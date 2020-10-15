Bulgarian members of the Council
ECFR has brought together a distinguished Council of over three hundred Members – politicians, decision makers, thinkers and business people from the EU’s member states and candidate countries – which meets once a year as a full body. Through geographical and thematic task forces, members provide ECFR staff with advice and feedback on policy ideas and help with ECFR’s activities within their own countries. The Council is chaired by Carl Bildt, Lykke Friis and Norbert Röttgen.
ECFR’s Bulgarian Council Members are:
- Nikolai Denkov – Member of the National Assembly; former Prime Minister of Bulgaria
- Daniel Lorer – Former minister of Innovation and Growth
- Djema Grozdanova – Chairperson of the Foreign Policy Committee of the 44th Bulgarian National Assembly
- Eva Maydell – Member of European Parliament, President of the European Movement International
- Ivan Krastev – Chair of the Board, Centre for Liberal Strategies
- Ivaylo Kalfin – Executive Director of the European Foundation for the Improvement of Living and Working Conditions (Eurofound), Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria
- Julian Popov – Minister of Environment of Bulgaria and Fellow at the European Climate Foundation
- Kristalina Georgieva – Managing Director, International Monetary Fund
- Monika Panayotova – Former Deputy Prime Minister for the Bulgarian Council Presidency in 2018
- Nickolay Mladenov – Former UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process
- Svilen Spassov – Co-chair of foreign policy club “Club Europe” and Founder of SP International
- Krum Zarkov – Chair, Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP)