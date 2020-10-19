Public opinion polling
15 Jan
European Power

The World in 2026: Global Public Opinion One Year into the Second Trump Presidency

How do publics around the world view geopolitics one year into the second Trump presidency? ECFR’s 2024 polling revealed that many middle-power societies welcomed Trump’s return to the White House. Yet twelve months on, perceptions of power, polarity, and alignment have shifted towards a multipolar, post-Western world.   On the day of the launch of ECFR’s fourth Global Public Opinion Survey, this webinar will reveal how publics across 21 countries including China, India, Turkey, Russia, the…

Trump’s European revolution

  • Ivan Krastev, Mark Leonard
  • Policy Brief

A major new ECFR poll shows how, six months in, the US president is reshaping European politics and the continent’s geopolitical identity

23 Jun
European Power

Defence without America? What Europeans are (and aren’t) ready for 

Days before a high-stakes NATO summit, the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) hosts to a timely webinar on European public attitudes towards Europe’s defence, the first turbulent months of President Trump’s new term, and the capacity of Europe to respond to a changing transatlantic reality. This webinar will launch our brand-new public opinion report,…

12 Feb
European Power

European views on a second Trump presidency: Time for pragmatism  

Online ECFR Warsaw · ECFR Warsaw

The re-election of President Trump sent shockwaves across Europe and around the world. From a global perspective, Europeans are seemingly alone in their pessimism about a second Trump mandate compared to people in other countries around the world. But what does the picture look like if we zoom-in on Europe? This…

15 Jan
European Power

World views on a second Trump presidency: Alliances, adversaries, and opportunities

As the world prepares for a second Trump presidency and its transformative impact on the global order, Europe faces an urgent need to not only reassess its transatlantic ties but also to rethink engagement with other powers on its path to strategic interdependence. This event which will explore the findings of public opinion polling conducted…

Publications

A sign in front of the plenary in the European Parliament in Strasbourg (France), 17 January 2020.

A new political map: Getting the European Parliament election right

  • Ivan Krastev, Mark Leonard
  • Policy Brief

Mainstream parties are hoping to prevent an anticipated far-right surge in this year’s European Parliament election. But the results of ECFR’s latest opinion poll suggest their current strategy could backfire – and what they should do instead

Protestors attend a demonstration against the Russian invasion on Ukraine and to demand the stoppage of energy trading with Russia, in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

Wars and elections: How European leaders can maintain public support for Ukraine

  • Ivan Krastev, Mark Leonard
  • Policy Brief

As Russia’s war on Ukraine approaches its second anniversary, European leaders need to prevent Vladimir Putin from capitalising on war fatigue in the West. To maintain public support for backing Kyiv in this crucial election year, they should make clear that a Russian victory is not peace

Articles

Specials

What Europeans really want: Five myths debunked

  • Susi Dennison, Ivan Krastev, Mark Leonard
  • Special

New ECFR/YouGov research reveals huge fluidity in current voting intentions: 70 percent of Europeans certain to vote are yet to make their choice. Nearly 100m swing voters are up for grabs

Podcasts

What future for the transatlantic alliance?

  • Podcast
  • Mark Leonard's World in 30 minutes

How well does the transatlantic alliance still fit with the way that Europe and the United States now see their goals in foreign policy?

Events

9 Jul
European Security

Still standing together: A NATO summit on Ukraine’s fate

As leaders are about to take pivotal decisions for Ukraine’s fate at the NATO summit, join us for a discussion about pathways and policy options for Ukraine’s future and European Defence, based on ECFR’s latest public opinion.   This webinar will delve into the nuanced public perceptions of the war in Ukraine in Ukraine itself, Switzerland, the UK as well as…

8 Jul
European Security

The Morning After: Analysing the Results of the French Election 

As France discovers the new making of its national assembly, this webinar will analyse the election results and reflect on their impact on a geopolitical Europe. At a time when the continent must project unity and strength in the face of Russian aggression, what will the election mean for France’s foreign policy and Europe more…

10 Jun
European Power

ECFR’s Election Insights: Implications for Europe’s foreign policy agenda   

This webinar will provide a snapshot analysis of election results and their implications for Europe’s foreign policy and security agenda. Featuring perspectives from selected ECFR offices across European capitals, the discussion will explore election outcomes in key EU member states – Bulgaria, France, Germany and Italy – and examine how the political reconfigurations in Brussels,…

7 May
European Power

European Elections and beyond: Crafting Europe’s new geopolitical agenda

Amid a volatile geopolitical environment, ECFR’s recent public opinion poll ahead of the European elections shows that a geopolitical case for Europe resonates with voters, in particular against the backdrop of Trump’s potential re-election. Our panel will respond to these preferences and discuss the geopolitical trajectory for Europe in the next institutional cycle. Looking ahead to a…

12 Dec
Wider Europe

How to convince the European public to enlarge the EU

This event will discuss new polling data of six key EU member states in the enlargement debate (Germany, France, Denmark, Austria, Poland, Romania) and reveal what voters think about the geopolitical imperative of EU enlargement

12 Dec
Africa

What do middle powers think? The view from South Africa

Many people outside the West want Europe and the US in their lives for all they have to offer – but that does not translate into political alignment. Instead, they prefer to live in a world where they can trade with China, enjoy security cooperation with the US, and emulate the European way of life

In the media