 5 June 1967. This is in line with the EU position on the Middle East Peace Process, as stated in the Council Conclusions of 10 December 2012. “The Commission has also proposed to the Council that the agreement should contain the provisions necessary to ensure effective monitoring and evaluation of the agreement, including the implementation of the provisions related to the non-application of the agreement to the geographic areas that came under the administration of the State of Israel after 5 June 1967.”

13/06/2017 Answer given by Vice-President Mogherini on behalf of the Commission on financial transactions “While the EU institutions and bodies do not have access to the financial information and financial transactions between EU-based financial institutions and those based in Israel, the EU remains committed to ensure that, in line with international law, all agreements between the State of Israel and the EU must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967. “While this does not constitute in any way a boycott of Israel, which the EU strongly opposes, the EU considers that Israeli settlements in territories occupied by Israel since 1967 are illegal under international law, and thus constitute an obstacle to peace that threatens to make a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict impossible. The EU will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties, and will continue to distinguish between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967. “The EU considers that all companies (including European ones with interests in the occupied Palestinian territory) should in all circumstances implement the Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights as endorsed by consensus in the United Nations Human Rights Council. “EU Member States have the primary responsibility for raising awareness among European citizens and businesses of the Guiding Principles, and of the potential risks related to economic and financial activities in these illegal Israeli settlements.”

18/04/2017 Statement to the United Nations Security Council on behalf of the EU and its Member States, including Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania “The EU will continue to distinguish, in its relevant dealings, between the territory of the State of Israel and the territories occupied since 1967. As for Jerusalem, the EU will continue to respect the international consensus embodied in resolution 478(1980). A way must be found through negotiations to resolve the status of Jerusalem as the future capital of both States.”

23/03/2016 Final report of an audit carried out in Israel from 22 November 2015 to 25 November 2015 in order to evaluate the follow-up actions taken by the CA on the application of organic production rules and on the effectiveness of the control system for organic production “Summary of 2013 Audit “DG Health and Food Safety carried out an audit on the control system for organic production in Israel in 2013 (DG(SANCO)/2013-6697). The report of the audit was published on its website (https://ec.europa.eu/food/audits-analysis/audit-report/details/3109) . “The audit concluded that the control system provided sufficient guarantees that organic products exported to the EU complied with organic production rules recognised as equivalent, except the origin of products. The audit had found that exports of organic produce from Israel to the EU included consignments produced or processed in the Israeli settlements outside Israel’s internationally recognized borders of 1967, and from Non-EU Countries which are not recognised as equivalent by the EU. This was contrary to the specifications set out for Israel in Annex III of Regulation (EC) No 1235/2008. Some further shortcomings were detected that weakened the control system. In response to the audit report recommendations, Israel submitted a satisfactory action plan. “Recommendation No 4 of the report was to “ensure compliance with the specifications for which Israel is listed in Annex III of Regulation (EC) No 1235/2008 and in particular that organic products are exported to the EU only originating from Israel, the EU or from a Non-EU Country recognised as equivalent in accordance with the provisions of Article 33(2) of Regulation (EC) No 834/2007.” In a subsequent letter to DG AGRI, Israel gave further assurances for corrective action regarding this recommendation. “The CA, CB, and organic operators visited by the auditor stated that the commodities concerned by this recommendation had been mainly dates produced in the Jordan valley (in the West Bank outside Israel’s borders of 1967), and sesame seed imported from Ethiopia for the production of sesame paste (tahini). The export of organic dates to the EU comprised 1,742 tonnes in 2014. “The exporter of dates visited in this audit stated that since 2013 his clients in the EU stopped accepting organic dates from outside the 1967 borders. This indicates that separately from the official controls, the trade has taken measures to the same effect. “Overall Conclusions of 2015 Audit “Israel implemented effective measures to ensure that exports of organic produce to the EU under the equivalence recognition originate only within Israel’s internationally recognized borders of 1967, from the EU or from other third countries recognised as equivalent. These measures are in line with Israel’s assurances given to the EU on 30 January 2014: the CA [Competent Authority] revised their guidelines for control bodies, who effectively changed their inspection procedures accordingly. The CA confirmed implementation of the revised guidelines in inspections of organic operators, and provided additional assurances by regularly updating and cross-checking their list of operators used for issuing of certificates of inspection.”

