After the dust settles: what does the Saudi-Iran deal mean for the Middle East?
The first episode of ECFR’s WOMENP mini-series brings together leading experts to discuss what can be expected from Iran and Saudi Arabia’s de-escalation after the two countries signed an agreement to normalise relations last March and following the recent Arab League Summit. What are Iran and Saudi Arabia hoping to achieve with this deal, especially in view of the US election next year? What factors changed to lead Saudi Arabia to the table? Is there consensus in Iran on the de-escalation and normalisation with Riyadh? How does the region view Iran following the latest nationwide protests?
In this episode, ECFR’s Ellie Geranmayeh speaks to Roxane Farmanfarmaian, lecturer in international politics, Cambridge University; Yasmine Farouk, non-resident scholar, Middle East Program, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace; Dania Thafer, executive director, Gulf International Forum; and Sanam Vakil, director, MENA programme, Chatham House.
This podcast was recorded on 22 May 2023.
