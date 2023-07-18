The geo-economic effect of the Iran-GCC thaw
Ellie Geranmayeh speaks to Nadereh Chamlou and Sheikha Najla Al Qassimi about the geo-economic trends in the Middle East
The second episode of ECFR’s WOMENP mini-series considers the geo-economic trends in the Middle East and emerging opportunities following recent developments, such as the detente between Iran and Saudi Arabia and the new government in Iraq almost one year after its formation. Does Iran seek and stand to benefit economically from the opening with the Arab world? How do broader dynamics, including the United States’ sanctions framework limit these prospects? In which areas would investments by the Gulf Cooperation Council in Iran benefit the Iranian people? Will Iraq be a testing ground for economic cooperation? In this episode, ECFR’s Ellie Geranmayeh speaks to Nadereh Chamlou, non-resident senior fellow, Atlantic Council and Sheikha Najla Al Qassimi, director of the Global Affairs Division, Dubai Public Policy Research Centre (B’huth).
This podcast was recorded on 12 July 2023.
Suggested reading by experts:
Liberalism and Its Discontents by Francis Fukuyama
A political economy of the Middle East by Alan Richards and John Waterbury
On China by Henry Kissinger