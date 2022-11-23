Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, European policymakers have worked to diversify away from their dependence on Russian energy. Vladimir Putin’s determination to continue Russia’s war of aggression has extinguished any remaining hope in Brussels—and in most European capitals—that the EU will again cooperate with Russia in the coming years.

This reality casts new light on the EU’s efforts to achieve sustainable energy security, with the bloc and its member states making decisions that will shape this in the long term. The EU’s well-established gas suppliers are seeking to renegotiate terms in line with recent shifts in energy markets. They, and supplier countries with which member states have newer relationships, are pushing European governments to sign deals that involve long-term commitments and have implications for infrastructure as part of a joint effort to increase exports of fossil fuels to Europe.

Member states are now also looking to deepen their diplomatic relationships—through collaborative innovation, tech cooperation, and agreements on the supply of energy and raw materials—with partners that could be crucial in the clean-energy transition. But it is unclear whether they are making enough effort to ensure that the resulting deals cover these aspects of clean energy.

Given that EU citizens are concerned over the spiralling cost of living, member states will need to explain how every penny of investment makes a genuine contribution to sustainable energy security. Their leaders should make the case for greater coordination at the European level, partly by explaining why national efforts to secure energy imports are often inefficient. To do this, they require a clear view of the myriad long-term commitments in the agreements they are making, and the ways in which these commitments will support or hinder the energy transition.

ECFR’s EU Energy Deals Tracker collates the information that countries need, incorporating regular updates to ensure the tracker remains accurate. The tracker paints a striking picture of energy agreements involving the EU and its member states, drawing on the work of ECFR’s network of 28 associate researchers and external researchers appointed in 2026.

We would like to thank the following members of ECFR’s research network for their contributions: Sofia-Maria Satanakis, Vincent Gabriel, Marin Lessenski, Robin-Ivan Capar, Hüseyin Silman, Vladimir Bartovic, Christine Nissen, Viljar Veebel, Minna Alander, Tuomas Iso-Markku, Martin Quencez, Gesine Weber, Jule Könneke, Stephan Naumann, George Tzogopoulos, Zsuzsanna Végh, Harry Higgins, Isabella Antinozzi, Alberto Rizzi, Aleksandra Palkova, Justinas Mickus, Tara Lipovina, Daniel Mainwaring, Niels van Willigen, Adam Balcer, Lívia Franco, Oana Popescu-Zamfir, Matej Navrátil, Marko Lovec, Astrid Portero and Amna Handzic. The update carried out in 2026 was made possible by contributions from external researchers: Michał Kędzierski, Filip Rudnik and Piotr Szymański from the Centre for Eastern Studies (OSW), and ECFR policy fellows Szymon Kardaś and Alberto Rizzi.