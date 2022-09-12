Women of Middle East network for peacebuilding

Public policy and advocacy at Women For Women International

independent consultant on Syria

Areas of expertise

Syria civil society governance and capacity building, governance structure and reform, public policy and advocacy

Noha Alkamcha is a governance advisor, international development expert and advocate for women’s rights with extensive experience supporting civil society organisations across the MENA region.

As the MENA director at Vital Voices Global Partnership, Alkamcha oversees programmes that support grassroots leaders and organisations across the region. She helped evacuate and resettle 1,000 Afghan women leaders following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul, facilitating their relocation to Canada and the US. In 2020, Alkamcha led the Strategic Syria Humanitarian Analysis Study for the International Rescue Committee. More recently, she coordinated a response to the humanitarian crisis arising from the war on Gaza, collaborating with grassroots organisations to deliver aid and advocacy.

Alkamcha served as chief organiser of the Syrian Civil Society Declaration Initiative in Gaziantep, Turkey, bringing together over 300 Syrian civil society organisations to create a shared political vision and engage in the Geneva peace talks. As director of development at the Syrian Forum, she secured critical funding for humanitarian and development programmes.

She holds a master’s degree in social justice and community development from Loyola University Chicago.