Re:Order
10 Dec
Africa

Navigating multipolarity: Angola’s middle power ambitions

Online

In 2025, Angola has gained increased visibility on the global stage through its presidency of the African Union and hosting the US-Africa Business Summit as well as the 7th AU–EU Summit in Luanda last month. Despite internal challenges, such as inequality and weak institutional capacity, the country has managed to position itself as an aspiring middle power with…

2 Dec
European Power

A big, beautiful European strategy for Trumponomics

ECFR Berlin · ECFR Berlin

Since the return of U.S. President Donald Trump to the White House in January, European policymakers have been struggling to sketch a sensible response to Trumponomics – an unpredictable, fast-changing and often baffling mix of U.S. trade, investment and finance policies that have a direct impact on Europe’s interests.  In her latest ECFR policy brief, Agathe Demarais…

25 Sep
Asia

India after Trump: America’s Turn, China’s Challenge, and Europe’s Opportunity

Online

Donald Trump’s renewed attacks on India have prompted New Delhi to reassess its diplomatic strategy, leading to greater hedging and an emphasis on “multi-alignment.” While tensions with Washington may push India toward limited fence-mending with Beijing, the underlying competitive dynamics of China-India relations remain unchanged. At the same time, Russia’s strategic value is in decline,…

People walk past poster paintings of U.S. President Donald Trump in Mumbai, India, on August 7, 2025. The artworks criticize a proposed 50% tariff on Indian imports by the United States, reflecting local discontent over the growing trade rift between the two nations.

Pivot to Europe: India’s back-up plan in Trump’s world

  • James Crabtree
  • Policy Brief

Tensions with Trump will prompt India to seek rapprochement with Beijing, but the underlying competitive dynamics in China-India relations are unlikely to change. Against this backdrop, Europe offers a promising alternative to balance risks

Picture taken at the 2025 financing for development conference in Seville Spain. Inside the conference centre, a man carrying a ladder walks in front of a screen showing a livestream of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's address.

Developing development: Six ways to rethink European foreign aid

  • Anthony Dworkin
  • Commentary

Global commitment to development assistance is far from where it was a decade ago. Off the back of the International Conference on Financing for Development, European policymakers should look towards adapting their approach to this new reality

2 Jul
European Power

People are the power: Solving Europe’s demographic dilemma

Online

Europe’s shrinking and ageing population is not just a domestic issue – it is a strategic challenge with global implications. As population dynamics reshape the international balance of power, Europe risks losing geoeconomic leverage and political influence. This public event marks the launch of a new ECFR policy brief “Markets, Migrants, Microchips:…

6 May
European Power

Europa auf sich gestellt? Sicherheits- und Verteidigungspolitik in Umbruchszeiten

Open Space Chemnitz, Brückenstraße 10, 09111 Chemnitz · ECFR Berlin

Die europäische Sicherheitspolitik befindet sich in einem fundamentalen Wandel. Die transatlantische Partnerschaft, einst Eckpfeiler europäischer Sicherheit, gerät durch eine veränderte US-amerikanische Außenpolitik zunehmend unter Druck. Gleichzeitig stellen Russland und China zunehmend eine Bedrohung für Europas Sicherheit und Wirtschaftsmodell dar. Diese Entwicklungen zwingen Europa zur dringenden Auseinandersetzung mit seiner eigenen Rolle und der Fähigkeit zur Verteidigung…

Publications

People walk past poster paintings of U.S. President Donald Trump in Mumbai, India, on August 7, 2025. The artworks criticize a proposed 50% tariff on Indian imports by the United States, reflecting local discontent over the growing trade rift between the two nations.

Pivot to Europe: India’s back-up plan in Trump’s world

  • James Crabtree
  • Policy Brief

Tensions with Trump will prompt India to seek rapprochement with Beijing, but the underlying competitive dynamics in China-India relations are unlikely to change. Against this backdrop, Europe offers a promising alternative to balance risks

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends the sanctioning of a bill at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, on November 6, 2024, after congratulating President-elect Donald Trump on his victory as president of the United States. (Photo by Ton Molina/NurPhoto)

Brazil: Europe’s bridge to the global south

  • Carla Hobbs, José Ignacio Torreblanca, Pawel Zerka
  • Policy Brief

Brazil and Europe share many similarities: both seek autonomy amid escalating US-China tensions – while championing multilateralism and navigating democratic pressures for a values-based foreign policy. However, their potential for collaboration remains largely untapped

Articles

Picture taken at the 2025 financing for development conference in Seville Spain. Inside the conference centre, a man carrying a ladder walks in front of a screen showing a livestream of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's address.

Developing development: Six ways to rethink European foreign aid

  • Anthony Dworkin
  • Commentary

Global commitment to development assistance is far from where it was a decade ago. Off the back of the International Conference on Financing for Development, European policymakers should look towards adapting their approach to this new reality

Europe after the end of the liberal international order

  • Mark Leonard
  • Commentary

As Europeans rearm to confront Russian aggression, they also need to figure out how to survive in the age of “unpeace” that Donald Trump and other strongmen are ushering in. The old interdependencies that liberals took for granted no longer ensure peace, prosperity or stability

It just makes cents: Why the EU needs to step up its geoeconomics game

  • Agathe Demarais
  • Commentary

European countries are increasingly using economic statecraft, such as sanctions, export controls or industrial policy, to respond to geopolitical challenges. To co-ordinate a comprehensive response, the next European Commission needs a geoeconomics vice president

Podcasts

The world after the West: Lynn Kuok on south-east Asia

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes
  • Re:Order

South-east Asia is a culturally and geographically diverse region, notable for its proximity and economic ties to China. Though the political structure of the region’s…

The world after the West: Rana Mitter on China 

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes
  • Re:Order

In recent years, China has overtaken the United States as the largest trading partner of the Association for Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). Not only has…

The world after the West: Matias Spektor on Brazil

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes
  • Re:Order

Brazil is a middle-power powerhouse. The largest and most populous country in Latin America, this founding member of BRICS+ wields strong cultural, economic, and diplomatic…

