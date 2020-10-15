UK Members of the Council
ECFR has brought together a distinguished Council of over three hundred Members – serving politicians, decision makers, thinkers and business leaders from across the EU – which meets once a year as a full body. Through geographical and thematic task forces, members provide ECFR staff with advice and feedback on policy ideas and contribute to ECFR’s activities in their own countries. The Council is chaired by Carl Bildt, Lykke Friis and Norbert Röttgen.
UK Council Members:
- Valerie Amos – Master of University College, University of Oxford; former UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs
- John Bew – Professor in History and Foreign Policy, Department of War Studies, King’s College London
- Alistair Burt – Pro-Chancellor, Lancaster University; former Minister of State for the Middle East
- Grace Cassy – Co-Founder, CyLon; Associate Fellow, Chatham House
- Ian Clarkson – Founder, Celerant Consulting
- Robert Cooper – Diplomat; former Special Adviser, European External Action Service
- Timothy Garton Ash – Professor of European Studies, University of Oxford
- Anthony Giddens – Life Fellow, University of Cambridge
- Heather Grabbe – Senior Fellow, Bruegel; Visiting Professor, University College London
- Charles Grant – Director, Centre for European Reform
- Paul Hilder – CEO and Co-Founder, Datapraxis
- Jo Johnson – Chair, TES Global; former Minister for Universities and Science
- Mary Kaldor – Director of the Conflict Research Programme, London School of Economics
- Julian King – Distinguished Fellow, Royal United Services Institute for Defence and Security Studies (RUSI); former EU Commissioner for the Security Union
- Mark Leonard – Director, European Council on Foreign Relations
- Daniel Levy – President, US Middle East Project
- Adam Lury – CEO, Menemsha Ltd
- Mark Malloch-Brown – President of the Board of Directors, Open Society Foundations
- Rana Mitter – Professor of the History and Politics of Modern China, Oxford University
- Anand Menon – Director, UK in a Changing Europe; Professor of European Studies, King’s College London
- David Miliband – President and CEO, International Rescue Committee; former Foreign Secretary
- Andrew Puddephatt – Chair, Internet Watch Foundation; Executive Chair, Global Partners Digital
- Mujtaba Rahman – Managing Director for Europe, Eurasia Group
- Nicola Reindorp – CEO, Crisis Action
- Abraham Reuben – CEO, Artha Global
- Ivan Rogers – former Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to the European Union
- Janet Royall – Principal, Somerville College, University of Oxford; former Leader of the House of Lords
- John Sawers – Executive Chairman, Newbridge Advisory; former UK Ambassador to the United Nations
- Adam Tooze – Shelby Cullom Davis Chair of History & Director of the European Institute, Columbia University