18/01/2016 Council Conclusion (FAC) on the Middle East Peace Process “The EU and its Member States are committed to ensure continued, full and effective implementation of existing EU legislation and bilateral arrangements applicable to settlements products. The EU expresses its commitment to ensure that – in line with international law – all agreements between the State of Israel and the EU must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967. This does not constitute a boycott of Israel which the EU strongly opposes.”

23/12/2015 Letter by HR/VP Federica Mogherini to Congressman Doug Lamborn and the signatories of the letter of 9 November “The EU has decided to make the necessary distinction between Israeli settlments in the occupied territories on the one hand, and Israel within its pre-1967 borders on the other, which has allowed the development of our bilateral relations within the framework of the 1995 Association Agreement.”

10/09/2015 European Parliament resolution on the EU’s role in the Middle East peace process (2015/2685(RSP)) “Welcomes the EU’s commitment – in the spirit of differentiation between Israel and its activities in the occupied Palestinian Territory – to ensuring that all agreements between the EU and Israel must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967, as reiterated in the Foreign Affairs Council conclusions of 20 July 2015; takes note of the Commission Guidelines of 19 July 2013 on the eligibility of Israeli entities and their activities in the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967 for grants, prizes and financial instruments funded by the EU from 2014 onwards, and of the letter sent to the VP/HR by 16 EU Foreign Ministers on 13 April 2015, encouraging her to take the lead within the Commission with a view to completing the work on EU-wide guidelines on the labelling of Israeli settlement produce”

20/07/2015 Council Conclusion (FAC) on the Middle East Peace Process “The EU and its Member States reaffirm their commitment to ensure continued, full and effective implementation of existing EU legislation and bilateral arrangements applicable to settlement products. The EU expresses its commitment to ensure that – in line with international law – all agreements between the State of Israel and the EU must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967.”

15/06/2015 Answer to parliamentary question on the EU response to illegal annexations “The EU closely monitors the situation and its broader implications and remains ready to take further action in order to protect the viability of the two state solution. Two relevant examples would be the recent withdrawal of import authorisations for organic products from Israeli settlements in the West Bank, and the EU’s request for Israel to take the appropriate measures in order to ensure that Israel’s competent authorities do not issue certificates for export to the EU to establishments and farms supplying products of animal origin situated beyond the Green Line, and that the list of establishments and farms is modified accordingly. “Furthermore, Israeli settlement products do not benefit from preferential tariff treatment under the EU-Israel Association Agreement, and this is ensured through a ‘Technical Arrangement’ concluded by the EU and Israel, which identifies the Israeli settlements in question[5]. On 3 August 2012, the Commission published, with effect as of 13 August 2012, a revised Notice to Importers (see OJ C 232, page 5) concerning imports from Israel into the Union. “The EU is committed to reviewing all import regulations that require documentation indicating origin, and to ensuring that EU legality is fully enforced in this regard.”

13/04/2015 Letter by 16 EU Foreign Ministers to HR/VP Federica Mogherini calling for guidelines on the labelling of settlement produce/products “We would like to draw your attention to the letter dated 13th April 2013 sent to your predecessor on EU wide guidelines on the labelling of settlement produce/products. Following the public commitment made by the Council in May and December 2012 and more recently in November 2014, we remain of the view that this is an important step in the full implementation of EU longstanding policy, in relation to the preservation of the two-state solution. (…)”

17/11/2014 Council Conclusion (FAC) on the Middle East Peace Process “Recalling that settlements are illegal under international law, the EU and its Member States remain committed to ensure continued, full and effective implementation of existing EU legislation and bilateral arrangements applicable to settlement products. The EU closely monitors the situation and its broader implications and remains ready to take further action in order to protect the viability of the two state solution.”

13/08/2014 Letter from Israel’s Ministry of Agriculture to Israeli producers of dairy and animal products Via Maariv news: “In a letter sent this week to all managers of dairy and dairy factories authorized to export milk and dairy products in Israel, the Ministry of Agriculture ordered that milk, dairy products and animal products be separated immediately into two groups: the source of the products supplied to them beyond the Green Line. “It turns out that despite month long efforts from the Ministries of Agriculture and Economy, the European Commission of the European Union decided to ban the import of milk and dairy products from Israel that are somehow related to factories, dairies or farms located beyond the Green Line. “The European decision was handed over to Israel in February. Since then efforts have been made to dissuade the Europeans from doing so, but they have failed. A letter from the European Union at the end of last month stated that the decision was finally approved and would come into force in September.”

