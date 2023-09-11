A Year on from the Mahsa Amini Protests: Where Iran is headed and the Implications for Western Policy
Ellie Geranmayeh speaks to Tara Sepehri Far, Sussan Tahmasebi, and Sanam Vakil about the situation in Iran a year after the Mahsa Amini Protests
The third episode of ECFR’s WOMENP mini-series looks at domestic dynamics and the human rights situation in Iran a year after nationwide protests erupted following the death of a young woman, Mahsa Jina Amini, in police custody. The podcast unpacks how power dynamics between state and society have shifted since, and its implications on the country’s leadership. How have Iranians continued with acts of resistance and civil disobedience despite the large scale crackdown by authorities? How has the West responded, and what more can European countries do to tangibly support activists and human rights defenders inside Iran?
In this episode, ECFR’s Ellie Geranmayeh speaks to Tara Sepehri Far, Iran and Kuwait researcher, Middle East and North Africa division, Human Rights Watch; Sussan Tahmasebi, executive director, FEMENA; and Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme, Chatham House.
This podcast was recorded on 30 August 2023.
Suggested reading by experts:
The Protests Inside Iran’s Girls’ Schools by Azadeh Moaveni
Iran’s Hijab-Industrial Complex by Kourosh Ziabari
We-change.org, by multiple authors
The Uncaged Sky by Kylie Moore-Gilbert
Bureaucraft: Statemakers in Amman and Baghdad by José Ciro Martínez, Omar Sirri