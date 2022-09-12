Women of Middle East network for peacebuilding

Illustration by Nancy Kouta

The conversation around achieving peace and prosperity in the Middle East and North Africa needs to become more inclusive and diverse, through an injection of fresh ideas and perspectives from regional voices.

This group seeks to:

  1. Promote a dialogue owned by women on how to promote their participation both at government and non-government levels in peacebuilding discussions on the Middle East region.
  2. Bring together women from or with ties to the region to discuss viable peacebuilding pathways in the Middle East, engage constructively, and foster mutual understanding.
  3. Increase the visibility of women experts from or with ties to the Middle East on the international platform.

The women in this group do not adopt collective positions on any issues. The main goal of this network is to act as a resource on women experts on the region who can be contacted using the details outlined in their profiles.

Further listening:

ECFR WOMENP podcast mini-series: this podcast places leading women experts from, and on, the Middle East at the centre of discussions on the region’s future. It seeks to explore avenues for de-escalation, emerging opportunities, and risks in the face of developments in the region and beyond.

Episode 1: After the dust settles: what does the Saudi-Iran deal mean for the Middle East?

Episode 2: The geo-economic effect of the Iran-GCC thaw

Episode 3: A Year on from the Mahsa Amini Protests: Where Iran is headed and the Implications for Western Policy

Episode 4: Beyond Gaza: focus on regional and global players

Episode 5: Saudi Arabia and Trump: What’s next for the Middle East

Episode 6: Regional response: How Gulf monarchies leveraged Trump’s visit

Episode 7: One year after Assad: Syria’s struggle for security, recovery and reform