20/05/2014 Comments by EU Ambassador to Israel Lars Faaborg-Andersen “We have implemented our policy when it comes to settlements, which is a policy of disengagement from settlements. We feel, as you know, that settlements are illegal under international law and they are an obstacle to the peace process. And for that reason, we have taken certain decisions, including to ensure that no European tax payers’ money has been in settlements. Settlements are really an obstacle to the economic development of the Palestinian territories.”

10/04/2014 Final report of an audit carried out in Israel from 24 november to 05 December 2013 in order to evaluate the operation of controls over raw milk and dairy products intended for human consumption and infant formulae and follow-on formulae (including the supply chain), destined for export to the European Union, issued by the European Commission “Raw materials (milk powders) were only sourced from EU listed establishments. However, in most cases, procedures and awareness were not fully adequate. According to the CCA, the export of dairy products takes place only from EU listed establishments. However, three facilities were used for the intermediate cold storage although they were not EU-listed. (…) “Although exports only take place from EU listed establishments, storage under controlled temperature conditions takes place in some cases in facilities outside the EU listed establishments, which are not EU listed, contrary to the requirements of Article 12 of Regulation (EC) No 854/2004.”

01/04/2014 Letter to the Director of the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nadav Galon enclosing Final Report, from Michael Scannel, Director of the European Commission’s Food and Veterinary Office “Subject: FVO audit in Israel carried out from 24 November 2013 to 5 December 2013 in order to evaluate the operation of controls over raw milk and dairy products intended for human consumption and infant formulae and follow on formulae (including the supply chain), destined for export to the European Union “Dear Dr Galon, “I enclose a copy of the final report (ref. no. DG(SANCO)/2013-6890 – MR Final) of the above-mentioned audit. “I would like to take this opportunity to ask you to thank all the personnel who were involved in this audit for the assistance and co-operation shown to the team. “I would like to acknowledge receipt of your letter 9 March 2014, in response to the draft audit report in which you indicated the action already taken in relation to the recommendations contained in the report. “The attached table contains the recommendations made following the above audit, your responses to these recommendations and an assessment of these responses. I am pleased to note that the actions proposed address all of the recommendations made. However, your response in relation to recommendation No 2 is incomplete as no deadline is given for completion of the proposed actions. […] “end: Report DG(SANCO)/2013-6890 – MR Final; FVO assessment of competent authority Action Plan“

12/03/2014 Annex in reply to Michael Scannel, Director of the European Commission’s Food and Veterinary Office, from the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development “Action to be taken by the Israeli Competent Authority: A circular demanding that all sources of animal products to dairy products destined to the EU market will originate only from European Union listed sources complying with relevant European Union requirements was issued by the head of Control of-Animal Product Department of the IVSAH on the 18/02/2014.”

Response of the Competent Authorities of Israel to the recommendations of Report ref. DG(SANCO)/2013-6890 -MR of an audit carried out from 24 November 2013 to 05 December 2013

November 2013 to 05 December 2013

of Animals and Animal Products (Fish, Ostriches, Honey and

Milk and Products Produced Therefrom and Egg Products), 1998,

specify that all exporting establishments must comply with

importing countries regulations and demands, and that the Israeli

Veterinary Services (IVSAH) is the CCA responsible for

compliance with E.U requirements for infant formulae and follow-

on formulae. Updated procedure sheets, corresponding to EU

regulation and dealing specifically with the manufacturing of IF &

FOF will be established soon.

01/02/2014 Letter to the Director of the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development Nadav Galon enclosing Draft Report, from Michael Scannel, Director of the European Commission’s Food and Veterinary Office “Subject: FVO audit in Israel from 24 November 2013 to 05 December 2013 in order to evaluate the operation of controls over raw milk and dairy products intended for human consumption and infant formulae and follow-on formulae (including the supply chain), destined for export to the European Union “Dear Dr Galon, “Followmg the completion of the above FVO audit, I enclose a copy of the draft report, reference number: DG(SANCO)/2013-6890 – MR Draft. “Any comments that you may wish to make on the factual content, or other elements, of the report should be sent to the Commission within 25 working days of its receipt. […] “The audit team identified certain deficiencies in respect of the standards being applied. Your services were informed of these deficiencies during the audit and in the final meeting. “I would be grateful if you could provide details of any actions taken or planned, mcluding deadlines for their completion, to address the recommendations contained in the report. […] “end.: Report DG(SANCO)/2013-6890- MR Draft; Table for CA response to recommendations“

