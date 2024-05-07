Middle power dreaming: The geopolitics of Angola’s emergence
Angola is increasingly active in the world. Here is how Europeans can cooperate with this rising middle power
Ukraine receives a vital lifeline, but it is not coming from immobilised Russian reserves
In 2025, Angola has gained increased visibility on the global stage through its presidency of the African Union and hosting the US-Africa Business Summit as well as the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda last month. Despite internal challenges, such as inequality and weak institutional capacity, the country has managed to position itself as an aspiring middle power with…
Since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January, European policymakers have been struggling to sketch a sensible response to Trumponomics – an unpredictable, fast-changing and often baffling mix of U.S. trade, investment and finance policies that have a direct impact on Europe’s interests. In her latest ECFR policy brief, Agathe Demarais…
Donald Trump’s renewed attacks on India have prompted New Delhi to reassess its diplomatic strategy, leading to greater hedging and an emphasis on “multi-alignment.” While tensions with Washington may push India toward limited fence-mending with Beijing, the underlying competitive dynamics of China-India relations remain unchanged. At the same time, Russia’s strategic value is in decline,…
Global commitment to development assistance is far from where it was a decade ago. Off the back of the International Conference on Financing for Development, European policymakers should look towards adapting their approach to this new reality
Europe’s shrinking and ageing population is not just a domestic issue – it is a strategic challenge with global implications. As population dynamics reshape the international balance of power, Europe risks losing geoeconomic leverage and political influence. This public event marks the launch of a new ECFR policy brief “Markets, Migrants, Microchips:…
European policymakers should take the long view on demographic change, strengthening Europe’s place in the world through stronger international partnerships, the use of technology and EU enlargement
Die europäische Sicherheitspolitik befindet sich in einem fundamentalen Wandel. Die transatlantische Partnerschaft, einst Eckpfeiler europäischer Sicherheit, gerät durch eine veränderte US-amerikanische Außenpolitik zunehmend unter Druck. Gleichzeitig stellen Russland und China zunehmend eine Bedrohung für Europas Sicherheit und Wirtschaftsmodell dar. Diese Entwicklungen zwingen Europa zur dringenden Auseinandersetzung mit seiner eigenen Rolle und der Fähigkeit zur Verteidigung…
A new ECFR poll points to Europeans’ widespread (but not universal) reassessment of the transatlantic relationship, and extensive opportunities for the new US president to divide them if they do not work together
Citizens of global powers are upbeat about a second Trump presidency – but this is by no means universal, particularly among traditional US allies
Brazil and Europe share many similarities: both seek autonomy amid escalating US-China tensions – while championing multilateralism and navigating democratic pressures for a values-based foreign policy. However, their potential for collaboration remains largely untapped
As Europeans rearm to confront Russian aggression, they also need to figure out how to survive in the age of “unpeace” that Donald Trump and other strongmen are ushering in. The old interdependencies that liberals took for granted no longer ensure peace, prosperity or stability
Amid the global political turmoil, Taipei is aiming to keep Washington onside. But the arrival of the second Trump administration presents a parallel opportunity for Europe and Taiwan to deepen their cooperation in areas of mutual interest
Germany’s likely next chancellor shares his party’s pro-EU and Atlanticist instincts, but also the country’s wider reluctance to play an exceptional international role
Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced Turkey’s intention to apply for BRICS membership. If successful, it would be the bloc’s only NATO member – but the mere prospect of joining could open the door to Turkey’s re-engagement with the West
This weekend’s UN Summit of the Future shows that while countries are at odds, most are still looking for ways to work together. Even if the summit won’t achieve dramatic progress, it should spur Europe to forge new partnerships with the global south
Germany’s populist parties have enjoyed electoral success with their “anti-establishment” foreign policy. The governing centrist coalition must act fast to address their dangerous anti-Western stance before it becomes mainstream
By relying extensively on France and the US for its security and defence, Germany could easily find itself isolated and at risk. Berlin needs to act fast
European countries are increasingly using economic statecraft, such as sanctions, export controls or industrial policy, to respond to geopolitical challenges. To co-ordinate a comprehensive response, the next European Commission needs a geoeconomics vice president
The final episode of Searching for Deutschland—a special crossover with the World in 30 Minutes—sees experts from Berlin, London, Paris and Warsaw break down the…
Mark Leonard welcomes Jeremy Cliffe and Jana Puglierin to discuss ECFR’s new podcast mini-series, Searching for Deutschland
Welcome to the inaugural episode of Searching for Deutschland, a new podcast by ECFR exploring the European and foreign policy dimensions of the German election…
Mark Leonard welcome Sasha Gabuev and Mikhail Komin to discuss how Russia’s involvement in international organisations is impacting its strategic regional interests
South-east Asia is a culturally and geographically diverse region, notable for its proximity and economic ties to China. Though the political structure of the region’s…
In American foreign policy debates, prioritisers argue that the US should focus on deterring Chinese expansion, consequently shifting its resources away from Europe and towards…
In recent years, China has overtaken the United States as the largest trading partner of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Not only has…
Brazil is a middle-power powerhouse. The largest and most populous country in Latin America, this founding member of BRICS+ wields strong cultural, economic, and diplomatic…
Mark Leonard welcomes to Pramit Pal Chaudhuri to discuss India as a middle power
Mark Leonard welcomes Nasser Hadian to delve into Iran’s geopolitical positioning
Die Beziehungen zur Volksrepublik China prägen maßgeblich die Außenpolitik der EU. Trotz strategischer Kooperationsansätze und Chinas Rolle als wichtigster Handelspartner der EU bestehen erhebliche Ungleichgewichte und politische Spannungen. Während die EU Chinas größter Absatzmarkt ist, führt das Handelsverhältnis zu einem deutlichen Defizit auf europäischer Seite. Zudem belasten Differenzen in Fragen von Demokratie, Rechtsstaatlichkeit und Menschenrechten…
Der Zerfall der Sowjetunion im Jahr 1991 nährte die Hoffnung auf eine friedlichere europäische Ordnung. Doch diese Hoffnung erwies sich als trügerisch. Unter Wladimir Putin erlebt Russlands Großmachtanspruch eine gefährliche Renaissance, genährt von dem Wunsch, eine Einflusssphäre in Russlands Nachbarschaft wiederherzustellen. Die vom Kreml propagierte Idee einer “russischen Welt”, die russischsprachige Bevölkerungen im Ausland sowie…
Die transatlantischen Beziehungen, lange Zeit ein stabiles Fundament gemeinsamer Werte und Sicherheit, sind ins Wanken geraten. Spätestens seit der Münchner Sicherheitskonferenz zeigt sich: Das Bild von Freundschaft und Schulterschluss zwischen den USA und Europa bröckelt. Die Rhetorik aus Washington, die Europa teils als ideologischen Gegner betrachtet, und protektionistische Maßnahmen wie Sonderzölle belasten das Verhältnis spürbar
The re-election of President Trump sent shockwaves across Europe and around the world. From a global perspective, Europeans are seemingly alone in their pessimism about a second Trump mandate compared to people in other countries around the world. But what does the picture look like if we zoom-in on Europe? This…
As the world prepares for a second Trump presidency and its transformative impact on the global order, Europe faces an urgent need to not only reassess its transatlantic ties but also to rethink engagement with other powers on its path to strategic interdependence. This event which will explore the findings of public opinion polling conducted…