09/12/2013 Letter regarding arrangements for implementing Commission Notice Nr.2013/C-205/05 to Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel Nissim Ben-Shetrit, from Executive Secretary General of the European Action Service Pierre Vimont “In the cases where EU legislation establishing the respective EU programme requires the signature of an agreement (Memorandum of Understanding) to enable the participation of the State of Israel in this programme, the EU side will propose the following text for inclusion in the agreement (MoU): “In accordance with EU policy, this agreement shall not apply to the geographic areas that came under the administration of the State of Israel after 5th June 1967. This position should not be constituted as prejudicing Israel’s principled position on this matter. Accordingly, the Parties agree that the application of this agreement is without prejudice to the status of those areas.””

19/07/2013 Guidelines on the eligibility of Israeli entities and their activities in the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967 for grants, prizes and financial instruments funded by the EU from 2014 onwards (2013/C 205/05), issued by the European Commission. “These guidelines set out the conditions under which the Commission will implement key requirements for the award of EU support to Israeli entities or to their activities in the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967. Their aim is to ensure the respect of EU positions and commitments in conformity with international law on the non-recognition by the EU of Israel’s sovereignty over the territories occupied by Israel since June 1967. These guidelines are without prejudice to other requirements established by EU legislation.” “The territories occupied by Israel since June 1967 comprise the Golan Heights, the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including East Jerusalem. The EU does not recognise Israel’s sovereignty over any of the territories (…) “These guidelines apply to EU support in the form of grants, prizes or financial instruments”. [See fact sheet]

10/07/2013 Final report of an audit carried out in Israel from 24 February to 07 March 2013 in order to evaluate the application of organic production rules, the effectiveness of the control system for organic production and the supervision carried out by the competent authority “The import procedures and the control system in place do not ensure that only products originating from Israel, the EU and TCs [Third Countries] recognised by the EU for the purpose of equivalence are exported from Israel to the EU contrary to the specifications set out for Israel in Annex III of Regulation (EC) No 1235/2008.” [Israeli response: this issue is still under discussion between the Israeli Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and

the EU Commission. Once the issue is solved at this level the Administration will submit the proposed actions.]

12/04/2013 Letter by 13 EU Foreign Ministers to HR/VP Catherine Ashton calling for guidelines on the labelling of settlement produce/products “We warmly welcome your commitment to work with fellow Commissioners to prepare EU-wide guidelines on the labelling of settlement produce. This is an important step to ensure correct and coherent implementation of EU consumer protection and labelling legislation (…). You asked for enhanced efforts on the part of Member States’ authorities in the full and effective implementation of existing legislation. We will circulate your letter to our ministries and enforcement bodes, underlining the offer of cooperation with our competent authorities made by the EEAS and the Commission.”

10/12/2012 Council Conclusion (FAC) on the Middle East Peace Process “Recalling its parameters for the resumption of negotiations between the parties, as set out in previous Council Conclusions, including in December 2009, December 2010 and May 2011, the European Union reiterates that it will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. The European Union expresses its commitment to ensure that – in line with international law – all agreements between the State of Israel and the European Union must unequivocally and explicitly indicate their inapplicability to the territories occupied by Israel in 1967, namely the Golan Heights, the West Bank including East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip.”

02/10/2012 Answer given by by Ms Geoghegan-Quinn on behalf of the Commission concerning the rules for participation in Horizon 2020 “Although the reference to the place of establishment was eliminated from the ‘legal entity’ definition, it has been maintained in other important provisions such as the minimum conditions for participation of legal entities and funding articles. In this sense, the Horizon 2020 Framework Programme continues the seventh framework programme (FP7) approach. “The FP7 Rules for participation do not contain requirements as regards the place where research should be carried out. “The Commission confirms the position it has set out in earlier replies (questions 9280 and 9975 of 2011), that the Commission fully respects EU policy which does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, the Gaza Strip and the Golan Heights, and acts in consequence with respect to all activities involving bilateral or regional cooperation programmes involving Israel. It intends to issue a reminder of EU policy together with precise operational guidance on this matter, to all Directorates-General and agencies involved in potential cooperation with Israel. These guidelines will be in place for the Horizon 2020 programme.”

03/07/2012 Answer given by Karel De Gucht, Member of the Commission, to parliamentary question “Madam President, thank you for the opportunity to clarify outstanding issues regarding the Agreement on conformity assessment and acceptance (ACAA) between Israel and the EU. “Let me start by recalling what an ACAA is about. Its objective is to eliminate barriers to trade, through allowing products covered by the agreement to enter the markets of the parties without additional conformity assessment procedures, resulting in mutual recognition of conformity assessment and inspection results, which will reduce costs and time for economic operators. “This is typically a response to technical barriers to trade. The Commission considers that the current ACAA text is compliant with the Lisbon Treaty and international law and that no change or renegotiation is necessary. The Commission would like to provide the following assurances to the Parliament: “First, the ACAA is a Protocol to the EU-Israel association agreement. Therefore, while not defining it, its scope of application is the same as set out in Article 83 of the association agreement. As it results from international obligations of the EU and as confirmed by the European Court of Justice in 2010 in the Brita case, the EU does not recognise Israeli jurisdiction over the territories placed under Israeli administration after 1967. The Commission will observe this position in the implementation of the ACAA. “Secondly, when the agreement enters into force, the Commission will have to acknowledge under Article 9 of the ACAA the responsible Israeli authority which will have to deliver conformity certificates. This acknowledgement will not entail any recognition of Israeli jurisdiction over territories placed under Israeli administration after 1967. “You can also rest assured that, upon receipt of the Israeli notification of its responsible authority, the Commission will expressly state that acknowledgement is granted only on the basis that the territory covered by the responsible authority does not include the territories brought under Israeli administration in 1967. “Separately, I would like to recall that the ACAAs are not based on the product origin but on mutual trust in the quality of the certification and inspection bodies. ACAAs recognise that certifiers in third countries certify industrial products in the same way as in EU Member States. In practice, the EU will recognise whatever product is certified by Israel, whatever its origin, Israeli or not. “For practical reasons, and for reasons of compliance with WTO’s non-discrimination rules, these agreements cannot discriminate or exclude on the basis of origin. This is also in line with the EU acquis. “These rules also apply under the ACAA to the Israeli Responsible Authority, which could – under certain conditions – certify not only Israeli products but also those from third countries once the ACAA is in force. In the same vein, Israeli and EU Member State Responsible Authorities could also certify products from the occupied territories. “However, as stated before, this does not and cannot imply any recognition of Israel’s jurisdiction over these territories. According to information received from Israeli authorities and NGOs, there is currently no pharmaceutical production in Israeli settlements. Therefore, Israel cannot discriminate against Palestinian products in the certification process because Israel will have to apply the EU acquis. “Like any EU Member State, Israel must carry out inspections irrespective of the origin of the product when a request is received. If there were cases of discrimination, the Palestinian manufacturer could lodge a complaint with the Israeli judicial authorities. Of course, the Commission could also use existing means under the association agreement to ensure that Israel implements the ACAA. “Turning to the 2005 Technical Arrangement which allows the EU to identify and deny preferential treatment under the association agreement to goods produced in areas beyond Israel’s pre-1967 borders, it must be recalled that preferential treatment in terms of customs tariffs is an entirely different issue to conformity assessment and that the origin of the product fully keeps its relevance when the certified product is to enter the territory of the EU. “There have been cases of abuse, which have been detected and tackled appropriately, but they are few and insignificant in volume of trade. The Commission is presently working on a modification of the system, including the publication of a list of settlement codes, which will increase awareness of EU importers and will allow customs authorities to verify these declarations more effectively. “Finally, the Foreign Affairs Council, on 14 May, held a substantive discussion on the Middle East peace process and agreed, inter alia, that the EU will assess whether existing legislation, in particular, in the area of labelling, is being fully and effectively implemented.”

14/05/2012 Council Conclusion (FAC) on the Middle East Peace Process “The EU reiterates that it will not recognise any changes to the pre-1967 borders including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties. The EU and its Member States reaffirm their commitment to fully and effectively implement existing EU legislation and the bilateral arrangements applicable to settlement products. The Council underlines the importance of the work being carried out together with the Commission in this regard.”

16/02/2012 European Parliament resolution on the proposal for a Council decision on the conclusion of the regional Convention on pan-Euro-Mediterranean preferential rules of origin “Notes that the EU and EFTA member states each have a Technical Arrangement with Israel which deals with the issue of territoriality and which, to a limited extent, offers some solutions; takes the view that the solutions offered by these Technical Arrangements are not satisfactory; points out, moreover, that these Technical Arrangements do not bind the other parties to the regional Convention; is worried, therefore, that the regional Convention might give rise to a proliferation of situations in which other Contracting Parties encounter difficulties in securing cumulation under their agreements with the EU when working and processing in their own territories products imported under their agreements with Israel; “Calls on the Commission to review and, if necessary, renegotiate the Technical Arrangement with the intention of making it more effective and simple; asks the Commission to seek a solution that would also be applicable to goods imported from third parties that have cumulated working or processing in their own territory with materials imported under their agreements with Israel; asks the Commission to promote the incorporation of provisions conducive to the uniform application of the principle of territoriality by all contracting parties as part of any future revision of the regional Convention; (…) “Urges the Member States to ensure that their customs authorities effectively apply the Technical Arrangement and the spirit of the judgment of the European Court of Justice to Israeli cumulated products entering the EU under the diagonal cumulation provided for in the regional Convention; believes that the Commission should take the lead in coordinating such EU-wide efforts and should also take steps to create awareness among the customs authorities of the individual EU Member States as to how the Technical Arrangement should be applied to Israeli cumulated products; believes that the EU customs authorities should scrutinise the application of the Technical Arrangement more effectively in order to prevent abuse of the system of preferences.”

25/02/2010 CJEU judgment: Firma Brita GmbH v Hauptzollamt Hamburg-Hafen (C-386/08) “The European Union takes the view that products obtained in locations which have been placed under Israeli administration since 1967 do not qualify for the preferential treatment provided for under that agreement. (…) “It is clear, both from Article 17 of the EC-Israel Protocol and from Article 15 of the EC-PLO Protocol, that proof of origin must be produced in respect of products originating in the territories of the contracting parties if they are to qualify for the preferential treatment. (…) “The customs authorities of the importing Member State may refuse to grant the preferential treatment provided for under the Euro-Mediterranean Agreement establishing an association between the European Communities and their Member States, of the one part, and the State of Israel, of the other part, signed in Brussels on 20 November 1995, where the goods concerned originate in the West Bank.(…)” [Analysis]

12/05/1998 Implementation of the interim agreement on trade and trade-related matters between the European Community and Israel, Communication from the Commission to the Council and the European Parliament “Article 38 of the EC-Israel Interim Agreement on Trade and Trade-related matters specifics that it applies to the territory of the Member States or the European Community and “to the territory of the State of Israel”. “No further definition or that notion is contained in the Agreement or was made in the context of its signature. The territorial scope of application of the the 1995 Association Agreement, currently under ratification, is defined under identical terms. “The question arises whether Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights are part of the State of Israel. Israel has unilaterally annexed hoth East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights and thus, as a matter of Israeli law, they form part of the State of Israel. For Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Gaza Strip which have not been formally annexed, Israeli jurisdiction applies in practice. “However, the international community and international public law take a different view. All relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions lead to the conclusion that neither Israeli settlements in the West Bank. and Gaza Strip, nor East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. can be considered as part of the State of Israel. In addition, the UN General Assembly has adopted many resolutions on the same matters that go beyond the Security Council positions. “Even if not adopted under Chapter VII of the UN Charter, these United Nations Security Council resolutions may be regarded as legally binding, or at least as an authoritative interpretation or international law. In addition the European Union has consistently endorsed the principles enshrined in all relevant Security Council resolutions, notably in the 1980 Venice declaration, the October 1996 Luxembourg Council declaration, the December 1996 declaration of the Dublin European Council and the June 1997 Amsterdam “‘Call for Peace”. “Pending a permanent status solution it must therefore be concluded that the territorial scope or application of the EC-Israel Interim Agreement on Trade and Trade-related matters is limited to Israel’s pre-1967 borders, thus leaving out Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and the unilaterally annexed areas of East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. “Given this, the EC-Israel Agreement covers neither exports originating in Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Gaza Strip nor exports originating in East Jerusalem and the Golan Heights. Preferential access for such exports would contravene the Protocol on rules of origin annexed to the agreement. “The Commission has grounds to believe that these violations are taking place at present. In this respect, the European Community should take steps to verify the accuracy of this information according to the procedures of the EC-Israel Interim Agreement. “Should the violation be confirmed, the European Community should take action to bring them to an end.”